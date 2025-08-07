Top 5 Modular Blockchain Tokens Less Than $1 Price Mark To Monitor In August 2025

As the blockchain ecosystem continues to evolve, modular blockchains are emerging as a promising frontier, offering greater flexibility, scalability, and interoperability compared to their monolithic predecessors.
For investors and enthusiasts looking to get in early, several modular blockchain tokens are still trading under $1, making them accessible entry points into this growing sector.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
IMMUTABLE (IMX)
Immutable positions itself as the first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. According to Immutable, its blockchain does away with Ethereum’s limitations like low scalability, a poor user experience, illiquidity, and a slow developer experience.
Instead, users benefit from instant trading and massive scalability while enjoying zero gas fees for minting and trading NFTs without compromising user or asset security.
- Price: $0.5287
- Market cap: $1B 5.7%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $1B
- Volume (24h): $37.79M 2.43%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 3.77%
- Holders: 96.74K
- Total supply: 2B IMX
- Max. supply: 2B IMX
- Circulating supply: 1.89B IMX
Exchanges: Bybit: IMX/USDT, OKX: IMX/USDT
TAIKO (TAIKO)
Taiko (TAIKO) is a fully open source, permissionless, Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup designed to scale Ethereum natively. Using Taiko feels the same as using Ethereum.
There are no centralized actors that operate the network; all operations, including running a Taiko node, proposer, and prover, are permissionlessly run by the community. The Taiko network is home to more than 100 different DeFi, gaming, social, infra, tooling, and other protocols.
- Price: $0.4385
- Market cap: $75.23M 3.8%
- Unlocked Mkt Cap: $40.81M
- Volume (24h): $11.15M 24.13%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 14.52%
- Holders: 3.54K
- Total supply: 1B TAIKO
- Circulating supply: 171.6M TAIKO
Exchanges: Gate: TAIKO/USDT, MEXC: TAIKO/USDT
ARBITRUM (ARB)
Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution. It uses optimistic rollups to achieve its goal of improving speed, scalability and cost-efficiency on Ethereum.
Arbitrum benefits from the security and compatibility of Ethereum. Another benefit is the higher throughput and lower fees compared to Ethereum. That is made possible thanks to moving most of the computation and storage load off-chain.
- Price: $0.4081
- Market cap: $2.1B 5.96%
- Volume (24h): $231.17M 2.98%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 10.69%
- Total supply: 10B ARB
- Circulating supply: 5.15B ARB
Exchanges: Bitget: ARB/USDT, MEXC: ARB/USDT
CELLFRAME (CELL)
Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.
Cellframe offers an environment for enterprises and developers to build a vast array of products ranging from simple low-level t-dApps to whole other blockchains on top of Cellframe Network. Cellframe can provide extremely high transaction throughput based on an original sharding implementation.
- Price: $0.3116
- Market cap: $8.86M 0.19%
- Volume (24h): $505.18K 6.08%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 5.81%
- Total supply: 32.55M CELL
- Circulating supply: 28.59M CELL
Exchanges: BVOT: CELL/USDT, BitMart: CELL/USDT
LUMIA (LUMIA)
Lumia is the first next-generation blockchain to provide a comprehensive solution across the entire life cycle of real world assets (RWAs), from asset tokenization, to liquidity aggregation, and connectivity to millions of DeFi and Web3 traders. Lumia also has a very strong community backing.
- Price: $0.3054
- Market cap: $39.5M 7.03%
- Volume (24h): $6.08M 27.04%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 15.14%
- Holders: 2.70K
- Total supply: 238.88M LUMIA
- Max. supply: 238.88M LUMIA
- Circulating supply: 129.33M LUMIA
Exchanges: Gate: LUMIA/USDT, KuCoin: LUMIA/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
