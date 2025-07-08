Top 5 Terra Ecosystem Tokens To Watch Below 5M Market Cap

Terra is a blockchain ecosystem built around stablecoins, DeFi applications, and a vibrant ecosystem of apps and tokens.
Initially famous for its UST stablecoin, Terra has since evolved into a hub for decentralized finance—home to synthetic assets, automated marketplaces, lending protocols, and cross-chain yields.
Even post-relaunch, it continues to attract innovative projects that issue tokens relying on Terra’s fast and gas‑efficient infrastructure.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information gotten from CoinMarketCap.
Serum (SRM)
About the Token
Serum SRM is the governance token of the Serum DEX—Solana’s central-limit-order-book DEX. It provides governance voting, staking rewards, and trading fee discounts.
In light of the popularity of DeFi and the growth of DEXes on Ethereum, users and developers are limited by high gas costs and slow transactions. Serum aims to resolve these traditional problems of DeFi, as well as issues of centralization, low capital efficiency, and liquidity segmentation.
The SRM utility and governance token enables users to receive discounts on protocol fees and voting rights; 100% of exchange fees flow back to SRM via buy-and-burn, staking rewards, and ecosystem grants.
Current Stats:
- Unit Price: $0.011575
- 24‑Hour Volume: $171,622
- Market Cap: $2.65M (circulating ~263 million)
Exchanges: Core trading via Serum DEX and Serum Swap on Solana Listed on centralized exchanges including MEXC, Gate.io, Kraken
Mirror Protocol (MIR)
About the Token
Mirror Protocol enables minting and trading of synthetic assets (mAssets) that track real-world prices (e.g., mBTC, mTSLA) using decentralized oracles. MIR is its governance token, earning users staking rewards and facilitating protocol fee-sharing.
Mirrored assets are blockchain tokens that behave like “mirror” versions of real-world assets by reflecting the exchange prices on-chain. They give traders the price exposure to real assets while enabling fractional ownership, open access and censorship resistance as any other cryptocurrency. Unlike traditional tokens which serve to represent a real, underlying asset, mAssets are purely synthetic and only capture the price movement of the corresponding asset.
Current Stats:
- Unit Price: $0.01314
- 24‑Hour Volume: $53,107
- Market Cap: $1,021,497 (circulating ~77.7 million)
Exchanges: Available on decentralized Terra platforms (Terraswap), Also tradable on Ethereum (Uniswap), Listed on centralized exchanges such as Kraken and MEXC
Hawksight (HAWK)
About the Token
Hawksight (formerly HawkFi) is a cross-chain DeFi “super-app” integrating yield automation, AI-driven trading, social signals, NFTs, and GameFi across Solana and Terra foundations.
Hawksight is a Solana-based protocol for decentralized, non-custodial investment management and quantitative trading. Our goal is to democratize data-driven investments, by making it easy for anybody to invest, create, or manage top-performing vaults and trading strategies in Cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and Synthetic Assets.
Building on the Solana ecosystem enables us to achieve the scalability, user-friendliness, speed, and security required to fulfill our mission and accelerate the mainstream adoption of DeFi. Solana will be a key entry-point, after which we will expand cross-chain support with an immediate focus on Terra.
Current Stats:
- Unit Price: $0.000069
- 24‑Hour Volume: $136,815
- Market Cap: $72,472 (circulating ~1.03 billion tokens)
Exchanges: Traded on Terra/Solana-based decentralized exchanges: Orca, Raydium, orangex.
Orion Money (ORION)
About the Token
Orion Money focuses on cross-chain stablecoin savings, offering products such as Orion Saver and insurance/yield vaults. It aims to bridge savings accounts across chains for global users.
One of the strengths of the project is their array of solid allies, investors and partners (Terra and Anchor Protocol at best). Moreover, Orion Money has partnered with Delphi Digital and InsurAce to create risk funds and insure user deposits. And on top of that, Orion Money won the first prize of the DeFi Connected Hackathon.
Current Stats:
- Unit Price: $0.0005
- 24‑Hour Volume: $480k
- Market Cap: $47,500 (circulating supply ~95 million)
Exchanges: Gate io, traded on multiple DEX platforms, Pancakeswap, quickswap
Terraport (TERRA)
About the Token
Terraport is a utility and governance token powering the Terraport decentralized platform. Within the Terra ecosystem, it enables staking, yield farming, token launches, liquidity provisioning, and community governance.
Terraport is set to reveal new Tokenomics, ready to revolutionize the value of the TERRA token and actively reward the community.
What awaits:
🔥 Dynamic Daily Burn: 50% of the tax will go to the burn, continuously ensuring TERRA’s increasing scarcity.
💰 Enhanced Incentives: The other 50% is for you! Staking with multi-token rewards, a more remunerative dynamic Farm thanks to Liquid Staking integration, and an innovative USDC Giveaway.
Current Stats:
- Unit Price: $0.00319
- 24‑Hour Volume: $87,291
- Market Cap: $222k
Exchanges: Available primarily via Terra-based DEXs (e.g., Terraswap), MexC.