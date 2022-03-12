Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.1 (March 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend, and many Metaverse crypto coins are following suit. Metaverse Crypto coins continue to be one of the most popular niche coins on the market following meme coins. This article looks at some cheap Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.1 to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
5. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $0.02511
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is the leading Solana-based Metaverse project. Star Atlas is building a grand strategy game of political domination, territorial conquest, and space exploration.
The platform incorporates the popular play-to-earn model into its ecosystem, enabling players an opportunity to create a new income source in the Metaverse.
Check out this awesome trailer for Star Atlas:
The Star Atlas Metaverse is in development, but users can check out the Star Atlas NFT marketplace. It’s exceptionally well designed and features a vast collection of awesome NFTs that users can purchase.
One unique aspect of the NFT marketplace is the order book style for bidding on NFTs, similar to the buy/sell orders on traditional exchanges. This makes it much easier to keep track of different prices of NFTs and participate in its economy.
Star Atlas is a must-watch in March 2022 as the team continues to work on their product and release more NFTs.
It’s worth noting that most of the NFTs on the Star Atlas marketplace are quite expensive. However, those on a budget can also find some cheaper NFTs. Since Star Atlas is built on Solana, you will need a Solana-based wallet to connect to the platform. We recommend installing the Phantom extension on Chrome.
Star Atlas features two tokens in its ecosystem, including ATLAS and POLIS. ATLAS is the native utility asset on the platform enabling users to purchase NFTs and interact with the Metaverse when it does release. POLIS is the native governance token, allowing users to participate in the Star Atlas DAO.
You can purchase ATLAS on FTX, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, AscendEX, Serum DEX, LBank, Kraken, Raydium, OKcoin, and more.
4. Mist (MIST) – $0.03973
Launched in April 2021, Mist (MIST) is an RPG game enabling users to explore its infinite immersive environment, battle epic monsters, and collect NFTs. Mist includes a blockchain-based framework that connects the native MIST token to the game.
The game itself is built with Unity and features an immersive 3D experience. The team’s focus is on the gameplay itself, creating a game that users won’t want to leave.
All in-game assets on the platforms are tokenized either as NFTs or tokens since Mist is a blockchain-based project, after all. NFTs have real utility in-game while providing full ownership to players.
The platform also enables users to become landowners in its Metaverse. The benefit to purchasing land in Mist is the rewards landowners receive when users slay monsters on their land.
Last but not least, Mist also includes a virtual reality framework featuring a high-quality design. Check out this teaser for its Augmented and Mixed Reality Metaverse:
Mist’s Metaverse is still in development. However, similar to Star Atlas, the platform features an NFT marketplace that users can check out. We highly recommend peeping their NFTs as they feature one of the best designs on the market.
With a current market cap of $2.2 million, Mist is highly underrated, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022.
MIST is the native utility asset on the platform, built on the BNB chain, and connects the game to its blockchain economy.
You can buy MIST on LBank, XT.com, BitTurk, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $0.04741
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is building an ultra-realistic Metaverse that will enable users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the digital realm.
Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the team behind the 3D 16k scanning technology. WDW is utilized by AAA game developers like CD Project, the team behind The Witcher series, and Cyberpunk 2077.
Check out this awesome trailer for Metahero:
Everdome is Metahero’s Metaverse, and the two go hand in hand. Recently, Everdome completed its token sale for the DOME token, raising over $9.7 million. This speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
The primary utility asset for Metahero is called HERO. Its primary utility will include paying for scanning services and interacting with the Metaverse.
You can purchase HERO on LBank, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, LATOKEN, CoinW, Biswap, and more.
2. ZooKeeper (ZOO) – $0.06682
Launched in April 2021, ZooKeeper is a unique Metaverse project featuring a Gamified Yield Farming platform. ZooKeeper integrates the latest crypto trends like DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the Metaverse to bring users a fun and engaging experience while earning rewards.
The platform features a robust ecosystem, including a DEX/AMM built on Wanchain. ZooKeeper enables users to mine both ZOO and WASP tokens and earn rewards by providing liquidity to the platform in the form of stablecoins like USDT and USDC.
Check out this YouTube video for a brief overview of ZooKeeper’s platform:
The native utility asset on the platform is ZOO, allowing users to earn rewards by providing liquidity and yield farming.
We highly recommend checking out ZooKeeper if you’re looking to get your foot in the door with Liquidity Mining and Yield Farming. The platform is exceptionally well designed and makes for a great learning opportunity if you’re unfamiliar with the above concepts.
You can only purchase ZOO on Bitrue or Wanswap at this time.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.09461
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is our top pick for the best Metaverse crypto coin on the market below $0.1 to watch in March 2022. Alien Worlds is currently the most-popular NFT-based Metaverse mining game on the market and if you haven’t checked it out, make sure you do because it’s 100% free.
Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain and integrates with the BNB chain. The game revolves around users mining Trilium, the native token on the platform.
Check out this awesome trailer for Alien Worlds:
There are two main ways users can mine Trilium, either via mining NFTs that can be purchased on WAX’s leading NFT marketplace AtomicHub or by staking your Trilium on the BNB chain and earning in the form of tokens and NFTs upon the completion of the staking period.
Alien Worlds does a great job gamifying the staking of Trilium, calling it “missions.” Users can lease spacecraft and send them on missions, and upon the completion of the mission, users receive significant rewards. The missions last anywhere from 2-12 weeks, and the more extended missions produce more rewards.
Alien Worlds is a must-watch in March 2022 as the team continues to develop features for the game. Its current market cap of $86 million is highly undervalued right now, and TLM could easily see valuations of over $250 million when the crypto market recovers.
TLM is the native utility asset on the platform living on the WAX and BNB chains. Another great utility for Alien Worlds is a bridge between WAX and BNB if you’re looking to transfer assets between the two chains without utilizing a centralized exchange.
You can buy TLM on ZB.COM, Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Hotcoin Global, LATOKEN, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
