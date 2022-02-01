Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $1 to Watch in February 2022

After dealing with bearish momentum at the new year, the markets are starting to find and maintain support, leading to sideways trading. When Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their levels, many niche projects like Metaverse crypto coins and meme coins can see significant price gains. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins to watch in February 2022 that could explode in value this month, ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Market Cap: $100 million
- Unit Price: $0.11
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market, with over 1.2 million users interacting with the dApp over the past month.
Alien Worlds is a 2D browser-based game built on the WAX blockchain and integrated with the Binance Smart Chain. The game involves users mining for TLM on various planets with their NFT tools purchased from a marketplace like AtomicHub.
In addition, Alien Worlds enables players to stake their Trillium tokens on the Binance Smart Chain and earn significant rewards between 5-20% every 2-12 weeks.
The AlienWorlds NFT collection on AtomicHub is one of the most popular collections on the market, and the best part about the game is its low entry cost. Players can assemble their mining NFTs for under $5 and start earning TLM right away.
Since Alien Worlds managed to top the charts as the most popular game in crypto for months now, this project is worth keeping an eye on in February 2022. The current price of TLM is at $0.11, which is relatively undervalued.
According to a Tweet published on January 29th, Alien Worlds dominates the market as the most popular app month after month.
😍We're stoked to 👀see all these different ecosystems thriving in the 🎮#blockchaingaming space!
🙌🏾Thanks, @Gamefi_Chill for this awesome 📈#chart!
❗Come play Alien Worlds on WAX!
👇🏻👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿https://t.co/Lt9MgjKG2P#WAXgaming #playtoearn #tlm #NFT #metaverse #stats pic.twitter.com/Tj1FaMzncE
— AlienWorlds (@AlienWorlds) January 29, 2022
You can’t go wrong betting on the most popular crypto app on the market.
You can purchase TLM on KuCoin, Binance, FTX, and more.
4. ONSTON (ONSTON)
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $105 million
- Unit Price: $0.1056
Launched in November 2021, Onston is a blockchain-based economy oriented around a Multi-Metaverse platform. Onston is a gaming Metaverse platform for entertainment, lifestyle, and communication looking to expand its territory into financial services.
The team behind Onston is looking to combine AR/VR tech with facial recognition to provide users with a more immersive experience. Users will be able to travel across various Metaverses and enjoy diverse content.
Onston is inspired by Second Life, where users can own and expand their living spaces, place furniture, and buy buildings in the Onverse platform. Moreover, users will be able to do various activities like traveling abroad, staying at a hotel, creating items,s and displaying/selling artwork.
The Onston ecosystem will feature the Onverse Marketplace, enabling users to trade NFTs and the Onverse platform that includes their multiverse ecosystem connected to various Metaverses.
Onston is currently in its infancy, and the project is still in development. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a Minimum Viable Product for the project at this time. According to their roadmap, the 3D virtual world development is scheduled for Q2 2022.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of the team and their Metaverse, you can purchase the ONSTON token available on Bittrex, LBank, and DigiFinex.
3. Star Atlas (ATLAS)
- Market Cap: $115 million
- Unit Price: $0.05322
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas is one of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins built on Solana. Star Atlas features a space exploration and strategy game and is one of the most anticipated projects in crypto.
Star Atlas enables players to own homes and build their fortunes in space. Their ecosystem allows users to explore and conquer various planets and stars in its universe, providing an immersive and highly personalized experience.
At this time, users can check out the Star Atlas marketplace by visiting their website. Users can explore various ships, resources, structures, and collectibles currently available.
Unfortunately, the prices for most items in the Start Atlas ecosystem are incredibly high, with some ships priced at over $100k!
However, the high price also speaks to the sheer scale of the Star Atlas ecosystem before the game has even launched. ATLAS is worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as the team continues building its product.
Yield Guild Games committed to purchasing $1 million in Star Atlas Game Assets in recent news.
October 4 2021: @YieldGuild Commits to Purchase $1M of Star Atlas Game Assets pic.twitter.com/q0xODBSHVh
— Star Atlas ✨ | Dropping This Week: 💥🚀🐯🌕 (@staratlas) January 31, 2022
Yield Guild Games is the most popular gaming guild for Metaverse crypto coins, and the fact that they are willing to commit such a large amount to purchase Star Atlas in-game assets speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project.
You can purchase ATLAS on Solana-based exchanges and DEXs like Raydium, FTX, and more.
2. PlayDapp (PLA)
- Market Cap: $279 million
- Unit Price: $0.9259
Launched in October 2020, PlayDapp is a blockchain-powered gaming entertainment ecosystem with a vision to create a world where digital assets are more valuable and accessible to everyone.
PlayDapp focuses on games that everyone can enjoy, incorporating play-to-earn aspects via NFTs and DeFi. The platform also provides an SDK for developers to build interoperable NFTs that can be used in games.
Play-to-earn is at the core of PlayDapp, and all assets are tokenized as NFTs or tokens. All marketplace sale revenue and NFT pack sales revenue are given back to the players in the form of rewards and prizes.
PlayDapp is an underrated project that’s worth keeping an eye on this year due to its recent launch on Roblox in December 2021. PlayDapp Land is a Metaverse world built on Roblox and integrated with the Polygon blockchain.
PlayDapp Land is currently in their alpha version called “PlayDapp Town,” originally released on Roblox back in June 2021. Moreover, PlayDapp recently partnered with Gong Games, a famous sports gaming studio dedicated to developing professional baseball games for the past ten years.
The team continues to upgrade their platform on Roblox, recently releasing an update on January 27th:
The happy #PlayDappLand gets some QOL updates
Also have you got your new #drip yet? https://t.co/Pgv3wwPN0U https://t.co/dt4y2c22ii
— PlayDapp (@playdapp_io) January 28, 2022
As the team behind PlayDapp continues updating and developing their Metaverse, their native token PLA could quickly explode in value later this year.
You can purchase PLA on Binance, Coinbase, Uniswap, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP)
- Market Cap: $634 million
- Unit Price: $0.3308
Launched in December 2017, WAX is the top blockchain for Metaverse crypto coins and gaming projects. Hosting the most popular Metaverse crypto game, Alien Worlds, WAX makes it easy for new users to start using cryptocurrency and crypto dApps.
WAX stands for the “Worldwide Asset eXchange™,” and the reason why it’s such an excellent fit for Metaverse projects is due to its unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which eliminates gas fees. Unlike other blockchains, WAX uses RAM, CPU, and NET to pay for transactions.
Those resources can be obtained by staking WAX tokens. This mechanism means users can unstake these WAX tokens at any time to get their money back, eliminating high-cost gas and transaction fees.
WAX is our top pick for 2022 as it’s always safer to bet on platforms than projects. After all, a successful project requires a successful platform.
You can purchase WAX on major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Please do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
