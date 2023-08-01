Top Performing Altcoins in 2023 – Aave, Axie Infinity and Pomerdoge

Investors and traders are consistently looking out for top-performing altcoins to get into,, Aave (AAVE), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Pomerdoge (POMD) have stood out as the best altcoins. Moreover, according to their on-chart data, each one has high-growth potential, and today, we will dive into each project individually to see how far they can climb.
Aave (AAVE) Top Price Performer
Aave (AAVE)’s price prediction showcases a perspective on the sideway actions it experienced and how it succeeded in a bullish recovery from its support level. The AAVE crypto price has been sliding ever since the start of February, where it went to invade the resistance of $93.81.
In addition, following the rejection, the bears took control and sank its price by 48% to the support level of $52.24. Since then, however, the price has begun recovering toward its current market level. As of July 30, 2023, Aave trades at $74.17.
During the past week, the Aave crypto saw its low point at $69.39, with its high point at $74.80. In addition, its trading volume is at $55,008,961, and its market cap is at $1,074,386,769. In the last 30 days, the Aave price saw an increase of 6.7%. According to an Aave price prediction, it can reach $98.46 by the end of the year.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Promising Outlook
With a market cap of $868,204,358 and a trading volume of $69,299,975, the Axie Infinity (AXS) price is a reflection of a decent recovery. The Axie Infinity crypto trades at $6.17 as of July 30, 2023. In addition, during the previous week, the low point for the crypto was at $5.93, with its high point at $6.54.
During the previous 30 days, the Axie Infinity cryptocurrency has seen a price increase of 2.9%, but in the previous seven days, it’s been down 3.2%. Now, Axie Infinity needs to break past $7 in order to reach new heights.
According to an Axie Infinity price prediction, the cryptocurrency will surge to $8.07 by the end of the year. If this happens, many analysts believe that it will be one of the top-performing altcoins for 2023.
Pomerdoge (POMD) On Bullish Trend
The Pomerdoge (POMD) cryptocurrency is deployed on top of Ethereum and follows the ERC-20 token standard. Pomergame is the virtual world in which players can engage in a wide range of activities.
The game lets anyone create an avatar, enhance it, and browse through virtual experiences. Each player also earns as they engage in the virtual world. In addition, any valuables gained in-game can get sold, traded, or bought within Pomerplace.
It also hosts the arena, in which each player can win battles against one another. The soon-to-launch NFT collection is limited to just 7,777 NFTs and exclusively available to holders of the POMD cryptocurrency.
Subsequently, the POMD token it’s offered at just $0.007 during the early stages of the presale. It is set to launch in Q4 of 2023, and early investors can claim tokens without a vesting schedule.
Early adopters can also get access to the weekly giveaways worth $100,000, and the mega prize valued at $50,000. Pomerdoge (POMD) will increase in value by 100x when it launches.
