Top 5 Storage Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

In the fast paced world of blockchain innovation, storage tokens have emerged as a crucial solution for decentralized data storage. While major players in the space often steal the spotlight, a growing number of under-the-radar projects are quietly building powerful platforms with real potential.
For investors and enthusiasts seeking early opportunities, these lesser-known storage tokens, each with a market capitalization under $10 million, offer a compelling mix of innovation, utility, and room for growth. This article takes a closer look at five promising storage tokens flying just below the radar, but not for long.
Note: The list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
AUGUR (REP)
Augur (REP) is meant to harness the wisdom of the crowd through prediction markets on a protocol owned and operated by holders of the Ethereum-based Reputation token. In these markets users are said to be able to bet on the outcomes of events such as company performance, election results or even natural phenomena by purchasing shares that would either support or refute the proposed outcomes of such specified events.
- Price: $0.8609
- Market cap: $9.47M 6.82%
- Volume (24h): $242.32K 98.45%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 2.2%
- TVL: $2.89M
- Market cap/TVL: 3.1
- Total supply: 11M REP
- Circulating supply: 11M REP
Exchanges: Gate: REP/USDT, Kraken: REPV2/USD
SWARM (BZZ)
Swarm exists so the internet can again be decentralised. Swarm’s longer term vision is to become the operating system of the re-decentralised internet. It provides a scalable and self-sustaining infrastructure for a supply-chain economy of data.
Having a vibrant ecosystem on top of Swarm is key. The Swarm Network already has a budding ecosystem growing on top of it. From decentralised marketplaces, art, NFTs, archives, to data stores, music streaming and everything in between is sprouting on Swarm.
- Price: $0.1629
- Market cap: $8.57M 0.17%
- Volume (24h): $313.18K 8.28%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.68%
- Holders: 258.40K
- Total supply: 63.14M BZZ
- Max. supply: 63.14M BZZ
- Circulating supply: 52.6M BZZ
Exchanges: Gate: BZZ/USDT, MEXC: BZZ/USDT
DMAIL NETWORK (DMAIL)
Dmail Network is the next generation blockchain-based email which builds a comprehensive platform, integrating the functions of message communication, asset management, and data storage. In the end, Dmail Network will be a basic infrastructure tool for users to come into the Web 3.0 era and a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services.
- Price:$0.07798
- Market cap: $8.57M 1.67%
- Volume (24h): $2.84M 0.45%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 33.05%
- Total supply: 200M DMAIL
- Max. supply: 200M DMAIL
- Circulating supply: 109.85M DMAIL
Exchanges: Bybit: DMAIL/USDT, Bitget: DMAIL/USDT
KYVE NETWORK (KYVE)
KYVE Network is revolutionizing customized access to on- and off-chain data by providing fast and easy tooling for decentralized data validation, immutability, and retrieval. With KYVE, developers, node runners, data analysts, and more no longer need to worry about tedious querying or relying on centralized, non-validated data solutions when building for the future. Rely on KYVE as your trustless data hub.
- Price: $0.007765
- Market cap: $7.65M 0.47%
- Volume (24h): $86.12K 4.29%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.14%
- Total supply: 1.22B KYVE
- Circulating supply: 985.29M KYVE
Exchanges: Gate: KYVE/USDT Osmosis: KYVE/USDC
STRATOS (STOS)
Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos is born for scaling blockchain process capacity while retaining the decentralized benefits of a distributed protocol including trustless, traceability, verifiability, privacy and etc. Stratos is best positioned to support data storage and adoption for developers and users in this ever-expanding digital economy. Stratos strives to make decentralized data adoption easier for the blockchain industry and Web 3.0.
- Price: $0.1417
- Market cap: $5.5M 4.14%
- Volume (24h): $238.72K 14.08%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.42%
- Holders: 6.93K
- Total supply: 100M STOS
- Circulating supply: 38.8M STOS
Exchanges: Gate: STOS/USDT, MEXC: STOS/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
