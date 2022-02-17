Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $800 Million to Watch in February 2022

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins on the market, and it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $800 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $306 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a collective of individuals with the goal of helping each other earn more from popular Metaverse crypto games like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and more.
As the name suggests, Yield Guild Games is a gaming clan. It features the YGG ERC-20 token powering their Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Users must mint a YGG badge to join the guild by connecting their MetaMask wallet. At the time of writing, the cost for a badge is $40. A relatively low investment that could pay off with the various strategies and tactics that players can learn from the guild.
For those looking to join a community of like-minded individuals and start earning more from popular Metaverse crypto games, we highly recommend Yield Guild Games. Moreover, the project and the token managed to maintain consistently high trading volume and market cap, speaking to the bullish long-term potential of the project.
You can buy YGG on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, and more.
4. Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) – $339 million
Launched in April 2021, Vulcan Forged is an ecosystem of dApps, including a decentralized exchange, dApp incubator, NFT game studio, and much more.
Vulcan Forged is a community-focused project acting as a one-stop-shop ecosystem for blockchain game enthusiasts. It features the ERC-20 PYR token, which is Polygon compatible. PYR is used as the native utility token, enabling users to purchase NFTs and more.
Vulcan Forged offers various games for users to check out, including the VulcanVerse, Berserk, Forge Arena, Block Babies, Battle V Chess, Coddle Pets, and more.
Their main game is VulcanVerse, an open-world massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) with lore written by fighting fantasy authors. Inside VulcanVerse, players can own assets as NFTs, create unique quests, and forage for NFTs. Check out this UNOFFICIAL trailer for the game:
As one of the fastest-growing projects with one of the most robust communities, it has excellent long-term potential. Vulcan Forged has one of the most active ecosystems with more dApps than most Metaverse crypto coins and is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy PYR on KuCoin, Binance, Gate.io, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $433 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is building an ultra-realistic virtual world that will enable users to scan themselves and other real-world projects into the Metaverse.
To enable users to scan themselves into the Metaverse, Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the leader in 3D 16k scanning technology used by the likes of CD Project RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077.
The native utility token to Metahero is HERO, which will be used to pay for scanning services, buy licenses, mint and purchase NFTs, and more.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome, and recently the team completed its presale, which raised $6.9 million for its DOME token. Moreover, Everdome was featured on the front cover of Arabian Business, the leading investor magazine in the UAE.
Metahero has one of the most robust communities, and its world-class partnership with Wolf Digital World makes this one of the safest projects with an excellent long-term outlook.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
2. WAX (WAXP) – $687 million
Launched in December 2017, WAX is the leading blockchain for Metaverse crypto games. It features the most popular NFT-based blockchain game Alien Worlds, topping over 1 million users in the past 30 days.
The WAX blockchain features a delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol utilizing CPU, RAM, and NET instead of gas fees. Users can stake their WAXP tokens and receive those resources to complete transactions and interact with various dApps on the WAX chain.
Another benefit that WAX has is its user-friendly cloud wallet making it easy for new users to create a crypto wallet and start interacting with their ecosystem.
WAX is a must-watch in 2022, and it’s one of the most underrated blockchains that features utility and one of the most active NFT marketplaces, AtomicHub.
You can buy WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
1. WEMIX (WEMIX) – $740 million
Launched in October 2020, WEMIX is a game studio based out of South Korea. It focuses on building easy-to-play blockchain-based games, featuring a vast collection of titles in development.
WEMIX solves the problem of high gas fees with its blockchain, which was built from the ground up to support crypto and NFT-based gaming.
WEMIX also features an NFT marketplace where users can check out dozens of collections enabling players to purchase rare NFTs not available elsewhere. Moreover, WEMIX offers their proprietary wallet on Apple, Google Play, and Desktop making it easy for users to store their tokens.
WEMIX is the leading Metaverse crypto platform in Asian markets and has consistently maintained its position as the top ten most valued Metaverse coin on the market. As the team continues developing its ecosystem, WEMIX is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy WEMIX on Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinone, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
