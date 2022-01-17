Top 5 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $2 Million

Some of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins on the market are low-valuation projects that are relatively unknown. With the number of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, there’s no shortage of underrated tokens worth keeping an eye on. This article looks at our top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $2 million, ordered by valuation, lowest to highest.
5. ShoeFy (SHOE) – $594k
Launched in October 2021, ShoeFy is an NFT platform enabling users to purchase digital collectible shoes. Shoes on the ShoeFy platform are referred to as sNFTs, utilizing the popular ERC-721 standard. In addition, ShoeFy features its ERC-20 SHOE token, used as the main currency on their NFT marketplace.
ShoeFy enables users to mint various classes of sNFTs, ranging from standard to legendary rarities. In addition, ShoeFy offers a staking pool, allowing users to become LPs and earn liquidity tokens via their sNFTs.
The ShoeFy ecosphere includes various services, including DAO, DEX, custom wallets, and the ShoeVerse. If you’re a sneakerhead looking to earn a passive income, I highly recommend checking out ShoeFy and their sNFTs. Staking your Shoe NFTs is the easiest way to start earning rewards.
You can purchase SHOE on PancakeSwap or Uniswap.
4. Etherland (ELAND) – $1 million
Launched in April 2021, Etherland is looking to build the next virtual land registry software with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Etherland connects real estate and real-world data with a digital layer on Ethereum’s network.
Currently, Etherland has a collection of NFTs listed on OpenSea. Each NFT represents a physical place and grants its owners complete control over the information linked to their non-fungible token. The information is stored on the IPFS network, enabling data persistence and resilience unparalleled to other networks.
In Etherland’s Metaverse, users can use cryptocurrency to buy, claim, create, and promote their Land ID tokens. In addition, anyone is free to add their buildings to Etherland’s World Metaverse.
Each NFT in Etherland has a unique URL, representing the latitude and longitude of a specific location. At writing, the average price for a Land NFT is 20,000 ELAND (roughly $940).
Users can purchase ELAN on Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
3. ETNA Network (ETNA) – $1.2 million
Launched in March 2021, ETNA Network is a one-stop ecosystem for all things NFTs, DeFi, and gaming. ETNA features a lending and borrowing protocol along with gaming and NFT ecosystems. One of ETNA’s missions is to facilitate the seamless integration of traditional gaming apps with blockchain tech.
ETNA is named after Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy. Etna was known for its exceptional level of volcanic activity and always inspired fear and respect in Greek mythology.
ETNA’s game is a play-to-earn blockchain-based Greek-themed game featuring various mythological characters. The game features a fully working NFT marketplace that users can explore by connecting with their MetaMask wallets.
While ETNA was initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain, the token recently moved to Polygon. The BEP-20 ETNA token is the native currency on the platform and their NFT marketplace.
You can purchase ETNA on PancakeSwap.
2. Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) – $1.9 million
Launching its token in November 2021, Genesis Worlds is an RPG gaming Metaverse crypto coin at the intersection of NFTs, Gaming, and DeFi. As the name suggests, Genesis Worlds will be filled with various Metaverses, each featuring its blockchain-based play-to-earn games.
GENESIS is the native token to the Genesis Worlds Metaverse and is built on Polygon. The GENESIS token also allows holders to participate in project governance and staking to earn rewards.
The Genesis World Metaverse enables players to complete quests, travel world to world, and slay enemies. Rewards for completing quests and objectives include various collectible NFTs. Furthermore, Genesis World will feature an NFT marketplace enabling users to trade the collectibles they earned in-game on the platform.
Currently, Genesis Worlds games are still developing, with the earliest scheduled to launch later this month. However, users can check out the Genesis Worlds Metaverse by connecting via a browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask.
You can purchase GENESIS on QuickSwap.
1. ProjectOasis (OASIS) – $2 million
Launched in October 2021, ProjectOasis is a blockchain-based Metaverse game enabling players to create, own, play, earn, and interact with like-minded nature-loving users in their virtual world. The OASIS token is the native BEP-20 token used as the native currency in their ecosystem.
Users can check out ProjectOasis’ game by using a browser and connecting with a compatible wallet like MetaMask. Their nostalgic 2D Metaverse features some exciting partners like CoinGecko and CEEK, whose own buildings are in OASIS.
In addition to their game, ProjectOasis features The Council, a DAO governed by all users who hold OASIS tokens. Votes and proposals made by holders shape the future of the Oasis Metaverse.
OASIS is quite an underrated project with a current market cap of $2 million since they offer a quality Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that users can currently check out.
You can purchase OASIS on PancakeSwap and ApeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: Etherland