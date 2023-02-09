Tron (TRX) And Cosmos (ATOM) Price Predictions As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges By 1625%

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been gaining steam these last few weeks as more and more investors notice it. With some analysts predicting that it could be the most valuable coin for the next bull run, this article will compare it to prominent coins such as Tron (TRX) and Cosmos (ATOM). Let’s see how this stage 5 presale project stacks up against big crypto players.
Tron (TRX)
The Tron (TRX) decentralized blockchain project links users together while providing them with entertainment software, like games, videos, and more. This unique use case helped Tron (TRX) reach its peak of $0.23 in 2018.
Tron (TRX) has been displaying green charts lately, with a price increase of 3.7% in the last week. The market cap for Tron (TRX) has also been showing a rise of 0.16% during the previous 24 hours. However, a $1 mark still has not been achieved by Tron (TRX), as it sits at $0.06222 currently.
Statistically, Tron (TRX) looks promising; trading activity also supports this, but you shouldn’t hope for a surge similar to those of the past because of the economic downturn and other variables on the world stage.
Cosmos (ATOM)
With the help of Cosmos (ATOM), many blockchains will be able to interact and carry out operations more swiftly by creating an Internet of Blockchains. As with Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM) has been a part of the booming coin trend in 2023, with rises of 40% in the past 30 days.
In recent news, a $150 million ecosystem program has been established by Injective, a layer-1 blockchain technology, to aid programmers using the Cosmos (ATOM) network. This will help accelerate the DeFi applications that Cosmos (ATOM) has.
This announcement caused a slight value jump for the Cosmos (ATOM) coin as it is currently trading hands for $13.49, an increase of 2.70% overnight. Sentiment around Cosmos (ATOM) is bullish, with many investors still backing the project. However, the 12% decrease in active development activity could spell trouble for Cosmos (ATOM).
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to do something no one has attempted before in the crowdfunding industry – create a decentralized investment platform minting, fractionalizing, and then selling equity-based NFTs. This will open the Web3 door for many startup companies while giving investors a chance to purchase equity in a company for a meager cost.
With this technology at your corner, whether you are a company or investor, you will be privy to enhanced security, much faster transactions, and much more through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Investors will find that the platform also has a multi-chain capability, allowing you to trade across multiple blockchains in one place.
But is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) safe? Yes,it is! Solid Proof – the famous German-based auditing firm has performed an audit, and the team behind Orbeon Protocol will freeze liquidity for ten years.
The ORBN token, which will be the fuel behind the vast Orbeon Protocol ecosystem, started with a presale price of $0.004 but has since then rallied by 1625% and is currently worth only $0.069. More price hikes can be expected as it could reach $0.24 in the next few months, So get in early and obtain a 50% deposit bonus for every ORBN purchase.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.