Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $17 Million

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend, with Bitcoin and Ethereum managing to hold support. There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market with a wide range of market caps and prices. This article looks at our pick of the top five relatively low market cap Metaverse crypto coins with a market capitalization below $17 million to watch in February 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Monsta Infinite (MONI) – $5 million
Launched in September 2021, Monsta Infinite (MONI) is a turn-based MMORPG trading card game integrating NFTs and blockchain tech. Monsta Infinite implements the popular play-to-earn model and introduces its governance token MONI.
The game revolves around players collecting various monsters which feature several attributes. Players can take on battles against other players in turn-based card gameplay. Each monster features several body parts that players can upgrade to increase its power.
Monsta Infinite is inspired by Minecraft and Axie Infinity, and the game itself is currently in development. Meanwhile, users can check out their NFT marketplace and purchase monsters in exchange for xSTT tokens.
Monsta Infinity features both the xSTT and the xMONI tokens. xSTT can be purchased on MonstaInfinite’s Decentralized Exchange with xMONI tokens, the primary utility asset on the platform.
You can buy MONI tokens on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
4. Sensorium (SENSO) – $8.4 million
Launched in 2018, Sensorium (SENSO) is a virtual reality Metaverse platform combining Artificial Intelligence with blockchain technology. Sensorium is looking to create a highly immersive virtual environment where players can interact.
Founded by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, SENSO is looking to become a leading SocialFi Metaverse platform allowing users to meet new friends and interact with others in its virtual environment.
The native token on the platform is SENSO, enabling players to interact with its environment and Sensorium’s Metaverse.
It’s worth mentioning that Sensorium received endorsements from world-class artists like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and more.
Check out this sneap-peek to Sensorium’s Galaxy Metaverse:
Sensorium is still in its early stages, but with a market cap of $8.4 million, SENSO is a must-watch in February 2022 and beyond.
You can buy SENSO on KuCoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, and more.
3. Polychain Monsters (PMON) – $13.5 million
Launched in March 2021, Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a cross-chain digital collectible platform. The project is inspired by Pokemon, featuring Polymon Monsters in the form of NFTs.
Each Polymon Monster features various rarities and attributes. Each Polymon NFT can be staked to earn PMON tokens as rewards, incentivizing players to buy the collectibles.
Players can purchase Polymons on the platform’s official marketplace by connecting their MetaMask wallet. Polymons are sold in booster packs, costing 1 PMON, approximately $3.96 at writing.
PMON is the native token on the platform, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. PMON is used to purchase booster packs and for various in-game activities.
You can purchase PMON on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, KuCoin, and more.
2. vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) – $13.9 million
Launched in September 2021, vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) wants to bring gaming and Metaverse tokens under one roof. As the name suggests, vEmpire features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization enabling holders to shape the platform’s future.
vEmpire’s DDAO focuses on investing in Metaverse projects, incorporating various strategies to incentivize staking to fund the battle against centralization in the Metaverse.
In addition, vEmpire includes several NFT collections on OpenSea. One of their collection, titled vEmpire – The Founding Soldier, features over 500 items with over 100 owners. The floor price is 0.18ETH, approximately $500 at the writing.
Check out this awesome demonstration video from vEmpire:
VEMP is the native governance token on the platform, enabling holders to vote on proposals to shape the project’s future.
You can buy VEMP on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Bittrex, ShibaSwap, and more.
1. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $16 million
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime is one of the most underrated NFT platforms featuring over 300 game companies and over 1000 brands. EPIK Prime features over 50% of the top gaming companies globally, speaking to the sheer scale of the partnerships that EPIK Prime managed to secure.
The platform’s primary vision is to become the most extensive ecosystem for NFT goods for AAA gaming companies and giant entertainment IPs. EPIK Prime’s Metaverse is dubbed the “Epikverse,” which includes a network of interconnected virtual worlds called “VR Spaces.”
One of EPIK’s most popular NFT collections is Splitgate, a trendy game combining aspects of Halo and Portal for a brand new way to traverse the map and engage with enemies.
With a market cap of $16 million, EPIK Prime is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto platforms on the market, given the fact it features partnerships with major brands and gaming companies.
EPIK is the native ERC-20 token on the platform, used to purchase NFTs.
You can buy EPIK on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
