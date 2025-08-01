Top 5 Synthetics Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch 

Synthetic tokens are gaining momentum in decentralized finance (DeFi), offering a way to gain exposure to assets like stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies without directly holding them.
With market capitalizations under $10 million, these tokens remain largely overlooked but they could offer significant upside for those paying attention.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
BITSHARES (BTS)
BitShares Blockchain is a decentralized “Blockchain as Organization” (BaO); an industrial-grade decentralized open source platform built to run high-performance financial technology operations.
It represents the first decentralized autonomous decentralized community that enables its core utility token (BTS) holders to decide the Blockchain future direction in order to develop and maintain a wide range of decentralized financial technology products, features and functions.
- Price: $0.001119
- Market cap: $3.35M 3.57%
- Volume (24h): $158.12K. 12.06%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.72%
- Total supply: 2.99B BTS
- Max. supply: 3.6B BTS
- Circulating supply: 2.99B BTS
Exchanges: Gate: BTS/USDT, MEXC: BTS/USDT
MIRROR PROTOCOL (MIR)
MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token.
TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.
- Price: $0.01202
- Market cap: $934.88K 1.69%
- Volume (24h): $61.26K 13.77%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 6.61%
- Holders: 38.31K
- Total supply: 370.57M MIR
- Circulating supply: 77.74M MIR
Exchanges: Kraken: MIR/USD, MEXC: MIR/USDT
YAM V3 (YAM)
YAM V3 (YAM) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. YAM V3 has a current supply of 15,164,030.32735577 with 14,744,053.97086623 in circulation. The last known price of YAM V3 is 0.24664383 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $39,702.39 traded over the last 24 hours.
- Price: $0.04452
- Market cap: $656.84K 1.01%
- Volume (24h): $82.76K 0.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 12.68%
- Holders: 8.41K
- TVL: $330.19K
- Market cap/TVL: 1.96
- Total supply: 15.16M YAM
- Circulating supply: 14.75M YAM
Exchanges: Gate: YAM/USDT, Bibox: YAM/USDT
XPANSE (HZN)
Xpanse is an AI-powered, multi-liquidity perpetual futures exchange designed to empower traders of all levels. With its diverse liquidity layers, Xpanse offers DeFi traders low fees, deep liquidity, zero slippage, access to over 340+ markets, and up to 60x leverage. Each layer is tailored to support various trading strategies, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision. The exchange features three distinct liquidity layers: Intent-based System, Oracle-based System, Orderbook System.
- Price: $0.002578
- Market cap: $311.28K 5.34%
- Volume (24h): $724.44 20.08%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.2208%
- Holders: 13.60K
- TVL: $395.53K
- Market cap/TVL: 0.7922
- Total supply: 236.55M HZN
- Circulating supply: 120.7M HZN
Exchanges: PancakeSwap v2: HZN/WBNB
JARVIS NETWORK
Jarvis Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that focuses on bridging the gap between traditional finance and the emerging web3 ecosystem. It was launched on June 18, 2017, with the primary goal of making DeFi services as ubiquitous and easy to use as the internet. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging its technology to offer a secure and transparent environment for financial transactions.
- Price: $0.001868
- Market cap: $54.18K 8%
- Volume (24h): $62 1.65%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1184%
- TVL: $783.85K
- Market cap/TVL: 0.06412
- Total supply: 225.86M JRT
- Circulating supply: 29M JRT
Exchanges: Bancor Network: JRT/BNT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
