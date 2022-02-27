Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $8 Million (February 2022)

As this month is coming to an end, cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways. Every day more and more Metaverse crypto coins are popping up, and it may be hard to figure out which ones are the real deal and which ones are fueled by hype and FOMO. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $8 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Fear (FEAR) – $3 million
Launched in May 2021, Fear (FEAR) is looking to become the horror industry’s leading blockchain-based entertainment platform. Fear features a collection of play-to-earn games, including an immersive 3D horror game and a 2D action/puzzle game users can check out.
Fear’s ecosystem consists of a dual-token economy featuring the FEAR and BLOOD tokens. FEAR is the primary utility asset on the platform where users can stake rewards, and BLOOD is the in-game asset used to fuel the FEAR ecosystem.
The gaming platform is still in its early stages, with some upcoming features, including cross-chain interoperability, a flagship NFT sale, a FEAR wallet, and much more.
If you’re a fan of horror games, we highly recommend checking out Fear and its current collection of games. In addition, with the current market cap of $3 million, FEAR is a must-watch in February 2022 and beyond.
You can purchase FEAR on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and more.
4. FaraLand (FARA) – $5.9 million
Launched in June 2021, FaraLand (FARA) is an RPG NFT-based war game built on the Binance Smart Chain. The game revolves around players participating in a unique battle arena and winning rewards. FaraLand incorporates the popular play-to-earn model like other Metaverse crypto games on this list.
FaraLand is currently available on both Android and iOS devices, and users can check out the game by following the instructions on the website.
In addition, players can check out this live preview of the FaraLand game:
In-game assets in FaraLand are tokenized as NFTs, providing full ownership to players. Each NFT on the platform features unique attributes and different species. Available NFT species include angels, demons, humans, and orcs at writing.
FARA is the native BEP-20 utility asset on the platform, used for various in-game activities. Moreover, FARA can be used for staking to earn a passive income.
You can buy FARA on LBank, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and more.
3. Kalao (KLO) – $6.2 million
Launched in September 2021, Kalao (KLO) is one of the top Avalanche-based Metaverse crypto coins looking to unlock the full potential of virtual reality and the Metaverse. Kalao is looking to bring NFT and VR tech to real-world use cases via its platform.
At its heart, Kalao is an NFT ecosystem offering a cost-effective and easy-to-use marketplace powered by the Avalanche network. Kalao’s framework will accelerate the adoption of VR technology to develop the Metaverse and sustain the digital transformation of business use cases.
Kalao features a VR gallery that’s still in development. However, users can check out their fully functional NFT marketplace with hundreds of collections. NFTs on Kalao’s marketplace are listed in AVAX tokens, while Kalao’s native utility asset is KLO.
Check out this preview of Kalao’s gallery that will soon launch on VR headsets:
You can buy KLO on TraderJoe, Gate.io, and Pangolin.
2. Arcona (ARCONA) – $6.2 million
Launched in 2018, Arcona merges real and virtual worlds, creating the cyberspace layer for augmented reality across Earth’s surface.
Arcona’s main feature is its Augmented Reality Metaverse, where users can independently and remotely place interactive content anywhere in the world. Arcona’s Metaverse features an open modular architecture enabling users to integrate third-party solutions.
Acrona’s team has experience with Augmented Reality since 2013 and has sold 8 AR outdoor parks in six countries: Russia, France, Latvia, Italy, Estonia, and Bulgaria.
ARCONA is the native ERC-20 utility token for the platform, used as the primary means of payment for digital land plots.
You can buy ARCONA on Uniswap, ProBit Global, Bancor Network, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. Heroes Chained (HEC) – $7.6 million
Launched in January 2022, Heroes Chained (HEC) is an Avalanche-based fantasy action RPG game enabling players to become guild masters and father heroes. Heroes Chained introduces the play and earn mechanism to GameFi, different from the popular play-to-earn model.
The gameplay revolves around players building their clan of heroes, gathering heroes, upgrading their caravan, and crafting gear. Its Metaverse enables players to socialize, join clans, and make friends.
Heroes Chained features tournaments, PvP battle arenas, and leagues where players can take on battles, test their skills, and earn rewards for defeating opponents.
Heroes Chained’s primary focus is on the gameplay itself. Its Metaverse is built with the players in mind, with a vision of a fun and engaging experience. All in-game assets are tokenized as NFTs, which players can purchase. The NFTs include heroes, items, land, spells, and more.
HEC is the native token on the platform that can be obtained by selling guilds, lands, heroes, crafts, competing against players, completing quests, and much more.
You can buy HEC on Pangolin and TraderJoe.
