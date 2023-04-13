Tron (TRX) and Fantom (FTM) consolidate, and Collateral Network (COLT) set to surge further during the presale

Discover how Tron (TRX) and Fantom (FTM) are consolidating and why Collateral Network (COLT) is poised to surge during its presale in this insightful article.
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, Tron (TRX) and Fantom (FTM) have been making waves with their recent efforts to solidify their positions as leading blockchain platforms. However, amidst the excitement and anticipation surrounding TRX and FTM, Collateral Network (COLT) is capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors alike. With its innovative approach to lending and borrowing in crypto, COLT is poised to disrupt the traditional financial landscape with experts saying it will grow as much as 3500%.
Tron (TRX)
According to cryptocurrency experts, TRON’s price in April 2023 might be around $0.0709929 with a minimum trading cost of $0.0679932 and a maximum of $0.0749925 during this month.
For Tron (TRX), March was extremely busy because the company announced Tron (TRX) stake 2.0 and enabled the adoption of USDT on Telegram. The Tron (TRX) token’s price is currently trading at $0.06645, up 1.35% just in the last day, as a result of this news.
Analysts are still enthusiastic about Tron (TRX), predicting a climb to $0.085 in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, Tron (TRX) is still 63% below its all-time high of $0.231, set in 2018.
Fantom (FTM)
After setting a new high in the first month of 2022, the FTM price crossed a declining resistance line as it started to fall. Due to this decline, the $0.20 support level was broken, which resulted in a decline of $0.164 in the last month of 2022. Fantom has since gone up. Therefore this decrease was merely an aberration (green icon).
According to CoinCodex, based on technical indicators, Fantom’s 200-day SMA will rise next month and hit $u202F0.335129 by Apr 24, 2023.
According to CoinPedia’s formulated Fantom price prediction, it may smash $0.62 by the end of 2023.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT), a cutting-edge Web3 Technologies peer-to-peer lending platform developed on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, is aiming to upend the traditional pawnbroking sector. Any person, irrespective of location, can borrow funds using assets they hold, like real estate, works of art, and even expensive fine wines!
Collateral Network (COLT) will issue an NFT backed by the asset the borrower wishes to use as collateral. Once minted the NFT will be fractionalized, which enables various lenders to buy it in small amounts to support the loan and receive fixed interest rates.
Borrowers won’t have to enter a physical store to argue over the price of an asset thanks to Collateral Network (COLT), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the true value of the asset. However, because Collateral Network (COLT) is decentralized, users have full control over their loan ledger and can request an early withdrawal anytime.
Owners of the network’s token, COLT, get access to VIP areas and receive staking incentives, discounts, and other benefits. The price of the COLT token is now $0.014.
Within the next six months, experts anticipate Collateral Network’s (COLT) value to increase by 3500% and approach $0.35 as it aims to become a major force in the lending sector.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.