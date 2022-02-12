Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 50 Million

There are dozens of Metaverse crypto coins on the market. Some of the more popular options are low supply coins which usually have a higher unit price. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a circulating supply below 50 million, ordered by current supply, lowest to highest.
5. Gods Unchained (GODS) – 23.6 million
Launching its token in October 2021, Gods Unchained is a blockchain-based free-to-play trading card game featuring the popular play-to-earn model. Gods Unchained implements NFT tech to tokenize their in-game assets enabling full ownership for players.
You can think of Gods Unchained as the crypto version of the popular Hearthstone game but built on Ethereum. The native token to the platform is called GODS, utilized for various in-game activities such as purchasing cards and more.
Check out this Official Gameplay Trailer of Gods Unchained:
Various other games attempted to create a blockchain-based clone of Hearthstone, but many failed. One example is Zombie Battleground by Loom network, which did quite well at launch, but unfortunately, the project died due to lack of development and community support.
Gods Unchained did what Zombie Battleground couldn’t, as they developed a functional product, and the introduction of NFTs made it much easier to build a blockchain-based TCG.
Gods Unchained is a highly underrated project, and their current market cap of $47 million is exceptionally underrated when it comes to Metaverse crypto coins with fully functional products.
You can purchase GODS on Coinbase, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
4. Vulcan Forged (PYR) – 23.8 million
Launched in April 2021, Vulcan Forged PYR is one of the most successful NFT marketplaces in crypto. Their platform features a dApp incubator with dozens of games in addition to their highly popular NFT marketplace.
Vulcan Forged PYR is a community-powered project that acts as a one-stop ecosystem for blockchain games. The native ERC-20 token to the platform is PYR, used as the native currency in the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.
The main game for Vulcan Forged is called VulcanVerse, and it features a vast MMORPG game with lore written by professional fighting fantasy authors. Players in VulcanVerse can create unique quests and adventures, battle against other players in PVP battles, and forage for NFTs in their Metaverse.
In addition, Vulcan Forged features their decentralized exchange, VulcanDEX, allowing players to swap tokens, stake, bridge assets across blockchains, and farm liquidity.
Vulcan Forged features one of the fastest-growing communities, and their highly popular NFT marketplace speaks to the bullish long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase PYR on KuCoin, Binance, Gate.io, and more.
3. Revomon (REVO) – 24.8 million
Launching in April 2021, Revomon, aka Revolution Monsters, is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto project featuring a monster trainer. The game integrates NFTs with the latest VR tech, enabling players to create value in the virtual world.
Revomon incorporates the play-to-earn model, rewarding users to participate in their economy. In addition, Revomon features a DAO that incentivizes holders to hold REVO tokens and shape the project’s future. REVO tokens are the native utility asset, enabling users to purchase in-game items and more.
The project’s Metaverse is built with Unity, and the gameplay involves users taming Revolution Monsters and adding them to their collection, similar to how the classic Pokemon game works.
With a current market cap of $10 million, Revomon is still in its early stages. However, this is a highly underrated project that’s worth keeping an eye on in February 2022. If you’re a fan of Pokemon-type games, we highly recommend checking out Revomon.
You can purchase REVO on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Uniswap, and more.
2. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – 30.6 million
Launching in Spring 2022, MyNeighborAlice is one of the most anticipated games on the Chromia blockchain. The game lets players own virtual land in their Metaverse, meet new friends, and build exciting items.
The game incorporates play-to-earn aspects enabling players to generate passive income by playing their game. The native token to the platform is called ALICE and is the utility asset used for various in-game activities.
The game is still in development, but the launch is scheduled for Spring 2022. ALICE is one of the most hyped-up projects with over a $238 million market cap. This project is a must-watch for 2022.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
1. DeRace (DERC) – 44.3 million
Launched in August 2021, DeRace (DERC) is a unique Metaverse horse racing game combining aspects of gambling to create a next-level immersive experience for players.
DeRace incorporates the play-to-earn model like most Metaverse crypto projects on this list, enabling players to earn tokens for playing the game.
The native token to the platform is called DERC, used to purchase horses and various in-game activities. All items in the DeRace universe are tokenized, enabling full ownership for players.
DeRace has a relatively undervalued market cap of $79 million, and their NFT marketplace is highly popular. As one of the few horse racing games built on the blockchain, this project is a must-watch for 2022.
You can purchase DERC on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Image Source: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com