Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.1 to Watch in 2022

One of the best ways to gauge the long-term success of a Metaverse crypto coin is to look at the daily trading volume of the asset. Today we look at the top five most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.1 with consistently high trading volume and great long-term potential.
Note: The list below is ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. UFO Gaming (UFO)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $18 million
- Unit Price: $0.00001463
- Market Cap: $376 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming is building a Metaverse platform with a mission to bridge AAA gaming with the play-to-earn model, allowing players to earn rewards in the form of UFO tokens for participating in their economy.
UFO Gaming’s Metaverse is called the “Dark Metaverse.” Each planet in its world will feature its own game and governance system. The first game/planet the team is working on is Super Galactic, enabling players to buy virtual land and build various infrastructure for that planet. Some features for Super Galactic include NFT stores, weapon stores, collection galleries, and more.
Originally, UFO Gaming launched on Ethereum, but due to the benefit of lower gas fees and higher transaction throughput, the team is moving to Polygon.
UFO Gaming is currently in development, with most features scheduled to release later this year. Some features planned include a staking app, breeding contracts, a second token launch (UAP), an NFT Marketplace, and more.
You can purchase UFO on Uniswap, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, and more.
4. Star Atlas (ATLAS)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $20 million
- Unit Price: $0.05231
- Market Cap: $112 million
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is a Metaverse crypto coin built on Solana featuring a strategy and space exploration game. Star Atlas is one of the most anticipated projects in crypto with one of the most robust communities.
Star Atlas allows players to own virtual land and build fortunes in their space-themed Metaverse. Their ecosystem enables players to conquer planets and stars in their universe, providing a highly personalized and immersive experience.
Star Atlas is currently in development, but users can check out their NFT Marketplace and browser their collections of ships, structures, resources, and more.
It’s worth noting that prices for most items in the Star Atlas NFT Marketplace are astronomical, which speaks to this project’s high demand and community support.
In recent news, Yield Guild Games, the top gaming guild on Ethereum, committed to purchasing $1 million worth of Star Atlas assets, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Raydium, and more.
3. Bloktopia (BLOK)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $37 million
- Unit Price: $0.02401
- Market Cap: $200 million
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is one of the most popular Polygon-based Metaverse crypto coins that’s building the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation engine. Bloktopia will utilize Unreal Engine 5, offering unbeatable immersiveness and quality, making this a must-watch project for 2022.
The Bloktopia Metaverse features a 21 story skyscraper in honor of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million tokens. Residents in Bloktopia are called Bloktopians, and their Metaverse will enable players to earn a living wage through play-to-earn games and real estate ownership.
Moreover, Bloktopia will feature a unique NFT collection yet to be released. The native ERC-20 utility token to the platform is BLOK, which will be used as the native currency in their Metaverse.
You can purchase BLOK on KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
2. Radio Caca (RACA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $42 million
- Unit Price: $0.002233
- Market Cap: $426 million
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is a platform and a Decentralized Autonomous Organization. It’s also the exclusive manager of the Maye Musk Mystery Box NFT, one of the most popular NFT collections on the market.
Radio Caca’s native token is called RACA and serves as the native asset in RACA’s Universal Metaverse (USM)
The Universal Metaverse is a 3D world featuring play-to-earn blockchain-based games that allow players to earn rewards for participating in their ecosystem. The USM will feature a Google Earth-like UI where players can zoom in on various places and instantaneously travel around their virtual world.
RACA is currently working on their Metamon game, featuring a blockchain-based P2E model built on the Binance Smart Chain. All in-game assets for Metamon will be tokenized as NFTs, which provide full ownership to players.
RACA has one of the most robust communities, and their partnership with Maye Musk – Elon Musk’s mother – speaks to the tremendous long-term potential for this project.
You can purchase RACA on Gate.io, Uniswap, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. Verasity (VRA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $126 million
- Unit Price: $0.03102
- Market Cap: $138 million
Launched in April 2019, Verasity is an ecosystem of various products looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with their Proof-of-View protocol.
Verasity’s PoV protocol can differentiate between human and bot traffic, increasing engagement and revenue for advertisers and publishers.
Verasity also offers a content platform Verasity TV that enables viewers to earn VRA tokens for watching content on the platform.
With VeraWallet, the rewards are deposited straight to users’ wallets which they can transfer to third-party wallets.
Verasity features one of the fastest-growing communities, and their unique Proof-of-View protocol makes this a must-watch project in 2022.
You can purchase VRA on Bittrex, Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
