Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 70 Million to Watch in 2022

Low supply Metaverse crypto coins are some of the most popular options for investors looking for underrated projects that have a high potential to see significant price gains in the short term. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply below 70 million, ordered by current supply lowest to highest.
5. Highstreet (HIGH) – 12.3 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is an MMOPRG Metaverse game built with Unity. Highstreet’s Metaverse is still in development, but users can currently sign up for their alpha launch scheduled to release this year.
Highstreet’s World lets players take on various roles like Brawlers and Archers to clear monsters and protect cities. Players receive tokens for playing the game and killing monsters. Players can then use the tokens to expand their base of operations and purchase homes in Highstreet’s Metaverse.
Highstreet’s economy features a dual token system consisting of HIGH and STREET tokens. HIGH tokens are governance tokens, and STREET tokens are used as the native asset in the project’s Metaverse.
Highstreet’s Metaverse is still in development, but the project features a fully functional NFT marketplace with two collections that users can check out.
In addition, holders can stake their HIGH tokens for a significant APY between 30-70%, creating a passive revenue stream while supporting the project.
You can purchase HIGH tokens on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
4. Revomon (REVO) – 24.8 million
Launching in April 2021, Revomon is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse project featuring a monster trainer. The game features NFTs and integrates the latest VR tech, allowing players to create value in their Metaverse.
Revolution Monsters features the play-to-earn model, rewarding users to participate in their economy. Moreover, Revomon features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that incentivizes holders to participate in the economy and hold REVO tokens.
Revomon’s Metaverse is built with the Unity game engine, and the gameplay involves users taming Revolution Monsters, adding them to their collection. It’s similar to how the classic Pokemon game works, where users collect monsters and use them to battle and take on quests.
With a current market cap of $11 million, REVO is quite an undervalued project that could easily see significant price gains in the short term. Revomon is a must-watch in 2022.
You can purchase REVO on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
3. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – 30.6 million
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto games on the Chromia blockchain. My Neighbor, Alice’s gameplay revolves around players owning virtual land, meeting new friends, monetizing their virtual islands, and building a passive revenue stream.
The game integrates the popular play-to-earn model, rewarding players to participate in their economy and play the game. ALICE is the native token to the platform acting as the primary utility asset used for various in-game activities.
My Neighbor Alice is still in development, and the official launch is scheduled for Spring 2022, which is coming up. ALICE is highly underrated and has one of the most robust communities on the market. We highly recommend keeping an eye on this project.
You can purchase ALICE on Crypto.com, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
2. Axie Infinity (AXS) – 60.9 million
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the first play-to-earn games that enabled players to earn a living wage for participating in their economy. Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-inspired game allowing players to collect cute monsters called Axies.
All in-game assets are tokenized as NFTs, and players can purchase Axies from the official marketplace. There’s a wide range of Axies available, some costing as low as $30 and some costing upwards of $1000.
Axie Infinity features one of the most robust communities, and its marketplace is the most active on the market. In the past 24 hours, over 55k Axies have been sold, and there’s been over $4 million worth of NFTs traded, speaking to the sheer scale of the Axie Infinity ecosystem.
AXS is the native token on the platform used for various in-game assets. Axie Infinity also features the Smooth Love Potion token, enabling users to breed their axies and upgrade their attributes.
As one of the most popular projects on the market and the Metaverse crypto coin with the most Twitter followers (almost 1 million), AXS is a must-watch in 2022.
You can purchase AXS on Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
1. Aavegotchi (GHST) – 62 million
Initially launched in February 2021, Aavegotchi is a highly underrated NFT-based Metaverse crypto coin based around pixelated ghosts called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi is a DeFi powered pet that’s tokenized as an NFT. Users have full ownership of their Aavegotchis and can develop a kinship score when interacting with their ghosts.
Players must first summon an Aavegotchi via a Portal or buy one on the Bazaar. Players can also equip their Aavegotchis with various wearables and earn experience points to upgrade their pets.
There are many similarities between Aavegotchis and the popular Tamagotchi pet in the early 2000s. The benefit of Aavegotchi’s is they are entirely digital and will never break. In addition, since Aavegotchi is a blockchain-based project, players have full ownership of their digital pets.
The native ERC-20 token to the platform is called GHST, used for transactions, in-game activities, and interactions. GHST is also a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals that the Aavegotchi DAO presents.
You can purchase GHST on Uniswap, Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
