Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $900 Million (February 2022)

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend with slight bearish momentum. This means Metaverse crypto coins are on sale for those looking to start accumulating their bag for the next bull run. Let’s look at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $900 million to watch in February 2022, ranked by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $107 million
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds (TLM) is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market, featuring the highest amount of users. The game revolves around users mining Trillium on various planets and leasing spaceships to send on missions that reward players with TLM tokens and rare NFTs.
Alien Worlds is great for new users because of the low entry cost, allowing players to mine TLM with no initial investments.
The game enables users to earn via two main ways, either mining TLM using NFT tools or staking your TLM on the Binance Smart Chain to receive a hefty bonus at the end of the staking period along with rare NFTs.
Alien Worlds is the most popular NFT-based play-to-earn game on the market and has a highly bearish outlook in 2022. Moreover, the current low market cap of $107 million makes this a highly underrated project that can easily see significant price gains once crypto’s bear market turns bullish.
You can buy TLM on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
4. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $267 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK is the leading Metaverse platform for Virtual Concerts, 360VR Streaming, and Live sports. It’s a blockchain-based virtual reality platform that features world-class partnerships with iconic artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and more.
CEEK’s vision is to connect fans with content creators via their unique platform and patented VR headset. CEEK also includes their 4D headphones, enabling an immersive VR experience for music fans like never before.
CEEK VR is one of the most underrated projects in crypto, and its headset is available in major retailers like BestBuy and Target. A unique feature of the platform is its ability to secure high-profile partnerships with icons in the music and entertainment industry.
CEEK VR’s native token is CEEK, an ERC-20 asset enabling users to interact with the platform, purchase tickets, and much more.
As one of the leading platforms for virtual concerts, CEEK is a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy CEEK on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, LBank, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $364 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is looking to build a realistic virtual world, enabling users to scan themselves and other objects into the Metaverse.
Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World to bring to fruition their scanning vision. Wolf Digital World is a leader in 3D 16k scanning technology used by CD Project, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero’s Metaverse is called Everdome, and recently, the project completed its presale for the DOME token raising $6.9 million in funding.
Metahero features one of the most supportive communities and has an excellent reputation on the market. Its world-class partnership with Wolf Digital World speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project.
HERO is the native utility token to Metahero, used to purchase licensed, mint NFTs and pay for scanning services.
You can buy HERO on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, KuCoin, and more.
2. Illuvium (ILV) – $367 million
Launched in March 2021, Illuvium is a Metaverse crypto game featuring an open-world RPG-themed virtual world built on Ethereum. Illuvium (ILV) includes a unique Metaverse filled with collectible creatures called Illuvials.
The game revolves around players collecting Illuvials, taking on opponents, creating teams, and completing quests. The game incorporates the popular play-to-earn model to enable users to earn rewards for playing the game.
ILV is the native token on the platform distributed as a reward to players and used for various in-game activities. ILV is also a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals.
You can buy ILV on Poloniex, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP) – $606 million
Launched in December 2017, WAX (Worldwide Asset Exchange) is the leading blockchain for Metaverse crypto games, hosting the most popular game on the market, Alien Worlds.
WAX is perfect for new users as its delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism eliminated the need for gas fees, making it a cheap blockchain to transact on.
WAX features a cloud wallet that users can create instantly with no hassle, making it perfect for those looking to get their foot in the door with cryptocurrency without dealing with the technical aspects of blockchain.
WAXP is the native token on the blockchain used to purchase NFTs, play games, and more. WAX features one of the most robust NFT marketplaces, AtomicHub, which we highly recommend checking out.
You can buy WAXP on Bittrex, KuCoin, Binance, and more.
