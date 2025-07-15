Top 5 Polygon Ecosystem Tokens Below Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Polygon ecosystem has rapidly grown into one of the most dynamic layers within the blockchain space, attracting a diverse range of decentralized applications and innovative projects.
With its low fees, high scalability, and strong developer support, Polygon has become a hub for some of the most promising tokens in the market. This article highlights the top five Polygon-based tokens ranked by market capitalization, offering insight into the most influential assets that are shaping the future of decentralized finance and Web3 infrastructure on the network.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
ARTIFICIAL LIQUID INTELLIGENCE (ALI)
The AI Protocol utilizes the Artificial Liquid Intelligence (ALI) Utility Token. The ALI Utility Token is the native ERC-20 Utility Token of the AI Protocol and the decentralized applications built on it. The ALI Utility Token regulates, incentivizes, and rewards the various participants of the AI Protocol.
The AI Protocol is the property rights backbone of the Generative AI economy. It enables the creation, interoperability, and governance of AI Characters and Assets, the building blocks of tomorrow’s intelligent world. With its suite of persistent and decentralized smart contracts, the protocol self-enforces the rules set by ALI token holders.
- Price: $0.005192
- Market cap : $47.08M 13.47%
- Volume (24h) : $2.02M 125.57%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 4.29%
- Total supply : 9.87B ALI
- Circulating supply : 9.11B ALI
Exchanges: Uniswap v3: ALI/WETH, Gate: ALI/USDT
SEEDIFY.FUND (SFUND)
Seedify.fund(SFUND) Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of gaming and blockchain. Its ecosystem also includes an NFT launchpad for gaming and metaverse assets, along with the industry’s first gaming-and-metaverse-asset-centric NFT marketplace, Seedify NFT Space.
Featuring an IGO launchpad with a tiered allocation mechanism, Seedify enables $SFUND holders to stake their tokens and earn staking rewards while gaining access to quality, procured blockchain gaming projects through private sales and initial game offerings. The launchpad’s tier system consists of nine tiers. Tier 1 uses a lottery-based allocation process, while tier 2 to 9 participants enjoy guaranteed allocation.
- Price: $0.6590
- Market cap : $46.6M 1.16%
- Volume (24h) : $1.81M 18.44%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 3.92%
- Holders : 71.11K
- Total supply : 100M SFUND
- Max. supply : 100M SFUND
- Circulating supply : 70.59M SFUND
Exchanges: PancakeSwap v2: SFUND/WBNB, Bybit: SFUND/USDT
HASHFLOW (HFT)
Hashflow Hashflow Exchange OS (or xOS for short) is an engine that can turn any exchange into what we call a provable exchange. We believe that provable exchanges are the endgame for crypto trading, retaining the seamless UX and performance of a central limit order book (CLOB), which forms the backbone of every centralized exchange, while augmenting them with the new provable property.
Hashflow’s RFQ DEX solution fetches quotes from professional market makers who are responsible for managing liquidity. Market makers are required to cryptographically sign quotes that remain unchanged for the duration of the trade, allowing for guaranteed pricing without slippage.
- Price: $0.07803
- Market cap: $45.8M 3.79%
- Volume (24h) : $24.42M 18.77%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 50.88%
- TVL : $643.15K
- Market cap/TVL : 71.29
- Total supply : 997.75M HFT
- Circulating supply : 586.98M HFT
Exchanges: Binance: HFT/USDT, Bybit: HFT/USDT
FORTA (FORT)
Forta Firewall, its flagship product, is the first AI-powered on-chain security and compliance solution that proactively blocks harmful activity while allowing legitimate transactions to proceed uninterrupted. This “security by default” approach protects user funds without compromising usability.
Unlike traditional security solutions that react after an attack, Forta Firewall stops malicious transactions before execution at the RPC level. Forta’s industry-leading AI models boast a 99% detection rate with near-zero false positives. Major DeFi and AI-agent platforms, including Euler, Compound, Plume, and MODE, rely on Forta for security.
- Price: $0.07600
- Market cap :$45.6M 1.4%
- Volume (24h) :$2.05M 30.25%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :3.93%
- Total supply : 1B FORT
- Max. supply : 1B FORT
- Circulating supply : 600.77M FORT
Exchanges: Bybit: FORT/USDT, Uniswap v3: FORT/WETH
VULCAN FORGED (PYR)
Vulcan Forged (PYR) is a comprehensive web3 ecosystem that encompasses a gaming studio, a blockchain, and an ambitious Metaverse project. This ecosystem is designed to be a hub for digital creators, gamers, and blockchain enthusiasts, offering a wide range of services and platforms that leverage the power of blockchain technology to provide a unique and immersive experience.
At the heart of Vulcan Forged is its native utility token, PYR, which plays a crucial role in the ecosystem. PYR is utilized for various purposes within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem, including settling fees on the marketplace, staking in VulcanVerse land and other assets, upgrading and sustaining game asset levels, earning rewards through play-to-earn mechanisms, and gaining access to game developers and the NFT dapp incubation program.
- Price: $1.03
- Market cap : $44.45M 2.8%
- Volume (24h) : $7.86M 13.96%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) : 17.25%
- Holders : 40.51K
- Total supply : 50M PYR
- Max. supply : 50M PYR
- Circulating supply : 43.04M PYR
Exchanges: Gate: PRY/USDT, MEXC: PRY/USDT
