Top 5 Restaking Tokens Below 30M Market Cap To Watch In August 2025

In the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance, restaking has emerged as one of the most promising innovations offering users a way to maximize yield and security across multiple networks.
For investors and enthusiasts seeking untapped potential, these lesser-known tokens under a $10 million market cap could present compelling opportunities. Here’s a look at five restaking tokens flying below the radar but poised for significant growth.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
SWELL NETWORK (SWELL)
Swell Network emerges as a decentralized, non-custodial liquid staking protocol, focusing on enhancing the user experience within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It operates with the primary goal of simplifying access to DeFi opportunities while maintaining the fundamental principles of decentralization and censorship resistance, particularly within the Ethereum blockchain.
- Price: $0.01067
- Market cap: $27.85M 6.29%
- Volume (24h): $19.62M 71.27%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 70.7%
- Holders: 41.37K
- Total supply: 10B SWELL
- Max. supply: 10B SWELL
- Circulating supply: 2.61B SWELL
Exchanges: Bybit: SWELL/USDT, Bitget: SWELL/USDT
YIELDNEST RESTAKED ETH (ynETH)
ynETH is an nLRT that exposes users to a dynamically curated Basket comprising AVSs across multiple industry verticals. The YieldNest DAO carefully selects and fully vets all of the operators and AVS within ynETH’s Basket to deliver an nLRT with the highest possible risk-adjusted yield.
- Price: $3,950.15
- Market cap: $19.91M 8.06%
- Volume (24h): $0 0%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0%
- Total supply: 5.04K ynETH
- Circulating supply: 5.04K ynETH
Exchanges: Curve (Ethereum): ynETH/WSTETH
KING PROTOCOL (KING)
Restaking protocols can distribute rewards in any ERC-20 token. However, users typically receive fractional amounts of these rewards, making them inconvenient to claim or trade.
This situation can lead to a frustrating user experience, with poor returns for restakers, low token utilization, and increased selling pressure on reward tokens.
- Price: $872.25
- Market cap: $10.41M 7.31%
- Volume (24h): $77.7K 2397.98%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.688%
- Holders: 14.43K
- Total supply: 11.93K KING
- Max. supply: 21.52K KING
- Circulating supply: 11.93K KING
Exchanges: Uniswap v3: WETH/KING, AscendEX: USDT/KING
AUTOLAYER (LAY3R)
AutoLayer is the largest restaking marketplace with advanced risk-reward analytics, points management, and structured products. Hosting a full suite of LRTs, LSTs, and other 1-click products that users can restake into, AutoLayer offers more than 20 different assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum restaking.
- Price: $0.008849
- Market cap: $102.79K 6.04%
- Volume (24h): $173.18K 16.29%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 169.17%
- Total supply: 30M LAY3R
- Max. supply: 30M LAY3R
- Circulating supply: 11.61M LAY3R
Exchanges: Gate: LAY3R/USDT, KuCoin: LAY3R/USDT
PUMPBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC)
PumpBTC serves as a Liquid Restaking Solution for Babylon. PumpBTC aims to help BTC holders maximize yields through Babylon’s liquid staking essentially rebuilding WBTC with native yield. By abstracting complexities, PumpBTC facilitates effortless collaboration between users and Babylon node operators. Users can stake into Babylon with a single action through PumpBTC, immediately receiving liquidity tokens without waiting periods.
- Price: $0.03894
- Market cap: $96.91 7.71%
- Volume (24h): $1.35M 5.81%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 1622943.89%
- Total supply: 2.48K PUMPBTC
- Max. supply: 21M PUMPBTC
- Circulating supply: 2.48K PUMPBTC
Exchanges: Ourbit: PUMPBTC/USDT, MEXC: PUMPBTC/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
