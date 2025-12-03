Trust Wallet Launches Native Predictions: A New Era for On-Chain Betting

Trust Wallet is stepping into a completely new lane. The CZ-owned self-custody wallet has launched Predictions, its first built-in prediction market hub, and it’s doing it in a way the crypto industry has simply never seen before.
The feature goes live with Myriad Markets, letting millions of users trade on real-world events directly from inside the app. No accounts. No KYC. No hoops.
And this is only the start. Kalshi and Polymarket integrations roll out in the coming weeks, turning Trust Wallet into a gateway for the fastest-growing sector in crypto.
Let’s break down why this move matters, and why it could end up being one of the most underrated unlocks for retail this year.
A First for Wallets: Predictions Go Native
Trust Wallet is now the first major self-custody wallet to embed prediction markets directly inside its interface. Not as a link. Not as a third-party redirect. Fully native.
Introducing Predictions in Trust Wallet 🔮
The first major wallet with native predictions.
Trade sports, crypto, politics & more. All in one place & self-custodial.
Powered by @MyriadMarkets (live). @Polymarket & @Kalshi coming soon.
Update now: https://t.co/VHh3snlsip pic.twitter.com/LCOu9BbjTH
— Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) December 2, 2025
The launch announcement says it outright:
“Trade sports, crypto, politics & more. All in one place & self-custodial.”
This positions Trust Wallet far ahead of competitors still stuck on swaps, Web3 browsing, and NFT storage. Predictions adds a new layer, one that blends entertainment, speculation, data, and massive industry momentum.
The product is simple:
- You open the app.
- Tap “Predictions.”
- Choose an event.
- Trade.
It feels like a natural extension of what wallets should be doing in a world moving toward super-app status.
Myriad Markets Goes Live First
The first partner to launch inside the new hub is Myriad Markets, which becomes the first prediction market ever integrated directly into a wallet.
For Myriad, the partnership is a milestone:
- It puts the platform in front of 200+ million Trust Wallet users.
- It places Myriad directly inside the BNB ecosystem.
- It moves prediction markets away from isolated dApps and closer to mainstream retail.
Myriad itself framed the moment clearly:
“This is the first ever native prediction market product inside a wallet.”
With zero friction and full on-chain execution, Myriad’s visibility jumps overnight. Instead of trying to win users one by one, Myriad now sits inside one of the world’s largest crypto distribution channels. For any prediction platform, that’s a dream scenario.
Kalshi and Polymarket Are Next
Trust Wallet confirmed integrations with @Polymarket and @Kalshi, two of the biggest players in the industry.
And timing couldn’t be better.
Prediction markets are on a tear right now:
- Kalshi hit $5.8B in November trading volume.
- Polymarket recorded $3.74B in the same period.
That’s nearly $10B combined, and these platforms are dominating flows across all sectors, from crypto traders looking for hedges, to sports bettors migrating on-chain, to political bettors exploring higher-variance markets.
By adding these integrations, Trust Wallet positions itself as the default portal for the prediction market boom.
Users won’t need to move across apps. They won’t need a separate signup. They simply open their wallet and start trading global events.
Myriad Markets partners with @TrustWallet to become the first ever native Prediction Market product inside a wallet.
Trusted by over 200 million people, Trust Wallet will make Myriad Markets' on-chain predictions accessible in a way the industry has never seen before. pic.twitter.com/y2wYEUmtV2
— MYRIAD (@MyriadMarkets) December 2, 2025
The No-KYC Advantage
One of the core selling points of this rollout is simple and powerful:
- No KYC.
- No account creation.
- Just tap → trade.
This is the experience that centralized platforms can’t offer. Regulation forces them to require identity verification and restrict certain markets.
Trust Wallet avoids all of that by working with fully on-chain prediction providers. The users keep their assets. The trades settle transparently. The wallet never holds customer funds.
It’s self-custody as it should be:
fast, simple, private, and open.
A Gateway Before Mainstream Hits
Prediction markets are moving from niche crypto corners into the global spotlight. Every cycle has a new breakout category, and in 2024–2025, prediction markets are that sector.
Trust Wallet’s move signals a strategic understanding of where attention is heading next.
As one analyst put it:
“This is how wallets become super-apps.”
By offering swaps, dApps, NFTs, staking, and now predictions, Trust Wallet is building an environment where users never need to leave the app. The platform becomes the central point for every on-chain action.
And because Trust Wallet already has over 200 million users, its distribution power is unmatched. The wallet reaches markets that many prediction platforms struggle to access, especially regions where centralized betting apps face regulatory hurdles.
Why This Is a Win for Myriad and the BNB Ecosystem
For Myriad, this integration is more than a product launch. It’s a brand expansion event.
The platform becomes the default prediction market inside Trust Wallet. Users opening the feature for the first time will see Myriad front-and-center as the live provider.
This gives Myriad:
- Deep penetration into the BNB ecosystem
- Exposure to hundreds of millions of retail users
- A first-mover edge before Kalshi and Polymarket go live
A more seamless, mobile-native user flow than any standalone dApp
It’s a rare distribution advantage, the kind that can shape a project’s next growth phase.
For BNB Chain, Myriad’s presence reinforces the network’s push into real-world market categories. It aligns perfectly with Binance-linked infrastructure and positions BNB as a top chain for prediction-based financial activity.
Trust Wallet Reinvents Itself as a Super-App
With Predictions now live, Trust Wallet is rewriting the expectations for what a crypto wallet should be.
The new experience is:
- Faster than Web3 browsing
- More intuitive than standalone prediction platforms
- More accessible than centralized betting apps
- More private than every legacy option
It’s a leap forward, not just for wallets, but for the entire on-chain prediction sector.
If prediction markets are really heading toward mainstream adoption, this is the kind of frictionless access point that makes it happen.
Trust Wallet’s launch of Predictions, powered first by Myriad and soon by Polymarket and Kalshi, marks one of the most significant consumer-facing upgrades in the wallet’s history. It opens the door to a fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar industry, directly from a self-custody app trusted by millions.
- No friction.
- No signup.
- No KYC.
Just open your wallet and trade the world.
This rollout isn’t just an upgrade.
It’s a turning point, one that positions Trust Wallet as a true Web3 super-app, ready for the wave of prediction markets heading for mass adoption.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
