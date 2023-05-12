Tradecurve (TCRV) Launch set to see 40x Gains, Quant (QNT) Remains Bearish

Across the Web3 space, there are countless projects for investors and traders to pick from. However, not all of them can and will perform equally as well.
But this high level of volatility is what brings investors to the cryptocurrency space, to begin with, and as such, while Quant (QNT) might be currently at a decrease in its value, other altcoins like Tradecurve can potentially 100x when they launch. Today, we will go over both of these cryptocurrencies to see why one can climb and why the other has dipped so much in value.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) shared on Twitter how their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gilbert Verdian, discussed his views with a Future of Finance audience throughout the previous month. The discussion behind this Quant (QNT) panel was on how they can achieve interoperability between cross-border payments. Additionally, the CEO behind Quant (QNT) will appear at Financial Times Live’s FTCrypto event with the Bank of England’s Tom Mutton on May 9, 2023.
Based on this, it is clear that a lot of education surrounding Web3 payments and Quant (QNT) is being conducted by the project’s team. However, its value has been in decline. On April 26, 2023, Quant (QNT) traded at $112.81. Within the last 24 hours, Quant (QNT) did increase by 2.8%; however, in the last 14 days, the project has been down by 9.6%. In the last 30 days, the project has also been done by 8.4%, indicating that the project is entering the red zone.
Tradecurve Presale Attracts New Attention
Tradecurve.io is an exchange platform that provides traders and crypto investors the opportunity to begin trading; cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and commodities all from a single
The Tradecurve hybrid exchange is being developed on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Tradecurve will implement Proof of Reserves to provide reassurance of funds to all customers.
The exchange is user friendly and easily navigated, investors can register for an account via email, connect a DeFi wallet, deposit funds and begin trading. With privacy being the forefront of Tradecurve’s operation they will allow users to maintain full control over their private keys as well as their cryptocurrencies.
The token’s smart contract has also been fully audited by Cyber Scopre, and the team completed a KYC audit by Assure DeFi.
Making The Right Move Ahead
While Quant (QNT) has decreased in value, new projects in their presale stage, such as Tradecurve (TCRV), have an opportunity to shine.
At its stage one presale, Tradecurve (TCRV) is offered at a value of $0.01. The team tokens will be locked for three years, and the liquidity pool will be locked for two years. The token’s smart contract has been audited, and only 40% of the total Tradecurve supply will be available at the presale stage. Tradecurve will also get listed on numerous CEXs and on Uniswap, as a result analysts predict that it can climb 100x after it launches.
For more information regarding the Tradecurve presale see links below:
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.