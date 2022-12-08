Top Three Tokens to Invest in 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Tora Inu (TORA) And Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

A few crypto projects have surprised investors in recent weeks due to their huge upside potential despite the general bear market. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has stood out with its forecasted 6000% gains and potential to disrupt the global financial system, right from its first presale stage. Here’s why crypto bulls and investors are buying into ORBN and other crypto projects like Tora Inu (TORA) and Dash 2 Trade (D2T) with huge potential.
Tora Inu (TORA)
Tora Inu is an Ethereum-based play-to-earn ecosystem with multiple blockchain gaming franchises. Tora Inu was built to develop a decentralized gaming verse with a vibrant economy to support its play-to-earn mechanics and rewards players for playing various games.
The reward and native token of Tora Inu, TORA, is a meme coin that will be redistributed to Tora Inu players as P2E rewards. Tora Inu features a deflationary mechanism to balance the supply and demand of the token and maintain its value.
In the Tora Inu game, players can collect in-game characters as NFTs and battle with them to win rewards. Tora Inu is trading at $0.00374 in its ongoing presale stage.
Dash 2 Trade (D2T)
Dash 2 Trade is another innovative blockchain project to emerge this year. Boasting as the Bloomberg of the crypto market, Dash 2 Trade is an advanced and sophisticated crypto analytic platform that was created to help all crypto traders, especially retail traders, newbies, and individuals, make informed trading decisions.
It’s no news that price analysis and trading biases can be nerve-wracking. Without adequate guidance, it is easy to fall victim to various insufficiencies and pitfalls while trading crypto. This is exactly why Dash 2 Trade is gaining attention.
With Dash 2 Trade, anyone can access firsthand real-time price and data, metrics, analytic tools, and buy/sell signals from a user-friendly dashboard. The price of Dash 2 Trade (D2T) tokens, the native token of the Dash 2 Trade platform, is currently trading in the third presale stage for $0.0513. Meanwhile, Dash 2 Trade has raised more than $6 million in presale.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
A new entrant, Orbeon Protocol, has seen groundbreaking growth due to its importance in promoting free, fair, and equal access to investment opportunities.
Orbeon Protocol is a blockchain-based launchpad for crowdfunding and venture capital investment. The platform connects vetted and promising startups with willing investors. This way, funding programs will be easier, and more accessible for both parties.
Orbeon Protocol is not like any other crowdfunding or investment platform. It uses NFT-as-a-service (NFTaas) to mint equity-backed NFTs of venture capital-seeking startups. Once investors buy the F-NFTs, they can have immutable proof of investment in the startup. Meanwhile, these NFTs are fractionalized, so investors can buy as low as $1 – an advantage set to democratize venture capital at large.
What makes Orbeon Protocol the best choice for investment as a crowdfunding launchpad is the multiple security features set up to protect investors and their assets. Companies and startups are scrutinized to ensure they are not scams or rug pulls. Also, there is a tamper-proof “Fill or Kill” mechanism that returns investors’ money to them if a company’s funding target is not met on time.
The ORBN token, the native token of Orbeon Protocol, has remained bullish since it was released in the presale stage. It has gained by more than 260% from the initial presale price of $0.004 in the last few days. ORBN is currently trading at $0.0144 in the second presale stage, and analysts are confident it will surpass 60x in presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.