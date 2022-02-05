Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $80 Million to Watch in February 2022

Today, Crypto markets are showing significant bullish momentum as Bitcoin and Ethereum are up over 10%. Metaverse Crypto coins continue to dominate the markets, with the global Metaverse market cap surpassing $27 billion. This article looks at the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $80 million to watch in 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. EPIK Prime (EPIK)
- Market Cap: $35 million
- Unit Price: $0.15
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime is a premium licensed NFT Metaverse platform featuring over 300+ game companies, 1000+ brands, and over 50% of the top game companies in the world.
EPIK Prime aims to create in-game NFT goods and marketplaces for AAA gaming companies and giant entertainment IPs. It features the Epikverse, including a network of VR spaces, games, and interconnected Metaverses.
One popular NFT collection from EPIK Prime is the Splitgate edition. Splitgate is a recently released game on Steam similar to Portal or old-school halo, with a twist on movement and mechanics. Users can purchase Splitgate NFT characters on the Epik PRime marketplace for $200-$500.
In recent news, EPIK Prime is gearing up for their collaboration with Cutting-edge Games Conference scheduled on Feb 22-23.
Get ready for CGC X, the 10th edition of the leading #blockchain #games conference in collaboration with Epik.
Mark your calendars for Feb 22-23, 2022 https://t.co/TMzIBolFJo
Stay tuned for more info!#WeAreEpik $EPIK@cgc_events #CGCX pic.twitter.com/5TGMHokAxq
— EPIK Prime (@EpikPrime) February 3, 2022
EPIK Prime is one of the leading licensed and authenticated NFT platforms on the market and is a must to watch in 2022 as more partnerships with more AAA titles are announced.
You can purchase EPIK on Uniswap, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
4. Highstreet (HIGH)
- Market Cap: $66 million
- Unit Price: $5.41
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is a Metaverse MMORPG crypto game built with Unity. The Highstreet platform provides genuine products with real utility by tokenizing in-game assets.
The Highstreet ecosystem includes a dual-token economy consisting of HIGH and STREET tokens. HIGH tokens are governance tokens that help shape the future of the project. STREET tokens are the native utility tokens used for in-game activities and play-to-earn aspects.
While their Metaverse is still in development, users can join the Highstreet community and sign up for their upcoming alpha launch later this year.
In addition, users can check out a preview of the Highstreet World and get a sneak peek at Freshming Island:
In addition, users can currently check out the Highstreet NFT Marketplace, featuring two collections at this time, including FOMO’s Secret (costing roughly $5k) and NEKO x White Coffee Cat Rug (costing approximately $400).
Last but not least, while waiting for the Metaverse release, holders and supporters can stake their HIGH tokens to receive a relatively high APY of 30-70% per year.
You can purchase HIGH on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Binance, and more.
3. Ethernity Chain (ERN)
- Market Cap: $69 million
- Unit Price: $5.36
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain is the pioneer for authenticated and licensed NFT marketplaces, featuring big-name AAA brands in sports, content, technology, and collectibles.
Ethernity Chain features over 30 collections containing over 100k NFTs. Most of the collections are sport-themed, and if you’re a soccer fan, you will find your favorite player tokenized as an NFT.
It’s worth noting that Ethernity Chain’s NFTs feature unique designs that are much better than any NFTs you’ve ever seen. I highly recommend checking out their marketplace.
Ethernity Chain features their native ERC-20 ERN token used for transactions on the platform and staking. Like HIGH, users can stake ERN for an APY of over 60%.
It’s worth keeping an eye on Ethernity Chain as it’s one of the leading platforms for authenticated and fully licensed NFTs. In addition, their quality design and strong community support speak to the tremendous long-term potential of ERN.
You can purchase ERN on KuCoin, Binance, Uniswap, and more.
2. Efinity Token (EFI)
- Market Cap: $72 million
- Unit Price: $0.42
Launched in August 2021, Efinity is Enjin’s Metaverse and NFT blockchain. Unlike a traditional blockchain, Efinity’s purpose is to act as an NFT highway.
The Efinity blockchain is a parachain on the Polkadot network, enabling EFI to have an independent economic infrastructure.
After establishing itself as a leader in NFTs, Enjin shifted its focus to the next iteration of non-fungible-tokens, including a cross-chain Metaverse. In the internal alpha stage, Efinity is currently processing over 120 million tokens in a single transaction, with batches of 12k transactions.
Some features for Efinity include cross-chain bridges, incentives for EFI holders, decentralized governance, fuel tanks for creators, price discovery for NFTs, and NFT crafting and modification.
Efinity is highly underrated with a market cap of $72 million and is a must to watch in 2022.
You can purchase EFI on Uniswap, Crypto.com, OKEx, and more.
1. DeRace (DERC)
- Market Cap: $77 million
- Unit Price: $1.72
Launched in August 2021, DeRace is a virtual Metaverse horse racing game combining aspects of gambling and immersive experiences to provide a next-level experience.
DeRace features a play-to-earn model enabling players to earn rewards for participating in the DeRace ecosystem. Players can participate in horse races and breed NFT horses with unique attributes.
DeRace features the DERC token enabling players to purchase NFT horses on their marketplace and receive rewards. DERC is the fuel to the DeRace ecosystem used for all in-game transactions.
DeRace has been aggressively developing its platform in recent news, launching NFT horse breeding, NFT horse renting, introducing a renaming feature, finalized single-sided DERC staking, and more!
#DeRace devs have been killing it this week!
💕 Launched #NFT horse breeding
🔥 Kicked off NFT horse renting
🐴 Introduced renaming feature
💰 Finalised single sided $DERC staking
And much more!
🔎 Learn about our accomplishments this week: https://t.co/rKeioOpKcC pic.twitter.com/ooXQOoFK0c
— DeRace (@DeRaceNFT) February 4, 2022
You can purchase DERC on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Photo by Ferenc Horvath on Unsplash