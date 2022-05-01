Top 5 Move-To-Earn Crypto Coins You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

There are dozens of Move-to-earn crypto coins, each trying to secure its share of the market. While those exploring this sector might be familiar with the primary Move-to-earn coins like STEPN and Dotmoovs, today we look at five projects you probably haven’t heard of, most with relatively low market caps, that also reward users for staying active.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Aircoins (AIRX) – $1.6 million
Launched in April 2021, Aircoins (AIRX) is a Move-to-earn project enabling an interactive way to earn cryptocurrency. It’s similar to the geocaching game where users can go to various locations and claim cryptocurrency.
Aircoins integrates the play-to-earn model into its platform along with an Artificial Reality Metaverse that engages users to teach them about cryptocurrency projects in the space.
Users can check out the Aircoins mobile app available on Android and iOS devices and find coins using the Aircoins proof of effort algorithm. Players are rewarded for their efforts while staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
In addition, Aircoins is working on enabling users to buy virtual real estate on the platform in the form of NFTs. Players can earn AIRx tokens monthly by holding the Aircoins digital real estate.
With a current market cap of sub $2 million, Aircoins is a highly undervalued Move-to-earn coin that could see significant price growth as it onboard more users to its platform. We recommend keeping an eye on it in May 2022.
You can buy Aircoins on LATOKEN, PancakeSwap, and OpenOcean.
4. Wirtual (WIRTUAL) – $3.7 million
Launched in March 2022, Wirtual (WIRTUAL) is another underrated Move-to-earn crypto coin that rewards users with cryptocurrency through exercise. The project aims to transform users’ healthy habits into cryptocurrency by incentivizing activity.
At writing, Wirtual features over 40k monthly users spanning 160 countries. The total exercise time on the app exceeded 34 years, speaking to the high potential of the project.
Users can download the Wirtual app and join their running, walking, swimming, cycling, dancing, and working out activities from anywhere at anymore. Players submit their results to earn WIRTUAL tokens.
One unique feature about Wirtual is its Sweat Mining mechanism. It’s a new way to mine cryptocurrency that’s affordable and easily accessible to anyone worldwide. Users track their activities on their usual fitness devices like Fitbit or Apple Health, and in return, they can earn WIRTUAL coins. The top gainer users can earn up to $50 per day from their activities!
The Wirtual app is available on both iOS and Android devices, and we recommend checking it out if you’re looking to get rewarded for your healthy lifestyle and daily activity.
The primary utility asset on the platform is WIRTUAL, a BEP-20 token living on the BNB chain. WIRTUAL’s primary utility is distributing to users as a reward.
You can purchase WIRTUAL on PancakeSwap, LBank, BKEX, and DODO (BSC).
3. Digital Fitness (DEFIT) – $4.6 million
Launched in April 2021, Digital Fitness (DEFIT) is a cross-chain cryptocurrency operating on the Polygon and Ethereum blockchains. Its purpose is to bring the world of sports and fitness onto the blockchain, leading the Move-to-earn movement.
The Digital Fitness team wants to build a complete digital fitness marketplace powered by its token, DEFIT. Digital Fitness is looking to reward users for leading a healthy and active style with DEFIT tokens like other projects on this list.
The project features a mobile app currently in development that users can check out on Android and iOS devices. Keep in mind that the project is still in its early stages, hence the relatively low market cap of $4.6 million. The app will feature a community-first marketplace for health and fitness professionals with DEFIT at the heart of the ecosystem.
The primary utility asset on the platform is DEFIT, featuring both ERC-20 and Polygon versions. DEFIT will be used on the platform’s marketplace and will be rewarded to users for participating in its ecosystem.
You can purchase DEFIT on Uniswap (V2), MEXC, ProBit Global, and QuickSwap.
2. Calo (CALO) – $6.4 million
Launched in December 2021, Calo (CALO) is another underrated Metaverse and Move-to-earn crypto coin you probably haven’t heard of. It features a blockchain system that provides users with a chance to work out on a daily basis either in single or world challenge modes. Calo also records players’ training results and converts movement into valuable rewards.
The Calo Metaverse is looking to change the world’s healthy lifestyle trend by providing more value to the process of personal workout and moving. The project’s vision is to create a safer Metaverse where people can connect through sports activities and moving.
Calo features a robust earning mechanics system with various incentives. There’s the daily stamina cap for the single-mode, where users can gain NFT sneakers to raise their stamina. Users can earn rewards through their burn-to-earn process by holding sneakers and staying active.
Calo also features a mission system where users can earn rewards for completing missions. Last but not least, Calo integrates an anti-cheat system involving GPS tracking that penalizes accounts found to be using fraudulent methods to gain rewards.
Calo features a mobile app on the Android and iOS devices users can check out right now, called Calo Run. We recommend installing it if you’re looking to explore its ecosystem.
Calo is powered by the CALO token, a BEP-20 asset living on the BNB chain. CALO is distributed to users as a reward and can be used on its NFT marketplace.
You can purchase CALO on PancakeSwap and BitForex.
1. Step App (FITFI) – $84 million
Launched in April 2022, Step App (FITFI) is a next-generation fitness app looking to turn your fitness goals into income, social joy, and friendly competition. Powered by the leading tech in Metaverse, blockchain, and augmented reality, Step App is currently one of the highest-valued Move-to-earn coins, with a market capitalization of over $84 million.
As the name suggests, the Step App rewards users with cryptocurrency for taking steps. Currently, the app boasts over 125k users, speaking to the project’s tremendous support and excellent long-term potential.
The platform revolves around users collecting FAT points every day, inviting referrals to collect even more FAT points, then converting their FAT to KCAL by burning FITFI tokens.
The project is still in its early stages, and the app isn’t yet available for users to try. However, we recommend keeping a close eye on this project as it already features a sub $100 million market cap only a month after launching.
In addition, the team is working on its staking feature that will enable holders of FITFI to earn even more rewards.
The platform will be powered by the FITFI token, which can be purchased on Crypto.com, OKX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, and MEXC.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Move-to-earn crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: choreograph/123RF