Top 5 Near Protocol Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Near Protocol ecosystem has been steadily expanding, drawing attention from developers and investors alike for its speed, low fees, and user-friendly design. While many eyes are on the major players, there are several promising tokens quietly building momentum under the radar.
With market capitalizations still below $10 million, these emerging projects offer unique value propositions and the potential for significant upside as the Near ecosystem matures. In this article, we spotlight five of the most compelling Near-based tokens currently flying under the $10 million mark projects that could be well worth watching in the months ahead.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
REN (REN)
Ren (REN) is an open protocol built to provide interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. Formerly known as Republic Protocol, Ren launched RenVM, its virtual machine mainnet, in May 2020, having completed a $34 million initial coin offering (ICO) in 2018. The protocol’s native token, REN, functions as a bond for those running nodes which power RenVM, known as Darknodes. Ren aims to expand the interoperability, and hence accessibility, of decentralized finance (DeFi) by removing hurdles involved in liquidity between blockchains.
- Price: $0.009957
- Market cap: $9.94M 1.54%
- Volume (24h): $720.64K 6.94%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 7.06%
- Holders: 61.82K
- Total supply: 999.99M REN
- Circulating supply: 999.33M REN
Exchanges: Gate: REN/USDT, MEXC: REN/USDT
BLOCKSQUARE TOKEN
Blocksquare is a technology company building the required infrastructure to transfer real estate assets to the internet. Businesses of all types from startups to large enterprises can use Blocksquare’s solutions and APIs to digitize value of real estate properties, launch their investment platforms and connect people to tokenized real estate deals online. Blocksquare’s vision is to power 100s of platforms across the globe, connecting investors to real estate opportunities in their region.
- Price: $0.1008
- Market cap: $5.95M 2.57%
- Volume (24h): $308.25K 7.82%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 4.82%
- Holders: 4.65K
- Total supply: 61.28M BST
- Max. supply: 100M BST
- Circulating supply: 59.07M BST
Exchanges: BitMart: BST/USDT, MEXC: BST/USDT
SOMNIUM SPACE CUBES
Somnium Space Cubes was Launched on 08/01/2018 by a team based in the UK. Somnium Space has built a VR world with a blockchain based economy. Selling NFTs and ERC20 in game currency and providing immersive VR experiences from entertainment to education. Somnium Space Cubes has a very strong community backing.
- Price: $0.3262
- Market cap: $4.07M 6.94%
- Volume (24h): $5.36K 29.24%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.1531%
- Holders: 4.43K
- Total supply: 100M CUBE
- Max. supply: 100M CUBE
- Circulating supply: 12.5M CUBE
Exchanges: Uniswap v2: CUBE/WETH, Gemini: CUBE/USD
OMNITY CONVERTIBLE TOKEN (OCT)
Omnity Network is an emerging project within the blockchain space, specifically focused on enhancing interoperability and the Bitcoin ecosystem. It aims to connect Bitcoin with other blockchain networks, leveraging the capabilities of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). Octopus Network (OCT) stands out as a multichain Web3 infrastructure designed to empower appchains with flexible and affordable shared security, trust-minimized interoperability, and more.
- Price: $0.04067
- Market cap: $4.06M 0.42%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $4.08M
- Volume (24h): $152.63K 0.39%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.76%
- Holders: 1.84K
- Total supply: 100M OCT
- Max. supply: 100M OCT
- Circulating supply: 100M OCT
Exchanges: Gate: OCT/USDT, MEXC: OCT/USDT
REF FINANCE (REF)
Built on top of the cutting-edge protocol NEAR, Ref Finance is the gateway into the NEAR ecosystem through its AMM DEX, which provides liquidity and swapping features. In addition, Ref utilizes the trustless Rainbow Bridge, which seamlessly bridges Ethereum-based assets over to NEAR, and vice versa, allowing for an array of DeFi users to access lower fees and faster transaction speeds.
- Price: $0.08251
- Market cap: $3.22M 6.18%
- Volume (24h): $1.29K. 88.54%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.001153
- Market cap/TVL: 0.08427
- Total supply: 99.99M REF
- Max. supply: 99.99M REF
- Circulating supply: 39.02M REF
Exchanges: CoinEx: REF/USDT, Rhea Finance: OCT/REF
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
