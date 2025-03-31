Unmarshal Launches Decentralized Network, Marking a Major Milestone in Blockchain Data Infrastructure

A prominent indexing-focused service has debuted a decentralized protocol, thereby fulfilling a commitment it made to the crypto community approximately 18 months ago.
Unmarshal, a provider of blockchain data infrastructure, which in 2020 started out as a centralized service and in 2021 raised $3 million in a token sale, on March 18 launched a fully decentralized protocol. This development journey reflects how its home base, the Ethereum ecosystem, evolved, as well as a trend in the crypto space overall.
More than just a technological upgrade, the launch of Unmarshal’s Decentralized Network pushes forward—that much more—toward the vision of a decentralized data economy, putting the society kind of back into “internet of things.” With its new network, Unmarshal really allows developers, node operators, and $MARSH token holders to participate in the governance and security of the platform, so that they and we win rewards for what we do and keep doing. In moving from a traditional kind of provider to this kind of wealth of community participation, what Unmarshal does next kind of speaks for itself.
The Unmarshal Decentralized Network is officially live
Key Features and New Integrations
One of the most notable aspects of the recently launched Decentralized Network is its integration with EigenLayer’s Advanced Validation Services (AVS). This integration brings economic security, decentralized validation, and Ethereum-aligned trust to the Unmarshal network. Through EigenLayer’s AVS, Unmarshal ensures that its data infrastructure is not only secure and reliable but also aligned with the trusted security mechanisms of Ethereum, one of the ecosystem’s most established blockchains.
The economic security layer enhances the resilience of Unmarshal’s decentralized network against bad actors and the sorts of network failures that can occasionally befall even the most robust of systems. Unmarshal is now using a decentralized validation system that ensures the network remains secure and self-sufficient, without central points of failure, and that it doesn’t rely on anything or anyone that could be compromised.
Decentralized Network: Empowering Stakeholders and Community Participation
The Unmarshal Decentralized Network is designed to permit different stakeholders, such as developers, node operators, and $MARSH token holders, to contribute to its success. Node operators can run their own nodes, validate transactions, and directly contribute to the network’s growth and safety. And while the network is still new, $MARSH token holders can stake or delegate their tokens to help bolster the network’s decentralized nature and earn rewards in the process.
This system encourages a genuinely permissionless ecosystem in which participants can contribute to the network in accordance with their abilities, be it through staking, node operation, or application development. By infusing a decentralized approach into its architecture, Unmarshal aspires to construct a data infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem that is more resilient, scalable, and transparent.
Unmarshal envisions a world where decentralized applications (dApps) can access rich, reliable, and real-time blockchain data—that spans multiple chains—just as easily as any other web application. Its new network allows developers to create applications that do an even better job of being efficient, scalable, and secure, while also being able to totally eliminate any reliance on centralized data providers.
The Future of Blockchain Data with Unmarshal
With the decentralized finance ecosystem steadily growing in unison, the need for dependable, efficient, and safe blockchain data has risen to the forefront.
The move to a decentralized network puts Unmarshal right in the middle of this tectonic shift. It clearly beckons the participatory nature of the DeFi ecosystem. It allows anyone to join in. It sings the song of a transparent, community-driven blockchain infrastructure.
With its network of indexers spanning multiple chains, Unmarshal furnishes decentralized applications with real-time, resilient access to a data-rich universe of not just one but many blockchains. The indexer network now covers over 50 blockchains. So, it’s safe to say that Unmarshal is one of the most comprehensive data solutions for DeFi applications on the market.
Unmarshal’s Blockchain Data Infrastructure is poised for takeoff. The platform will gain interoperability and engagement with the growing number of developers and token holders who are part of its community. With this, the very basic architecture of Unmarshal’s network—its decentralization—will continue to be enhanced.
Conclusion: A Decentralized Future for Blockchain Data
Unmarshal is a game-changer for the blockchain and DeFi ecosystems, and it has just launched its Decentralized Network. The platform is now transitioning from a centralized indexing protocol to a fully decentralized data infrastructure. This is a big deal. Unmarshal launched in August 2020, and its technology was initially built on top of the web3.js library. Since its inception, the Unmarshal team has worked hard to make the platform as user-friendly and as fast as possible. Unfortunately, when we got our hands on it, we found that wasn’t the case. Unmarshal is a user-friendly product with a very high speed indexer. It is also unfortunately a little bit behind on implementing the latest optimizations possible for web3.js.
Working together with EigenLayer that right now is aiming to implement something similar to what Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain offers—namely staking, and in EigenLayer’s case, delegation as well—Unmarshal is integrating with EigenLayer’s AVS. Why do we care? Unmarshal is now incorporating a first-class mechanism for decentralization of their data-capturing processes, offering significantly better data guarantees into the future. There are also reasons to believe that Unmarshal is building something larger than just getting together with EigenLayer.
