Uniswap (UNI) and Ethereum (ETH) Dominate Altcoin Trade Activity as Sparklo (SPRK ) Surge

The crypto winter might be finally coming to an end. Many coins have rallied in the past few days thanks to reduced inflation and stabilizing economic conditions. While some of the coin rallies we are seeing are temporary dumps, there are a few projects that are making real progress like Uniswap (UNI) continue to dominate on-chain altcoin activity as many altcoins fall away.
Ethereum (ETH) continues to maintain its lead as the number one altcoin on the market. Furthermore, all eyes in the crypto community remain fixated on Sparklo – a project that’s dedicated to reinventing how individuals invest in precious metals.
Uniswap (UNI) Surpasses $1 Trillion in Trade Volume
According to Dune analytics, Uniswap (UNI) surpassed 1.5 trillion dollars in all-time trade volume. This confirms that Uniswap (UNI) remains one of the world’s most active crypto trading platforms. Uniswap (UNI) trading activity has steadily increased over the past few years.
As a result, the company has also released some changes to contend with the activity on the trading platform. Recently, Uniswap (UNI) launched its self-custodial wallet which is not a common move for crypto trading protocols.
The network had faced concerns from investors that its blockchain wasn’t doing enough to protect members of their community. In addition, one of the leading cyber security firms, PeckShield, had warned of an impending phishing attack targeted at Uniswap (UNI) users.
Ethereum (ETH) Activity Remains Incredibly High
Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most active networks in the cryptocurrency industry. However, the hype around the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain increased in the past couple of weeks with the Shapella upgrade that would allow withdrawals for Ethereum (ETH) stakers. Since the upgrade’s launch, 1.7 million Ethereum (ETH) tokens have been withdrawn, while 650,000 have been deposited.
Ethereum (ETH) had the reputation as the most active blockchain but as the staking feature has been added, its number of investors and community members is set to keep growing. The network activity on Ethereum (ETH) isn’t slowing down anytime soon meaning its dominance is set to continue for a long time
Sparklo (SPRK) Woos The Crypto Community
Sparklo has been making waves in the crypto industry thanks to its unique approach to solving problems associated with trading in alternative investments.
Sparklo is dedicated to easing the trade and investing in precious metals. Usually, the silver and gold investment sector is plagued by many problems, including high fees, large capital, storage space, etc.
Sparklo uses blockchain technology to make investing in this asset class more straightforward and accessible to beginner and expert investors. One of the main benefits of Sparklo is the reduced cost of investing in rare stones like silver and gold. Sparklo relies on fractional NFTs that allow users to buy fractions of the precious metals in Plasko’s portfolio.
Unlike traditional settings where investors would have to buy a whole gold or silver bar, Sparklo would allow people to invest whatever amount they have, and their stake would be represented by NFTs. Users will be free to trade Sparklo NFTs, thus allowing users to buy or sell their investment portfolios. In addition, Plasko offers coin staking with incredible benefits.
Asides from lucrative interest rates, Sparklo also offers investors unique benefits for belonging to the Sparklo community. Even more importantly, Sparklo provides access to rare precious metals across several countries.
Sparklo seems like one of the best projects you can invest in. This is a great time to become a part of the project because it costs only a meager $0.015. If you want to join Sparklo’s presale, follow one of the links below.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.