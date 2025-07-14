Top 5 Restaking Tokens To Watch Below 50M Market Cap In July 2025

Restaking is a model built off Ethereum staking infrastructure (like EigenLayer and related protocols) that allows users to reuse (or “restake”) their ETH‑backed staking derivative tokens across multiple protocols or strategies.
This boosts capital efficiency, unlocks layered yield opportunities, and enables non‑custodial infrastructure for node operators and users alike. Tokens in this space typically power governance, protocol fees, or utility within these layered staking ecosystems.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
Swell Network (SWELL)
Swell Network is a non‑custodial Ethereum liquid staking and restaking protocol. It issues a yield‑bearing token (SWELL) representing staked ETH while keeping liquidity open for DeFi usage.
Swell also supports rSWELL for restaking and offers a validator marketplace and Layer‑2 deployment, aiming for capital efficient, secure staking infrastructure within Ethereum.
The protocol enables users to stake their Ethereum and earn passive income through blockchain rewards. In exchange for staking their ETH, participants receive a yield-bearing liquid staking token (LST), which represents their staked assets plus earned rewards.
This token can then be utilized within the broader DeFi landscape to generate additional yield, offering flexibility and liquidity that traditional staking methods do not.
Price, Market Cap & Volume (as of today):
- Price: $0.010427 USD
- Market Cap: $24.94 million USD
- 24‑h Trading Volume: $20.05 million USD
Exchanges Traded On: SWELL is listed on centralized exchanges such as Bybit, HTX, MEXC, LBank, Gate, Upbit among others.
KernelDAO (KERNEL)
KernelDAO is a restaking-native governance token within an Ethereum restaking ecosystem. Token holders can participate in protocol governance, strategy decisions, and staking infrastructure for restaking derivatives offered by the KernelDAO platform—positioning it as a decentralized layer that integrates with EigenLayer-style frameworks.
$KERNEL holders don’t just hold – they build, govern, and secure an entire ecosystem
- 55% community allocation
- Vote on Kelp, Gain & Kernel decisions
- Secure 25+ protocols
Price, Market Cap & Volume (as of today):
- Price: $0.1485 USD
- Market Cap: $25.98 million USD
- 24‑h Trading Volume: $132.92 million USD
Exchanges Traded On: KERNEL trades on major centralized exchanges—including Binance, HTX, MEXC, Bitget, Gate
Puffer (PUFFER)
Puffer is a restaking-focused token used in a DeFi protocol that supports staking derivatives and restaking strategies. Often grouped with Altlayer and EigenLayer tools, Puffer aims to provide liquidity staking yield and enable layered capital use within restaking product frameworks
PUFFER is the native governance token that will be used for:
- Governing key protocol parameters across the Puffer and UniFi ecosystem.
- Selecting guardians, restaking operators, and curating supported AVSs.
- Managing fee structures and whitelisting new rollups for AVS support.
- Directing ecosystem rewards and managing treasury funds.
Price, Market Cap & Volume (as of today):
- Price: $0.190876 USD
- Market Cap: $33.58 million USD
- 24‑h Trading Volume: $29.56 million USD
Exchanges Traded On: PUFFER is listed on exchanges such as Bybit, Bitget, Gate, Bingx, MexC, Kucoin and others.
Renzo (REZ)
Renzo is a modular restaking protocol that abstracts AVS strategies (Ethereum and Solana restaking) into simple interfaces like ezETH and ezSOL. It automates validator selection, AVS layering, and user interactions, making restaking accessible to non-technical users. The governance and utility token REZ enables participation in protocol decisions and value accrual from restaking operations.
Renzo operates on an “as is” basis, maintained by ecosystem participants and third parties, without warranties. This decentralized approach underscores its commitment to fostering an open and innovative environment on Ethereum.
By integrating these elements, Renzo positions itself as a pivotal player in the evolving DeFi ecosystem, bridging the gap between complex staking mechanisms and user-friendly interfaces.
Price, Market Cap & Volume (as of today):
- Price: $0.0129 USD
- Market Cap: $40.73 million USD
- 24‑h Trading Volume: $288.6 million USD (approx.)
Exchanges Traded On: Renzo (REZ) is supported on major CEX platforms including Binance, MEXC, Toobit, Bitget, Mexc, Gate and others
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
