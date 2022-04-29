Top 7 Most Popular dApps on Solana for April 2022

Decentralized applications built on the blockchain are also called dApps. They include blockchain-based games, NFT marketplaces, finance platforms, decentralized exchanges, etc. Solana is one of the most robust platforms for dApps featuring a broad ecosystem of hundreds of applications spanning thousands of users. This article looks at Solana’s top seven most popular dApps for April 2022, ordered by 30-day user activity, lowest to highest.
7. Solend – 17.18k
Launched in June 2021, Solend, as the name suggests, is a Solana-based lending protocol. It enables anyone with an internet connection to take collateralized loans against their Solana assets. It features low fees and a lightning-speed protocol, unlocking a world of possibilities.
Solend describes itself as an autonomous interest rate machine for lending on Solana, and users can connect to the platform via the Solana Phantom wallet to start lending and generating revenue.
Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies to lend on Solend include SLND, SOL, USDC, USDT, and UST.
Solend also features its native token SLND, providing the highest Supply APY of over 18% and a Borrow APY of 178%. SLND’s fully diluted market cap is $181 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $154k.
If you’re looking to earn interest, borrow, leverage long, or short your assets on Solana, we recommend checking Solend and its platform.
6. Solanart – 24.54k
Launched in July 2021, Solanart is a top-rated NFT marketplace on Solana. It features thousands of collections with over 690k in sales since its inception. The total trading volume for the platform is over 5 million SOL (roughly $500 million at writing), speaking to the type of volume the marketplace boasts.
Along with its awesome collections, Solanart features a Launchpad for those looking to purchase NFTs before they hit the markets.
Most projects appearing on Solanart’s Launchpad sell out, so those interested will most likely have to attempt to snipe them.
The collections on Solanart are priced in SOL, and users can connect via the Phantom Web3 wallet to explore the various NFTs. Some of the all-time best collections on Solanart include Degenerate Ape Academy, Aurory, SolPunks, and Galactic Gecko Space Garage.
5. Saber – 27.5k
Launching in June 2021, Saber is a decentralized exchange and automated market maker built on Solana. It features a UI similar to the popular Uniswap and PancakeSwap DEXs on the Ethereum and BNB chains. It’s one of Solana’s most popular decentralized exchanges, with over 27k users over the past month.
At the time of writing, Saber features a 24-hour trading volume of $55.9 million with a total value locked of $334 million.
Some of the highest-volume Pools on the exchange include USDT-USDC, UST-USDC, stSOL-SOL, and mSOL-SOL. As you can tell, Saber is a popular choice for staking your stablecoins and earning significant rewards for providing liquidity to the market.
Saber also features its primary token, SBR, a governance asset. At the time of writing, SBR boasts a market capitalization of $21.1 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 million.
You can buy SBR on Gate.io, Kraken, Gemini, MEXC, LBank, Raydium, LATOKEN, and more.
4. MeanFi – 73.43k
Launching in September 2021, MeanFi describes itself as a user-friendly Web3 app for everyday DeFi banking. It features a dApp which includes several services in its ecosystem. MeanFi consists of a block explorer, a decentralized exchange, lightning-speed transfers, a staking platform, and more.
MeanFi’s decentralized exchange features over 100 smart routes optimizing for the best prices, fees, and slippage, providing users with the market’s lowest-cost transactions. It offers instant liquidity and thousands of daily money streams moving payroll and transfers worldwide.
One way to think of MeanFi is the Solana-based version of 1inch Network, a DeFi aggregator providing the best routes for digital asset exchange on the blockchain.
MeanFi is one of Solana’s most popular DeFi services, with over 73k users at writing. It also features the MEAN native Solana-based asset with a fully diluted market cap of $79 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $253k at writing.
3. Raydium – 143.37k
Launching in February 2021, Raydium is a top-rated Solana exchange providing next-level liquidity, lightning-speed swaps, and friction-less Yield Farming.
At the time of writing, Raydium features a 24-hour trading volume of $37.9 million, with a TVL (total value locked) of $639 million.
Raydium can be compared to primary decentralized exchanges like Uniswap (Ethereum) and PancakeSwap (BNB chain). Raydium also features its token, RAY, which users can receive for mining liquidity on the platform. RAY features a market capitalization of $237 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.2 million.
You can buy RAY on Binance, FTX, Kraken, Gate.io, Raydium, Gemini, etc.
2. Magic Eden – 252.82k
Launched in September 2021, Magic Eden is a leading NFT marketplace built on Solana. It’s one of the most popular dApps on the Solana ecosystem ranking as the second-most used with over 250k users over the past thirty days.
Magic Eden features some of the best NFT collections on the market, and if you haven’t yet, check out this article for the top five most popular NFT collections on Solana’s Magic Eden.
At writing, Magic Eden features a 24-hour trading volume of over 283k SOL ($28.3 million) and a total trading volume of over 12.1 million SOL ($1.2 billion), speaking to the large-scale operation that Magic Eden is.
In addition to an NFT marketplace, Magic Eden features Auctions and a Drop Calendar for those looking to bid on newly released NFTs to obtain unique collectibles or make a hefty profit.
Last but not least, Magic Eden also features the Magic DAO, requiring a Magic Ticket, which can be purchased on the platform. The price for a Normie Magic Ticket is currently at 0.38 SOL (approximately $38 at writing).
To explore the Magic Eden NFT marketplace and its ecosystem, we recommend connecting with the Phantom Web3 wallet, the primary wallet for Solana. If you aren’t familiar with the platform, we recommend checking it out as it’s one of the top-performing NFT marketplaces in cryptocurrency.
1. Orca – 322.26k
Launched in August 2021, Orca is Solana’s most popular decentralized exchange. Its tagline is “The DEX for people, not programs.”
Orca is the leading decentralized exchange on Solana, providing a unique service called Whirlpool, which achieves higher capital efficiency by concentrating liquidity in a specific price range. Some of the most popular pools on Orca’s Whirlpools include SOL/USDC (155% APR), USDC/USDT (16% APR), and SOL/stSOL (46% APR).
If you’re looking for a DeFi platform to stake you SOL and stablecoins, Orca has one of the most competitive rates for liquidity farming. It features a total value locked of over $17 million with a 24-hour volume of $26 million at writing.
Orca also features its native ORCA digital asset, with a current market capitalization of $37 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 million.
If you’re looking to put your SOL and USDC to work, Orca is a highly underrated platform that we recommend checking out. The impressive 155% APR on the SOL/USDC pool is one of the most competitive rates in cryptocurrency.
You can buy ORCA on Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Kraken, MEXC, Raydium, Orca, Bitget, Poloniex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or using any services.
Data Source: Dapp Radar
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: ivanbabydov/123RF