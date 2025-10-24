Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, The Crypto Comeback Begins

In a move that sent shockwaves across the crypto world, President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, drawing a dramatic close to one of the most polarizing legal sagas in the industry.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump signed the pardon on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation. People close to the decision say he had grown increasingly convinced that Zhao was unfairly targeted under the Biden administration’s so-called “war on crypto.”
“The War on Crypto Is Over”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the decision in a statement that instantly made headlines.
“President Trump exercised his constitutional authority to pardon Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted in the Biden administration’s crypto war,” she said. Then, she added the line that defined the day: “The Biden administration’s war on crypto is over.”
The message was clear, Trump was drawing a line under the previous administration’s approach and signaling a new, friendlier era for digital assets and innovation in the United States.
Four Months, $4.3 Billion, and a Second Chance
For Zhao, it’s been a long and humbling road.
He spent four months in prison, stepped down as CEO of Binance, and agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine for failing to prevent money laundering on the platform. The penalties were some of the harshest the crypto industry had ever seen.
Many in the space viewed the case as selective punishment, the kind of enforcement traditional banks often escape. The pardon now rewrites that story.
“There was never really a need for forgiveness, just fairness,” one Trump advisor reportedly said. “The President saw the truth and corrected the course.”
Binance and the Trump Crypto Connection
The timing of the pardon raises eyebrows for another reason.
Earlier this year, Binance accepted a $2 billion investment from an Emirati fund, with payments made in a digital currency created by World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s own crypto venture.
That deal boosted both parties. Binance gained a foothold in a region eager to expand its digital economy, while the Trump-backed token gained credibility and attention. For critics, the overlap looks transactional. Supporters call it alignment of vision.
Either way, the relationship between Binance and the Trump ecosystem is deeper than ever, and the pardon only strengthens it.
“BIG CEO IS BACK”
Just hours after the pardon went public, Zhao returned to social media.
On X, he posted two short lines that captured the moment perfectly:
“BIG CEO IS BACK.”
“The comeback era starts now.”
Those few words ignited the crypto community.
Binance’s official account quickly joined in, posting:
“Massive win for @cz_binance, @binance, and the entire crypto space.”
It didn’t take long for the markets to react. Binance Coin (BNB) saw a sharp rise as investors rushed back, reading Trump’s pardon as a sign that the regulatory chill over crypto might finally be thawing. (Data source: CoinMarketCap)
Trump’s Broader Message
The pardon is about more than Zhao, it’s a political declaration.
Trump’s team has long argued that the Biden administration weaponized law enforcement to stifle the crypto industry. Leavitt doubled down on that message in her remarks:
“In their desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry, the Biden Administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims.”
She went further, saying the previous administration’s crackdown “severely damaged America’s reputation as a leader in technology and innovation.”
By contrast, Trump’s action positions him as a defender of innovation and free enterprise. It’s not just a pardon, it’s a policy shift.
Relief and Renewal Across Crypto
Within hours, the sentiment across the crypto world flipped from frustration to relief.
For months, Zhao’s case had been held up as a warning of what happens when innovation meets government hostility. Now, that same story is being retold as one of redemption and resolve.
“Trump saw the unfairness and acted,” said one industry advocate who has worked with both Binance and Washington regulators. “It’s a message that builders are welcome again.”
The pardon restores Zhao’s reputation and gives Binance breathing room to reestablish trust. For investors and developers who’ve been sitting on the sidelines, it feels like the first sign of genuine policy clarity.
Behind the scenes, Trump’s advisors are framing this as part of a broader economic reset. The administration wants to make the U.S. a center for blockchain innovation, not a hostile jurisdiction that drives talent overseas.
Pardoning Zhao, whose company remains the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, sends a powerful message. It tells global markets that the U.S. is open to innovation again, and that the new administration intends to lead, not chase, the digital economy.
Closing One Chapter, Opening Another
In many ways, the pardon closes one of the darkest chapters in crypto’s short history.
Zhao’s fall from grace, once seen as the final nail in crypto’s credibility, now feels like the start of something new.
The tone has shifted. The fear is fading. A sense of momentum is returning.
Leavitt summed it up in one sentence that will likely be quoted for years:
“The Biden administration’s war on crypto is over.”
With Zhao free, Binance rebuilding, and Trump declaring open support for the industry, a new era has begun.
Crypto isn’t in exile anymore, it’s back at the table.
And this time, it has the President’s signature behind it.
