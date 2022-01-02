Top 7 Hottest Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap of Under $200 Million

With the number of Metaverse coins on the market, it may be challenging to determine which projects are worth investing in and which ones are just based on hype. This article lists the top seven hottest Metaverse coins in crypto with a market cap under $200 million, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest.
7. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $119 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain describes itself as the world’s first authenticated & licensed NFT platform. The platform allows users to create an account with Ethernity and connect their wallets. Users can then shop authenticated NFTs and explore the Ethernity marketplace.
Ethernity’s utility token ERN allows users to interact with the platform and purchase NFTs. Moreover, it will enable holders to stake their ERN and farm rewards.
At the time of writing, ERN is trading at $9.20, with a 24-hour trading volume of $21 million. Its market cap is $119 million, with a circulating supply of 12.9 million ERN.
You can purchase ERN on Binance, KuCoin, Poloniex, Uniswap, LATOKEN, and more.
6. DEAPcoin (DEP) – $136 million
Minted initially in August 2019, DEAPcoin’s full name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based company.
DEAPcoin features an NFT marketplace, a wallet dashboard, and a gaming platform called PlayMining.
Play Mining features a host of blockchain-based play-to-earn games, with some notable titles including Lucky Farmer, JobTribes, and the PlayMining Puzzle.
At the time of writing, DEP is trading at $0.03775, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.8 million. Its market cap is $136 million, with a circulating supply of 3.61 billion DEP.
You can purchase DEP on Bittrex, OKEx, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
5. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) – $138 million
Initially formed in 2017 and launching its token on December 16th, 2021, Terra Virtua is an immersive collectibles platform featuring a unique AR and VR experience backed by blockchain technology. TVK also features a variety of NFT collections allowing users to engage with the platform.
Terra Virtua was initially built on Ethereum but moved to the Polygon blockchain in August 2021. TVK is the native token to the platform, enabling a world of privileges, experiences, and opportunities for its holders.
TVK also allows users to participate in the Prestige Club, featuring NFT airdrops, collectible rewards, previews, and more. Last but not least, users can use TVK to farm exclusive, tradeable NFTs not available anywhere else.
At the time of writing, TVK is trading at $0.209, with a 24-hour trading volume of $12 million. Its market cap is $138 million, with a circulating supply of 662 million TVK.
You can purchase TVK on Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, LATOKEN, and more.
4. Verasity (VRA) – $152 million
Launching in the first half of 2019, Verasity is a protocol and product layer platform for esports and video entertainment. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, with a mission to increase engagement and advertising revenue for publishers and advertisers.
VRA features a proof-of-view protocol that increases organic engagement and advertising revenue on the platform. Verasity also features a proprietary Adstack, a video player, and VRA rewards on its product layer.
At the time of writing, VRA is trading at $0.03415 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26 million. Its market cap is $152 million, with a circulating supply of 4.47 billion tokens.
You can purchase VRA on several major exchanges, including KuCoin, Uniswap, Bittrex, YoBit, and more.
3. Aavegotchi (GHST) – $158 million
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi is a playable NFT game featuring cute pixelated ghosts. Aavegotchi’s are backed by the popular ERC721 standard, also used in popular games like Cryptokitties and Axie Infinity.
GHST is the native token to the Aavegotchi platform, enabling holders to govern their DAO and stake their tokens for rewards.
Initially launching on Ethereum, Aavegotchi transitioned to Polygon shortly after its mainnet launch when Ethereum gas fees started rising dramatically.
At the time of writing, Aavegotchi is trading at $2.33, with a 24-hour trading volume of $26 million. Its market cap is $158 million, with a circulating supply of 67.8 million GHST.
You can purchase GHST from Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, Kraken, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
2. Efinity Token (EFI) – $164 million
Launched in August 2021, Efinity is a Metaverse blockchain developed by the Enjin team and built on Polkadot. EFI is the first paratoken on the Efinity network.
If you aren’t familiar with the Paratoken Standard, it’s similar to the ERC-20 or BEP-20 token standards but allows for cross-chain support. In other words, the new token standard enables users to bring tokens from other platforms and express them as paratokens on a parachain like Efinity.
Enjin Coin is the team behind Efinity and is known to be one of the leaders in the NFT space. Launched in 2009, Enjin is one of the longest-running projects on the market.
At writing, EFI is trading at $0.96, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.4 million. Its market cap is $164 million, with a circulating supply of 169 million EFI.
You can purchase EFI on Gate.io, Coinlist Pro, Poloniex, OKEx, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $199 million
Launched in the first half of 2021, The most popular game on the WAX blockchain and one of the most underrated crypto games on the market is Alien Worlds. It’s a play-to-earn blockchain-based NFT game that allows users to mine Trillium.
Players can choose a planet to mine and earn TLM by mining with their tools. New players are given a free shovel to begin with, but it has minimal mining power. Users can purchase better mining tools for higher earning potential. Players can use up to three mining instruments and combine them for optimal power.
Players can travel to various planets, all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs receive daily Trillium through the smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of the TLM if they are a part of that planet’s DAO.
At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $0.21, with a 24-hour trading volume of $61 million. Its circulating supply is 914 million TLM, with a market cap of $199 million.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
