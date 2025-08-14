Top 5 Restaking Tokens Less Than $1 Price Mark To Watch In August 2025

As decentralized finance continues to grow, restaking has become an increasingly popular strategy for boosting rewards and supporting network resilience.
In this article, we spotlight five restaking tokens currently priced under $1 that are quietly gaining traction.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
SOLAYER (LAYER)
Solayer is the first hardware-accelerated blockchain that offloads blockchain components onto programmable chips to target 1MM+ TPS and 100Gbps+ network bandwidth, enabling near-zero latency use cases. Solayer’s InfiniSVM architecture infinitely scales the SVM leveraging SDN, RDMA, and dedicated hardware like InfiniBand technology together with a multi-execution model to increase bandwidth and reduce latency.
- Price: $0.6082
- Market cap: $172.49M 6.05%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $172.73M
- Volume (24h): $37.09M 20.8%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 21.5%
- Total supply: 999.99M LAYER
- Circulating supply: 283.62M LAYER
EXCHANGES: Bybit: LAYER/USDT, OKX: LAYER/USDT
EIGENPIE (EGP)
Eigenpie is an innovative SubDAO created by Magpie, focusing on the restaking of ETH LSTs via EigenLayer. As a liquid restaking platform for Ethereum, Eigenpie’s core mechanism enables users to turn their Native ETH and liquid staked ETH tokens (LSTs) into isolated liquid restaked ETH tokens (LRTs).
- Price: $0.5520
- Market cap: $1.18M 0%
- Volume (24h): $3.16M 16.32%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 268.95%
- Holders: 7.98K
- Total supply: E£10M
- Self-reported circulating supply: E£2.15M
EXCHANGES: Bybit: EGP1/USDT, Gate: EGP/USDT
PUFFER (PUFFER)
Puffer is a decentralized platform designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability and security through innovative restaking and rollup solutions. The ecosystem comprises Puffer LRT (Liquid Restaking Token) and the UniFi suite of products, which includes UniFi AVS and UniFi Based Rollup.
- Price: $0.2201
- Market cap: $38.73M 9.75%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $43.51M
- Volume (24h): $26.78M 7.96%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 68.83%
- Holders: 65.27K
- Total supply: 1B PUFFER
- Max. supply: 1B PUFFER
- Circulating supply: 175.94M PUFFER
EXCHANGES: Gate: PUFFER/USDT, MEXC: PUFFER/USDT
KERNELDAO (KERNEL)
KernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol with USD 2 Billion + TVL, operating three products Kernel, Kelp and Gain:
Kernel is the largest shared security network on the BNB Chain (USD 650 Million TVL)
Kelp is the second largest liquid restaking token on Ethereum (USD 1.2 billion TVL)
Gain brings multiple non-custodial automated vaults that blend airdrops, rewards and points on multiple networks into simple collectible rewards.
- Price: $0.1861
- Market cap: $41.44M 15.22%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $42.01M
- Volume (24h): $42.63M 29.79%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 102.71%
- Total supply: 1B KERNEL
- Max. supply: 1B KERNEL
- Circulating supply: 222.67M KERNEL
EXCHANGES: Bitget: KERNEL/USDT, KuCoin: KERNEL/USDT
BOUNCEBIT (BB)
BounceBit pioneers CeDeFi infrastructure, offering institutional-grade yield products, restaking use cases, Real World Asset (RWA) integration, and CeDeFi as a service, making high-yield opportunities accessible to all. The BounceBit chain, a dual-token PoS Layer 1 secured by BTC and $BB, leverages Bitcoin’s security with full EVM compatibility. Through innovative liquidity custody tokens (LCTs) and partnerships with CEFFU, users earn tangible interest from CeFi, utilize LCTs for restaking and on-chain farming, and access tokenized RWAs for diversified yield generation.
- Price: $0.1126
- Market cap: $82.99M. 15%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $84.39M
- Volume (24h): $25.41M 30.69%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 30.17%
- Holders: 407.00
- Total supply: 2.1B BB
- Max. supply: 2.1B BB
- Circulating supply: 736.46M BB
EXCHANGES: Bybit: BB/USDT, MEXC: BB/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
