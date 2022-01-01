Top 5 Underrated Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Under $10 Million

With 2021 finishing strong, 2022 will be the year of the Metaverse. There are hundreds of Metaverse coins, all in different stages of their development. If you’re looking for some underrated Metaverse coins with a low market cap, you’ve come to the right place. This article looks at our top five hand-picked underrated Metaverse coins with a market cap of under $10 million, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest.
5. PolkaWar (PWAR) – $1.1 million
Launched in July 2021, PolkaWar is a 3D blockchain-based NFT fighting game platform. Its token PWAR is a BEP-20 token living on the Binance Smart Chain. PolkaWar allows players to build characters using NFTs and participate in battles against each other to earn rewards.
In addition, PolkaWar will include an NFT marketplace where users can trade items, weapons, and equipment for PWAR tokens. Users can also redeem some NFT items for real-world replicas.
Check out this preview for PolkaWar:
PolkaWar’s featured products include their unique character system with various properties and classes such as Warriors, Magicians, and Archers. Each class plays a different role and possesses separate attacks with multiple weapons.
At writing, PWAR is trading at $0.2562, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.1 million. Its market cap is $4.7 million, with a circulating supply of 18.5 million tokens.
You can purchase PWAR on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, Bibox, and ZT.
4. Spheroid Universe (SPH) – $5.1 million
Spheroid Universe is an extended reality Metaverse built for developing Artificial Reality applications. It features the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language designed for Metaverse projects.
The Spheroid Universe consists of virtual spaces; each space accumulates value similar to a social media account. However, unlike traditional social media accounts, the virtual spaces belong to the user since the platform uses DeFi and blockchain technology.
SPH is the native ERC-20 token that users can purchase virtual spaces on the Spheroid Universe marketplace and farm liquidity on Uniswap.
At writing, SPH is trading at $0.0777, with a 24-hour trading volume of $62k. Its market cap is $5.2 million, with a circulating supply of 67.8 million tokens.
You can purchase SPH on Uniswap or LATOKEN.
3. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) – $5.3 million
Legend of Fantasy War is a 3D play-to-earn blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain scheduled to release on January 4th. The game will feature NFT characters that players can assemble into an army and fight in PVP battles.
The game revolves around creating teams of heroes and using your team’s stats and wit to defeat enemies in single-player, skirmish, and multiplayer modes.
In addition, the upcoming LFW marketplace will allow users to trade, buy, and lend necessary equipment and NFT characters between each other.
Legend of Fantasy War has a dApp that users can currently use to stake LFW. While the Gem Shop and Marketplace are still under development, looking at the quality of the dApp along with over $700k in total value locked, LFW is a highly underrated project that could easily double in valuation upon the game release.
At writing, LFW is trading at $0.7416, with a 24-hour trading volume of $529k. Its market cap is $5.3 million, with a circulating supply of 7.2 million tokens.
You can purchase LFW on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Bybit, Hoo, BitMart, and ZT.
2. Revolve Games (RPG) – $6.3 million
Revolve Games is a play-to-earn blockchain gaming ecosystem featuring actionable RPG stake tethered NFT assets allowing users to earn rewards. RPG is the native BEP-20 token used as the main currency on the platform.
The platform features a unique integrated reward staking model for their game, incentivizing players to participate and level up their NFT. Users are also encouraged to provide liquidity to the platform in return for increased staking multipliers.
Revolve Metaverse includes an inter-planetary sandbox enabling users to explore the world via NFT spacecraft. Also, users can buy and rent land in the Metaverse, similar to how Decentraland and The Sandbox have it set up.
Moreover, users can also build their games with the Revolve SDK that allows whitelisted third-party developers to create their game builder assets packs, which will be available to users on the platform.
It’s clear the Revolve Games is looking to compete with Decentraland and The Sandbox, at least on some level. As such, with a current market cap of only $6.3 million, RPG is quite an undervalued token.
Currently, RPG is trading at $0.46, up 30% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $6.5 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $491k RPG has a circulating supply of 14.2 million tokens.
You can purchase RPG on PancakeSwap or ApeSwap (BSC).
1. Fear (FEAR) – $8.7 million
Launched in May 2021, Fear describes itself as the horror industry’s leading blockchain entertainment platform. Currently, it features a 2D action/puzzle and a 3D horror adventure game that’s available for users to try out now. Several more games are currently in development that will be available later this year.
The Fear ecosystem features a dual-token economy with the FEAR and BLOOD tokens. FEAR is the native token to the platform that holders can currently stake on Polygon for a 28% APY. Blood is the elastic supply in-game token created to fuel the FEAR ecosystem of play-to-earn horror games.
Blood will be a chain agnostic token utilizing Muon’s cross-chain technology featuring Polygon, BSC, and a third yet to be announced chain.
If you’re a fan of horror games, I highly recommend checking out the two available demos from Fear.
At writing, FEAR is trading at $1.34 with a 24-hour volume of $450k. Its market cap is $8.7 million, with a circulating supply of 6.5 million tokens.
You can purchase FEAR on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, QuickSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
