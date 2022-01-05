Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply of Under 250 Million

With the crypto winter coming up, Metaverse crypto coins can make for a good hedge against the market’s potential upcoming devaluation. Some of the more popular options include low supply coins as they usually have higher unit prices. This article looks at our top five hand-picked Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply of under 250 million, ordered by current supply, lowest to highest.
5. My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) – 30.6M
Scheduled for release this year, My Neighbor Alice is a farm and builder game built on the Chromia blockchain. The game lets players purchase virtual islands and upgrade them with unique items.
ALICE is the native ERC-20 token that powers the game’s ecosystem. My Neighbor Alice will be launched in Spring 2022 and is currently one of the most hyped-up Metaverse crypto coins and projects.
At writing, ALICE is trading at $14.07, with a 24-hour volume of $205 million. Its market cap is $429 million, with a circulating supply of 30.6 million tokens.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and more.
4. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 60.9M
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain-based games, so popular in fact that the team behind the game built a whole blockchain specifically for the game, Ronin.
Axies are monsters with specific traits and can be upgraded or traded. Players can use their Axies to battle other players in an arena and earn rewards.
At writing, AXS is trading at $94.32, with a 24-hour volume of $218 million. Its market cap is $5.7 billion, with a circulating supply of 60 million tokens.
You can purchase AXS on most major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Gemini, Kraken, and more.
3. MOBOX (MBOX) – 79M
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX is a community-driven GameFi platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It features the MOMOverse, which contains a wide variety of blockchain-based games.
MOMOverse offers a variety of features. It includes an NFT Marketplace, Block Brawler, a system to stake MBOX and farm NFTs, and a Moversity.
Some upcoming features for the MOMOverse include a DAO / governance system, a game called ChainZArena that’s the first-ever cross-platform idle RPG game, and MOland, an evergreen land awaiting discovery.
A fun fact, MOBOX is the 3rd most popular dApp on the Binance Smart Chain, following Bomb Crypto and PancakeSwap.
At writing, MBOX is trading at $5, with a 24-hour volume of $73 million. Its market cap is $403 million, with a circulating supply of 79.8 million MBOX.
You can purchase MBOX on Binance, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
2. WEMIX – 123M
WEMIX is the blockchain project of the popular South Korean gaming platform Wemade. WEMIX wants to build easy-to-play blockchain-based games and has an extensive collection of currently developing titles.
WEMIX developed a custom blockchain built with gaming in mind. Their blockchain solves the problem of low TPS and excessive fees, providing a smoother experience for the end-user.
At the time of writing, WEMIX is trading at $9.3, with a 24-hour trading volume of $42 million. Its market cap is $1.1 billion with a circulating supply of 123 million tokens.
You can purchase WEMIX on Bithumb, Gate.io, MEXC, Korbit, ZT, and LBank.
1. PlayDapp (PLA) – 241M
PlayDapp’s vision is to create a world where digital assets are more valuable and accessible to everyone. The platform features Interoperable NFTs that allow for the easy creation of Play-to-Earn games.
PlayDapp is a dApp game portal that provides a C2C (customer to customer) Marketplace. The marketplace manages everything from NFT-fying items on the blockchain to provide data indicators and analytics for the NFTs.
PLA is the native utility token to the platform, powering the PlayDapp ecosystem. PLA is an ERC-20 Metaverse crypto token acting as the primary fungible token for processing transactions from users.
At writing, PLA is trading at $1.48 with a 24-hour volume of $35 million. Its market cap is $357 million with a circulating supply of 241 million tokens.
You can purchase PLA on Coinbase, Binance, Uniswap, Poloniex, Crypto.com, and more.
