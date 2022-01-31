Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.005 to Watch in 2022

Crypto markets are doing quite well this weekend after a rough bearish month. Metaverse crypto coins are also recovering, with many seeing significant price growth the last week. With many projects currently down, right now is an excellent time to accumulate some underrated and low cap coins. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins below $0.005 to watch in 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. DeFi Degen Land (DDL) – $0.00002431
- Market Cap: $3.6 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $808k
Launched in November 2021, DeFi Degen Land is a multi-chain Metaverse crypto coin with BTC reflections supporting BSC and the Cronos blockchains.
The DeFi Degen Land platform will feature several mini-games with weekly leaderboards. Players that make it on the leaderboards can receive between $50 and $500 in rewards if they place in the top 10.
Moreover, the project features the DDL token on the Binance Smart Chain, incentivizing users to hold the token and rewarding them with BTC. This is called a reflection mechanism, and DDL utilizes the auto claim function, which automatically deposits BTC to the holders’ specified wallets.
At this time, DeFi Degen Land features two islands in its Metaverse: Japan and Red Light Green Light. Japan is the island where users can claim their BTC reflections manually. Reg Light Green Light is a mini-game featuring Netflix’s Korean Drama Squid Game, where players attempt to advance to the finish line when the light is green.
DDL is still in development, but the team has continuously developed and improved its Metaverse. The project has strong community support and a great long-term outlook. DDL already features a Minimum Viable Product for users to try and has a healthy 24-hour trading volume, making this a must to watch in 2022.
You can purchase the DDL on PancakeSwap.
4. Moon Rabbit (AAA) – $0.0001436
- Market Cap: $1.2 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $135k
Launched in August 2021, Moon Rabbit describes itself as a distributed cryptocurrency conglomerate operating on its unique chain called Mount Olympus.
This chain interfaces with unique networks and blockchains called Jurisdictions, which are autonomous distributed networks capable of producing digital assets and commodities. Jurisdictions may issue their assets and protocols optimized for specific use cases.
The project’s ecosystem enables anyone to launch their Jurisdiction with unique capabilities. Users can establish custom Jurisdiction meant for their specific use cases like DeFi protocols, Web3 dApps, NFTs, and more.
While Moon Rabbit runs its unique chain, it’s forward and backward compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Users can currently connect to the Moon Network dApp via a browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask if they’d like to check out the dashboard. Keep in mind you must switch to Moon Rabbit’s network to access app features.
Moon Rabbit also features its native AAA token that secured various Jurisdictions. AAA tokens secure Moon Rabbit’s network through staking, which happens in entities called Temples. Temples’ altars enforce the Jurisdiction’s protocol through the on-chain consensus mechanism.
The current market cap of $1.2 million is quite underrated for Moon Rabbit. The fact that the project features its unique chain speaks to the team’s competency and is a must to watch in 2022.
You can purchase AAA on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, and more.
3. Aircoins (AIRX) – $0.0001218
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $2.4 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $35k
Launched in April 2021, Aircoins is a play-to-earn Artificial Reality Metaverse crypto coin. Aircoins is looking to make it easy and fun for users to get involved and learn about various cryptocurrency projects in the space.
Aircoins features a mobile app that users can check out on Android and iOS devices. The app lets players find cryptocurrency on the street using the phone’s geolocation API. The app integrated augmented reality providing an immersive and fun experience for users.
Aircoins is also working on enabling users to purchase real estate in the form of NFTs on its platform. Users will earn AIRx tokens monthly by holding Aircoins Digital Real Estate.
With a market cap of $2.5 million, Aircoins is an underrated project worth keeping an eye on in 2022. The fact that Aircoins has fully functional mobile apps speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project, especially when the NFT Land platform is fully developed.
You can purchase Aircoins on PancakeSwap and LATOKEN.
2. Radio Caca (RACA) – $0.002092
- Market Cap: $401 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $47 million
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and is the exclusive manager of the Maye Must Mystery Box NFT, a trendy NFT collection. Radio Caca’s native token RACA serves as the native currency on the platform and the utility token for RACA’s Universal Metaverse (USM).
The USM is a 3D world that enables users to play games, own land, and build stores. RACA’s Metaverse will feature a Google Earth-like user experience where players can zoom in and out of places and travel around a 3D environment.
Currently, Radio Caca is working on their Metamon game, which features a play-to-earn model enabling players to earn cryptocurrency by playing the game. Metamon is built on the Binance Smart Chain, and players receive full ownership of all game assets, which are tokenized as NFTs.
RACA has some of the most robust communities on the market and is considered one of the leading Metaverse coins due to their partnership with Maye Musk – Elon Musk’s mother. Moreover, their USM is comparable to Decentraland or The Sandbox, which means RACA’s valuation can explode dramatically if the team lives up to their expectations.
You can purchase RACA on PancakeSwap.
1. DeFi Warrior (FIWA) – $0.003775
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $37 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $136k
Launched in September 2021, DeFi Warrior is a DeFi and NFT blockchain-based game inspired by the universe of cryptocurrencies. Each Warrior is a crypto asset, and each planet is a blockchain.
DeFi Warrior is looking to bring blockchain elements into traditional games by re-creating a blockchain world in miniature to help players enjoy the game and better understand the inner workings of blockchain.
Each Warrior is an NFT, and users can participate in various game modes like farming, mining, PvP battles, and championships. Warriors can be leveled up to maximize rewards, and the movement of cryptocurrency prices drives the Warrior’s strength.
DeFi Warrior smart contracts are written in Solidity, and the NFTs are backed by the popular BEP-721 token standard. While most game functionalities are on-chain, some aspects of DeFi Warrior will be put off-chain due to the high gas fees. The game is currently in development, with the Beta Mainnet scheduled for Q4 2022.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of DeFi Warrior, you can purchase their FIWA native utility tokens on PancakeSwap, LBank, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
