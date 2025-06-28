Top Sonic Ecosystem Tokens To Watch In June 2025

Sonic is a new blockchain, specifically an EVM Layer 1, meaning it works with Ethereum-based apps, designed to be super fast, highly efficient, and developer-friendly.
It supports DeFi (Decentralized Finance) apps like trading, lending, or staking platforms, and aims to power the next big wave of them. One unique feature is that transactions are confirmed in less than a second, making it feel instant.
$S is Sonic’s native cryptocurrency. Currently at a market cap of $875M
Shadow Exchange SHADOW
- Unit Price: $21.37
- Market Cap: $7.75M
- Volume (24H): $1.11M
Shadow Exchange operates with an automated market maker (AMM) framework that supports stable and volatile asset pairs. Its architecture prioritizes deep liquidity, low slippage, and sustainable yields for liquidity providers. In addition to standard swapping and liquidity functions, the platform integrates features that optimize capital efficiency, including incentivized liquidity pools and periodic emissions adjustments based on gauge voting outcomes.
The exchange launched in November 2024 and is maintained by a team contributing to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Sonic offers high throughput and low transaction costs, which supports the scalability of Shadow Exchange’s trading operations.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Feb 21, 2025 at a price unit of $213.49
- All-time low was recorded on Jan 27, 2025 with a price unit of $6.36
Exchanges: Mexc, Bingx, Bitmart, Lbank
Beets ($BEETS)
- Unit Price: $0.02823
- Market Cap: $4.81M
- Volume (24H): $1.72M
Beets is the flagship hub for liquid staking and AMM innovation on Sonic.
As a global collective of contributors, Beets is committed to building open-source, decentralized financial software with a focus on simplicity and usability. Its mission is to provide accessible, permissionless on-chain tools for capital preservation and growth.
The Beets tech stack currently includes a decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless asset trading and innovative yield generation, along with a Liquid Staking Token protocol that offers the easiest way for users to access native Sonic blockchain staking rewards.
$BEETS Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Mar 01, 2022 at a price unit of $1.41
- All-time low was recorded on Oct 23, 2023 with a price unit of $0.007624
Multiple exchanges for trading $BEETS includes MexC, LBank among many others.
Fly.trade ($FLY)
- Unit Price: $0.1138
- Market Cap: $1.48M
- Volume (24H): $602.54K
The world of blockchain technology continues to rapidly evolve and spread to more blockchains. This is why it’s believed that interoperability between blockchains is vital for the growth and development of the DeFi ecosystem.
As such, fly.trade can serve as a powerful tool, by acting as the execution and infra layer for DEXs, LSTs, and chains, facilitating swaps. Thereby, enabling seamless integration between blockchains.
Also, fly.trade serves as a flightpath for the flock of traders. This means introducing them to multiple blockchain networks and their corresponding protocols and features.
$FLY Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Jun 06, 2025 at a price unit of $0.7383
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 22, 2025 with a price unit of $0.08604
Trading exchange for $FLY includes Bitget, Mexc, Gate.io, Kraken, Bingx and others.
GOGGLES ($GOGLZ)
- Unit Price: $0.1270
- Market Cap: $4.41M
- Volume (24H): $463.53K
$GOGLZ is a meme coin on the Sonic Blockchain with a playful message: “The future is bright, and for your safety, goggles must stay on at all times.” Known for its humor and community-driven appeal, $GOGLZ offers fast transactions and low fees, leveraging Sonic’s efficiency.
With an emphasis on fun and speculation, $GOGLZ also invites users to join an entertaining ride in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency. With strong community backing, this looks great in a good buying position
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Feb 21, 2025 at a price unit of $0.6536
- All-time low was recorded on Jan 27, 2025 with a price unit of $0.04815
Exchanges for trading $GOGLZ includes Mexc, Bitmart, LBank and many more.
