Top 5 Runes Tokens Less Than $0.01 Price Mark To Watch In August 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, Bitcoin Runes have emerged as a notable innovation, introducing a new wave of fungible tokens built directly on the Bitcoin blockchain.
This article highlights five of the most promising Runes tokens currently trading for less than $0.01, ranked by market capitalization.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap
DOG (Bitcoin)(DOG)
Launched in early 2024, DOG (Bitcoin) is a fully decentralized memecoin built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It was created to foster a strong community-driven ecosystem while introducing millions of people to Bitcoin. Unlike traditional memecoins that often rely on insider allocations or marketing-driven tokenomics, DOG (Bitcoin) was distributed through a fair airdrop with no team allocation, ensuring an organic and community-first approach.
- Price: $0.003565
- Market cap: $356.57M 7.05%
- Volume (24h): $11.16M 22.32%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.12%
- Total supply: 100B DOG
- Max. supply: 100B DOG
- Circulating supply: 100B DOG
EXCHANGES: Gate: DOG/USDT, MEXC: DOG/USDT
AMAGIC•INTERNET•MONEY (Bitcoin) (MIM)
Magic Internet Money (MIM) is the first mainstream Bitcoin meme, originally created in 2013 and deployed a decade later on the Bitcoin blockchain by its original artist, Mavensbot. It all began in the r/bitcoin subreddit, where Mavensbot posted his now-iconic MS Paint artwork of the “Magic Internet Money Wizard”. His drawing was later turned into a reddit ad to promote Bitcoin. It then became the most successful Reddit ad of all time and played a key role in Bitcoin’s early rise from $27 to $1,132, while helping grow the r/bitcoin subreddit community from 10,000 to over 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2014.
- Price:$0.002966
- Market cap: $63.35M 0%
- Volume (24h): $795.27K 4.85%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1.25%
- Total supply: 21B MIM
- Max. supply: 21B MIM
- Self-reported circulating supply: 21B MIM
EXCHANGES: CoinEx: MIM/USDT, Ourbit: MIM/USDT
WAM (WAM)
WAM is a dynamic play-and-earn platform that merges hyper-casual gaming with blockchain technology, allowing players to compete in tournaments for WAM Tokens (WAM). This innovative approach aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating AI technology and decentralization, creating a sustainable and rewarding ecosystem for users. The $WAM token is a BEP-20 utility token native to the platform, enabling users to access tournaments, utilize platform features like revivals, NFT minting, and staking for rewards.
- Price: $0.001114
- Market cap: $518K 7.14%
- Volume (24h): $97.26K 38.52%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 20.65%
- Total supply: 1B WAM
- Circulating supply: 464.78M WAM
EXCHANGES: Gate: WAM/USDT, Bitrue: WAM/USDT
RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE
RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE, also known as Runecoin or RISC, is the first Rune token airdropped to early Bitcoin Ordinals users. It launched with a massive 21 billion token supply and trades for under $0.01.
- Price: $0.0005207
- Market cap: $0 0%
- Volume (24h): $579.06K 53.35%
- Total supply: 21B RUNECOIN
- Circulating supply: 0 RUNECOIN
EXCHANGES: Gate: RUNECOIN/USDT, OKX: RUNECOIN/USDT
LOBO•THE•WOLF•PUP (Bitcoin) (LOBO)
LOBO is a community-driven memecoin operating on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the innovative Runes Protocol. It is a cultural and collective token symbolizing the ethos of decentralized collaboration and memetic expression within the cryptocurrency space. LOBO is the 9th rune ever to be created, etched during the halving block 840,000 of the Bitcoin Blockchain.
- Price: $0.0005112
- Market cap: $8.94M. 2.79%
- Volume (24h): $679.46K. 15.38%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 7.57%
- Total supply: 20.99B LOBO
- Max. supply: 21B LOBO
- Circulating supply: 17.5B LOBO
EXCHANGES: Gate: LOBO/USDT, MEXC: LOBO/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
