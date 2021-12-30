Top 7 Metaverse Coins With a Unit Price of Under $1

With cryptocurrency markets trading sideways, there are a lot of underrated Metaverse coins currently on sale. This article looks at the top seven Metaverse coins with a unit value of under $7, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
7. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $194 million ($0.21)
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular game on the WAX blockchain with over 1.4 million users in the past month.
Alien Worlds is a play-to-earn game allowing users to mine Trillium (TLM) with NFTs. Players are given a free shovel on sign-up and can start mining right away.
Users can also upgrade their setup with rare and legendary NFTs to increase their mining power. Players can mine various planets, all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).
One unique aspect of the game is how users can purchase Land and charge others fees for mining. For those looking at buying Land, currently, the cheapest one on the market costs 19,000 WAX ($8,424).
TLM is currently trading at $0.2123, with a 24-hour volume of $78 million. Its market cap is $194 million with a circulating supply of 914 million TLM.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, Bittrex, PancakeSwap, and more.
6. Chromia (CHR) -$415 million ($0.73)
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a Metaverse platform that makes it easy to build decentralized applications in the real world. It features a unique infrastructure that plays well with Ethereum and enables developers to code applications much faster.
A number of successful games are built on Chromia, including My Neighbor Alice, a play-to-earn blockchain-based game with a market cap of $372 million. In addition, Chromia also features Mines of Dalarnia, which has a market cap of $252 million.
Currently, CHR is trading at $0.72, with a 24-hour volume of $99 million. Its market cap is $413 million with a circulating supply of 567 million CHR.
You can purchase Chromia on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, and more.
5. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $500 million ($0.671)
Launched in 2018, CEEK VR is looking to become the future of music streaming and publishing. It includes a patented VR headset currently available at major retailers like Target and BestBuy. CEEK is the native ERC-20 token to the CEEK VR platform.
CEEK VR will feature CEEK CITY, a VR stage for live performances. Currently, CEEK VR has partnerships with artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and much more.
At the time of writing, CEEK is trading at $0.672, with a 24-hour volume of $18.5 million. Its market cap is $500 million with a circulating supply of 744 million tokens.
You can purchase CEEK on MEXC, PancakeSwap, Bancor Network, ProBitGlobal, and more.
4. Radio Caca (RACA) – $548 million ($0.003011)
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is Maye Musk’s exclusive NFT manager. RACA is the native token for the Universal Metaverse. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet world where users can own lands, build stores on their properties, and play or create various games.
Radio Caca is also a decentralized organization (DAO) operated by internet-native individuals all over the globe.
At writing, RACA is trading at $0.004761, with a 24-hour volume of $203 million. Its market cap is $865 million, with a circulating supply of 181.85 billion.
You can purchase RACA on a variety on Poloniex, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $691 million ($0.1358)
Launched in June 2021, Metahero is building a next-generation Metaverse allowing users to scan themselves, and any other real-world objects to create perfect copies of them in the digital world.
To achieve this, Metahero has partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the inventors of 16k 3D modeling technology used by the likes of CD Projekt, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077.
HERO tokens are BEP-20 tokens hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and are used as the native currency for the Metahero ecosystem.
Currently, HERO is trading at $0.13, with a 24-hour volume of $13 million. Its market cap is $688 million with a circulating supply of 5.1 billion tokens.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, LBank, and more.
2. WAX (WAXP) – $823 million ($0.44)
Founded in 2017, WAX stands for The Worldwide Asset eXchange™. It’s dubbed the world’s most eco-friendly blockchain for NFTs, collectibles, and video games. WAXP is the native token on the WAX blockchain, and it’s used as the currency to buy video games, collectibles, and NFTs.
Along with dozens of dApp games that users can play, WAX allows you to buy, sell, and trade NFTs on their marketplace. WAX also hosts dozens of popular play-to-earn Metaverse games, some of which include Alien Worlds, Farming Tales, Prospectors, R-Planet, and more.
Compared to other blockchains, WAX’s main advantage is that users don’t have to pay gas fees. Instead, users stake their WAX for CPU, NET, and RAM power, which facilitates transactions on the blockchain.
At writing, WAXP is trading at $0.44, with a 24-hour volume of $54 million. Its market cap is $834 million with a circulating supply of 1.87 billion.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, Crypto.com, and more.
1. IoTeX (IOTX) – $1.1 billion ($0.1195)
Launched in April 2019, IoTeX is a scalable and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things. IOTX is the native token to the IoTeX blockchain, which powers the network.
IoTeX features the IoPay Web3.0 wallet available on Android and iOS devices. IoPay is the gateway to the IoTeX ecosystem that anyone can easily access.
The IoTeX ecosystem includes exchanges, wallets, and other unique Metaverse projects. One of my personal favorites is StarCrazy – a blockchain-based play-to-earn Metaverse NFT game allowing users to earn GFT tokens.
At the time of writing, IoTeX is trading at $0.117, with a 24-hour volume of $41 million. Its market cap is $1.1 billion with a circulating supply of 9.54 billion IOTX.
You can purchase IOTX on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
