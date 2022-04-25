Top 5 Small Business Phone Systems for Startups in 2022

In 2020 there was a 24.3% increase in voice traffic over wireless networks. This is a demonstration of the ever-increasing use of phone services for the purpose of making calls. Any business can benefit from effectively utilizing a business phone system to increase their connectivity with their customers.
There are an enormous number of business phone systems in the market and choosing the right one for your business can be difficult. There are many pros and cons to each service as well as differences in functionality which can be more suited to one type of business than another. This article will break down the top five business phone systems available for small businesses and startups and provide you with the information you need in order to make an informed decision for your business.
1. Grasshopper
Grasshopper is a business phone service that will assist business owners in separating their personal communication from their business communication through the use of an app. All business communication is handled through the app which allows you to make calls, send texts and files. This is extremely convenient as you can communicate with your business connections using your phone as you would for normal personal communication. For added convenience all of the communication which is conducted on the app is safely stored in the cloud allowing you to access it from anywhere. Grasshopper also provides a feature which gives you a thorough background on customers who call you which makes it easier to tailor your business to your customers’ needs.
2. Nextiva
Nextiva is a strong contender for business phone systems for a number of reasons. Nextiva uses a single virtual PBX (Private Branch Exchange System) for all business communication. This connects your business’s VoIP system to Nextiva’s AI, automation tools and apps. Due to Nextiva being based in the cloud it is capable of connecting to all a business’s phones whether these are at a desk or on a computer or cell phone. A major advantage which Nextiva offers is that it allows you to make business phone calls without internet access thanks to its ability to integrate with your cell phone plan.
3. Talkroute
Talkroute is a new player to the business phone system industry but this does not mean that they do not have compelling reasons to pick them for your business. Talkroute uses VoIP services which can help facilitate the impression of a company being larger and more established. Talkroute packages are jam-packed with features such as call forwarding from a phone to a computer and the provision of automated menu selections using your cellphone. Talkroute also offers the ability to create menu prompts for your business phone system and the ability to manage call logs for easy tracking of customer calls.
4. RingCentral
RingCentral is a business phone system that offers its customers a cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform. This means that it can account for many communication needs and provide a thorough service to your business. RingCentral has improved the quality of the service which it provides through the calculated acquisition of other technology companies. This includes the acquisition of Kindite which facilitates end-to-end encryption on the RingCentral platform. In addition to this, RingCentral has acquired Glip to provide its customers with teamwork software which is based in the cloud and highly innovative web conferencing capabilities.
5. eVoice
eVoice is a business phone system which is highly suited to a business which offers a professional service. This is the case because eVoice offers a live receptionist service to its customers. This service will schedule appointments or meetings, receive calls on your behalf and process payments in addition to many other administrative services to help you with managing the administrative side of your business. eVoice uses a cloud based business phone system with impeccable quality. They also offer a 30-day free trial of their service which is far longer than most of what their competition offers.
For more information about business phone systems consider consulting this helpful resource.
Final Thoughts
While there are an overwhelming number of business phone systems available on the market this article should help you narrow down your choice for the best business phone system for your business. Grasshopper is a convenient service thanks to its helpful app which will make separating business and personal communication much easier. Nextiva offers added convenience with its ability to integrate with your cell phone plan allowing you to make calls without an internet connection. Talkroute packages are loaded with a variety of features which can help your business make an excellent impression on clients. RingCentral has strategically acquired other technology businesses to take the service which it can provide to your business to the next level. eVoice is best suited for professional service businesses thanks to its incredibly helpful live receptionist service.
Image Source: TRUiC