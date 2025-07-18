Top 5 Sui Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Sui blockchain has rapidly emerged as a promising player in the Layer 1 landscape, offering high throughput and low latency powered by its unique Move programming language.
As the ecosystem expands, a wave of innovative projects and tokens are taking shape—many still flying under the radar with modest market capitalizations.
For savvy investors and blockchain enthusiasts alike, these lower-cap tokens present intriguing opportunities to get in early on potential game-changers. In this article, we spotlight five standout tokens within the Sui ecosystem, each currently boasting a market cap below $10 million, yet brimming with long-term potential.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
CHIRP
Chirp is a comprehensive IoT ecosystem built on two core pillars: a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and a robust IoT platform, all powered by the Sui blockchain. Through Chirp’s DePIN, community members, known as Keepers, operate gateways like Blackbird miners, providing global connectivity for IoT devices and earning $CHIRP tokens for their participation. Complementing this, the Chirp IoT platform offers powerful tools for managing IoT devices and data, including data normalization, automation through a rules engine, and real-time monitoring with visualization and alerting engines.
- Price: $0.09260
- Market cap: $6.39M 4.16%
- Volume (24h) :$364.27K 13.96%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 5.63%
- Total supply :37.35M CHIRP
- Max. supply :300M CHIRP
- Circulating supply :69.09M CHIRP
Exchanges: Gate: CHIRP/USDT, MEXC: CHIRP/USDT
BALANCED DOLLAR
Balanced is a cross-chain DeFi hub that’s fast, affordable, and easy to use. Home to the Balanced Dollar (bnUSD) and a decentralised exchange, you can use it to open a stablecoin loan, trade crypto, earn rewards, and transfer value across a diverse range of blockchains. Balanced Dollar has a very strong community backing.
- Price: $0.9955
- Market cap :$6.06M 0.13%
- Volume (24h) :$185.95K 96.29%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :2.92%
- Total supply :6.08M bnUSD
- Circulating supply : 6.08M bnUSD
Exchanges: Balanced: bnUSD/SUI, LFJ (Avalanche): WAVAX/bnUSD
XOCIETY (XO)
XOCIETY integrates WEB3.0 technology to improve gameplay experiences and revolutionize the game economy’s structure. It fulfills players’ desires for victory, growth, and profit in a transparent, rational way using WEB3.0 technology, ensuring sustainability and a robust economy. High-quality and entertaining gameplay remains a fundamental priority.
- Price: $0.007716
- Market cap : $4.08M 2.74%
- Volume (24h) :$640K 86.7%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 15.25%
- Total supply :5B XO
- Max. supply :5B XO
- Circulating supply : 530M XO
Exchanges: BlueFin: XO/USDC, Bybit: XO)USDT
USD COIN (Wormhole)
USD Coin (Wormhole) (USDC(WormHole)) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Solana platform. USD Coin (Wormhole) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of USD Coin (Wormhole) is 1.00110509 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $352,777.24 traded over the last 24 hours.
- Price: $0.9994
- Market cap : $3.08M 0.11%
- Volume (24h) :$808.46K 5.11%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 26.27%
- Total supply : 3.08M USDC(WormHole)
- Circulating supply : 3.08M USDC(WormHole)
Exchanges: PancakeSwap v2: APT/USDC, Turbos Finance: SUI/USDC
AXOLl (AXOL)
$AXOL is a token on the Sui blockchain designed for easy acquisition and trading. Users can buy or swap $SUI through Suiet, Cetus, and RocketX to seamlessly obtain $AXOL, leveraging its ecosystem on Sui. Axol has a very strong community backing.
- Price: $0.002647
- Market cap :$2.64M 15.06%
- Volume (24h) :$25.97K 35.64%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 1.01%
- Total supply :1B AXOL
- Max. supply :1B AXOL
- Circulating supply :1B AXOL
Exchanges: MEXC: AXOL/USDT, Cetus: AXOL/SUI
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
