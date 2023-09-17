Top DeFi Tokens To Buy in Q4 2023 – Tezos, Filecoin, or Everlodge

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as one of the most exciting sectors within the cryptocurrency space. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2023, investors need to identify promising DeFi tokens that can potentially yield significant returns. In this article, we will explore three notable DeFi tokens for Q4 2023: Tezos (XTZ), Filecoin (FIL), and Everlodge (ELDG).
Why Tezos (XTZ) is a Great Investment Option in Q4
Tezos crypto is known for its innovative approach to blockchain governance. Unlike many blockchain networks that require hard forks to implement upgrades, the Tezos network employs a self-amending mechanism. This has led to an increase in the adoption of the network.
The network is preparing to launch a new game KAYO. The upcoming video game is built on Tezos and combines the street fighter concept with a strategy game in a never-seen-before simulation virtual world.
Although the Tezos price has not reacted positively to the news, crypto experts have predicted that the launch will cause a rally for XTZ. Now trading at $0.6385, crypto experts have predicted that the Tezos coin could reach highs of $0.750.
Is Filecoin (FIL) a Great Investment Option in Q4?
Filecoin (FIL) is one of the more unique cryptocurrencies, becoming popular for addressing the growing demand for decentralized data storage. It allows users to rent out their storage space and earn FIL tokens.
As the network grows, the Filecoin price is expected to grow alongside. Despite its strong fundamentals, the historical trading of Filecoin over the past year gives it a weak long-term score.
Since trading above the $8.7 level in February, the FIL price has been on a decline, dropping. The price of Filecoin over the last year has given many investors reason to dump the toke. As a result, Filecoin is not considered a great investment option for Q4 2023.
Why Everlodge (ELDG) is a Great Investment Option in Q4
Real estate investments have long been characterized by illiquidity, tying up capital for extended periods. Everlodge will solve this by introducing liquidity via its unique new marketplace.
The Everlodge marketplace will mint luxury homes, vacation properties, and hotels as NFTs. These NFTs will be backed by the actual properties with their prices also mirroring the value of the property. Because they are fractional NFTs, investors will be able to buy and trade portions of these properties for as little as $100.
In addition, Everlodge will permit users to sell or trade their property-backed NFTs at any time on its secondary marketplace, increasing the liquidity of the real estate industry. The platform’s smart contracts have also undergone rigorous audits conducted by BlockAudit and InterFi Network, ensuring the safety of investors.
These innovative features have the potential to alter how people interact with the real estate market, with experts speculating that thousands of investors can enter through Everlodge. As the platform grows, experts project growth for its utility token, ELDG, up to 35x before the year ends. ELDG currently trades at $0.016 in its second presale stage.
