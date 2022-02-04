Top 7 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins for February 2022

This year, metaverse crypto coins are all the hype as projects continue building virtual reality environments and integrating them with blockchain tech. Let’s take a look at the top seven most traded Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and provide a brief overview of each cryptocurrency, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
7. WEMIX (WEMIX)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $106 million
- Market Cap: $754 million
- Unit Price: $6.11
Launched in October 2020, WEMIX is a South-Korean game studio looking to build easy-to-play blockchain-based games, featuring an extensive collection of titles currently in development.
The WEMIX blockchain solves the problem of high fas fees and low transaction throughput that make most other blockchains incompatible with NFT and Metaverse games. The native token on the platform is called WEMIX, used as the native utility token for transactions.
WEMIX recently added the WEMIX auction NFT marketplace enabling players to purchase exclusive and rare NFTs not available anywhere else. WEMIX also offers its proprietary WEMIX wallet on Google Play, Apple, and Desktop devices.
WEMIX has been performing exceptionally well in Asian markets and has maintained high trading volume for months. This speaks to the sheer support that WEMIX has and the tremendous long-term potential of this coin.
You can purchase WEMIX on Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinone, and more.
6. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $107 million
- Market Cap: $205 million
- Unit Price: $6.71
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game that introduces blockchain to millions of players. Anyone can buy and own virtual land in the My Neighbor Alice ecosystem, build exciting items, and meet new friends.
The game is built on the relatively new Chromia blockchain, a relational blockchain that makes it easy for users to create dApps that play well with Ethereum’s Layer-1 infrastructure.
ALICE is the native token on the platform used as the primary utility token for in-game activities. Players can also monetize their virtual islands and earn a passive income in ALICE tokens.
The project is still in its early stages, and the entire game is scheduled to be released in September 2022. In recent news, My Neighbor Alice announced an upcoming testnet launch planned for February 2022, making this a must-watch project for this month.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
5. Enjin Coin (ENJ)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $152 million
- Market Cap: $1.4 billion
- Unit Price: $1.68
Launched in June 2018, The Enjin ecosystem is one of the longest-running projects in crypto. It features a top-rated mobile app that tops 1.7 million downloads.
Enjin Coin is one of the most popular launchpads for crypto projects and has successfully launched several cryptos that reached multi-million dollar valuations. Recently, Enjin Coin shifted its focus to the Metaverse by developing its Efinity (EFI) blockchain, explicitly meant for Metaverse crypto gaming and immersive experiences.
Enjin is an all-in-one ecosystem with services for developers, businesses, and individuals. Enjin makes it easy to build compatible dApps and has one of the leading NFT marketplaces on the market. In addition, Enjin makes it easy for brands to create NFTs and launch them on their marketplace.
You can buy ENJ on KuCoin, Binance, Coinbase, and more.
4. Theta Network (THETA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $157 million
- Market Cap: $2.7 billion
- Unit Price: $2.79
Launching in 2018, THETA is one of the best NFT drop platforms on the market right now and is my favorite. What makes THETA unique is its world-class partnerships with iconic artists like Katy Perry, enabling users to purchase exclusive and authenticated NFTs launched by their favorite artists and musicians.
THETA offers more than just an NFT marketplace. In addition, THETA features a streaming platform similar to Twitch, where streamers and viewers can earn their TFUEL token as a reward for participating and watching content.
In addition, THETA is working on releasing its own TNT-20 token standard, comparable to the popular ERC-20 or BEP-20 token standards. This will enable THETA to build a whole new economy of tokens launched on its platform, effectively growing its ecosystem.
THETA is highly underrated and worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as they continue developing and expanding operations. The recent partnership with Katy Perry shows that THETA is capable of unique collaborations and should provide investors with long-term confidence in the project and team.
You can purchase THETA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $376 million
- Market Cap: $2.9 billion
- Unit Price: $48.36
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is considered the pioneer in Metaverse crypto gaming and enabled many users to start earning a living wage simply for playing their game.
Axie Infinity is a 2D in-browser game that lets users collect Pokemon-inspired creatures called Axies. Axies are tokenized as NFTs, and players have full ownership over their Axies.
Players can take on battles, defeat bosses, complete quests, and participate in a wide variety of activities to earn AXS tokens.
AXS is the native utility token on the Axie Infinity platform used for transactions, rewards, in-game activities, and more.
You can purchase AXS on KuCoin, Binance, Gemini, and more.
2. Decentraland (MANA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $623 million
- Market Cap: $4.9 billion
- Unit Price: $2.71
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the pioneer in classic 3D Metaverse crypto games. Their Metaverse went live two years ago, and since then, Decentraland has managed to stay as the most popular 3D virtual world on the market.
Decentralnad has tons of places to visit, including Decentral Games’ casino, the Wonderland Mining game, various clubs, and more.
Users can freely explore the Decentraland Metaverse by using a compatible browser like Chrome and connecting via a wallet like MetaMask. Decentralnad is completely free-to-play and explore.
If you want to upgrade your character or purchase wearable NFTs, you will need to buy Decentraland’s MANA token, used as the native utility token on the platform.
You can purchase MANA on KuCoin, Binance, and more.
1. The Sandbox (SAND)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $671 million
- Market Cap: $3.3 billion
- Unit Price: $3.66
Launching its token in August 2020, one of the most hyped-up Metaverse crypto coins on the market is The Sandbox. Featuring partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg, The Sandbox is one of the most trending Metaverse crypto coins.
Like Decentralnad, The Sandbox is a 3D virtual world incorporating RPG aspects and enabling players to evolve their character’s skills and earn SAND tokens as a reward.
The Sandbox features a free-to-play play-to-earn model, where users are incentivized with rewards to spend time in the virtual world.
The Sandbox makes for one of the safest investments for Metaverse crypto coins not only because it’s one of the highest-valued projects on the market but because of its consistently high trading volume and world-class partnerships.
You can purchase SAND on significant exchanges like KuCoin, Uniswap, Binance, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
