USDT and USDC Dominating Stablecoin Market, Will This Bitcoin Fork List on KuCoin and ByBit?

Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC are two of the largest stable coins by market capitalization. The two crypto projects are pegged to the US dollar in a ratio of 1:1. These stablecoins provide a stable store of value in the crypto market necessary for trading, investing, and online payment processes. These stablecoins also help crypto enthusiasts navigate the volatile world of cryptocurrencies with digital ‘dollars’ that can be exchanged anytime for fiat. As Tether and Circle dominate the cryptocurrency market, this new Bitcoin fork is breaking records in its early development stages.
What is USDT?
USDT is the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization. Tether issues the cryptocurrency in a ratio of 1:1 with the US dollar. The stablecoin is regarded as ‘stable’ due to its docile nature that allows it to maintain its underlying value despite prevailing market conditions. USDT is a collateralized stablecoin, with every USDT backed by one dollar in physical reserves held in banks and others invested in low-risk investments.
What is USDC?
USDC or USD Coin is a digital asset that tokenizes the US dollar, similar to USDT. The value of one USDC is pegged to one dollar in the ratio of 1:1, and the collateral US dollars are held in reserves to maintain the price peg of the digital asset. USDC is also less volatile and maintains its peg regardless of the prevailing market conditions.
Bitcoin Spark shines upon a successful ICO event
Bitcoin Spark is becoming the talk of the town for investors and institutions. The Bitcoin Spark ecosystem promises a unique infrastructure powered by the proof of process consensus mechanism. The Bitcoin Spark developers are changing the crypto game by laying the foundation for a network governed by community members designed to profit investors and early adopters continuously.
The Bitcoin Spark incoming blockchain will house exclusive features that will form the pillars of a self-sustaining ecosystem. The current ICO event is running in phase 7, and each BTCS token is valued at $3 only for the current phase. When phase 8 begins, BTCS prices will increase, and based on the platform’s roadmap, this ICO event may be the only time BTCS tokens will retail for less than ten dollars.
Upon mainnet release, Bitcoin Spark developers have laid a foundation to maintain price stability and avoid massive sell-offs that may affect long-term holders. To encourage more ICO participants to hold their tokens, Bitcoin Spark creators have embedded a special feature in all ICO wallets that allows the owners to enjoy mining fold privileges.
The wallets that receive tokens directly from the ICO issuing address will be earmarked, and a special two-fld mining rate will be added to their features. The two-fold mining process will give special mining rates to the wallets for two consecutive years after the first Bitcoin Spark block is mined.
The profits from the mining fold will easily accumulate to thousands of dollars in the entire period until the mining process stabilizes. The duration is enough to maintain a steady price increase, rewarding early investors for their immense contributions and participation.
