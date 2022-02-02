Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.0005 to Watch in February 2022

Metaverse Crypto coins have performed exceptionally well this week, with many seeing double-digit percent price hikes. Metaverse-themed projects are receiving most of the hype in crypto, with leaders like Decentraland and The Sandbox reaping multi-billion dollar valuations. There are also a lot of underrated Metaverse crypto coins with low unit prices. Let’s look at our handpicked top five Metaverse crypto coins below $0.0005 to watch in February 2022, ordered by unit price, lowest to highest.
5. Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)
- Unit Price: $0.000000003723
- Market Cap: $2.8 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $798k
Launched in November 2021, Metagalaxy Land is a play-to-earn Metaverse space-themed game featuring a real-time strategy MMO. Metagalaxy Land features various activities for players exploring their Metaverse, including PVP battles, challenges, and more.
Metagalaxy Land’s gameplay revolves around players choosing a role of either Space Pirates or Cowboys. Space Pirates are freelancers that can establish their guilds and clans and act as the muscle for Space Cowboys. On the other hand, Space Cowboys determine the future of Metagalaxy Land with the ability to terraform planets, claim rewards, and hire Space Pirates.
According to Metagalaxy Land’s whitepaper, the team promises a full-fledged Metaverse filled with activity. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Minimum Viable Product available just yet.
In recent news, Metagalaxy Land released their second Dev Diary, providing details on the development of the project and the tasks that the developers are currently working on.
A Metaverse project with a vision that Metagalaxy has takes time to develop. Meanwhile, you can purchase the MEGALAND token on an exchange like PancakeSwap if you’re looking to bet on the project’s future.
4. UFO Gaming (UFO)
- Unit Price: $0.00001333
- Market Cap: $340 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $68 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming is a gaming Metaverse platform with a mission to bridge traditional AAA gaming with the play-to-earn crypto model, enabling players to earn rewards by participating in the UFO Gaming ecosystem.
Dubbed their “Dark Metaverse,” UFO Gaming will feature their first NFT-based game, Super Galactic. In addition, UFO Gaming will launch an NFT marketplace for players to trade in-game assets and make a profit doing so.
Each game in the UFO Gaming Metaverse will have its governing planet. The team will run virtual land auctions where people can purchase their piece of that planet and earn revenue from the game by completing specific tasks.
Originally, UFO Gaming was launched on the Ethereum blockchain; however, the team has since moved to Polygon’s layer-2 solution to reduce gas fees.
While UFO Gaming doesn’t currently have a Minimum Viable Product, the project has garnered significant community support due to its visionary idea.
UFO Gaming recently released a Fortnightly update announcing dozens of features scheduled for later this year; check it out here:
You can purchase UFO on Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
3. Starlink (STARL)
- Unit Price: $0.00002345
- Market Cap: $232 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $19 million
Launched in June 2021, Starlink will feature a social 3D Metaverse that will enable players to trade and collect NFTs and digital assets.
STARL is Starlink’s native utility token used as the primary currency for transactions and will enable players to modify in-game assets.
Originally, STARL started developing its Metaverse with Unity’s game engine. However, the team decided to move to the Unreal Engine due to UE’s better quality and graphics. In addition, with Unreal Engine 5 recently released, it only makes sense to develop a product with the best and latest tech.
Like UFO Gaming, Starlink features one of the most robust communities, and the STARL token managed to maintain multi-million dollars in daily trading volume months on end.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of Starlink and get in early, now is the time.
You can purchase STARL on Uniswap.
2. DeFi Degen Land (DDL)
- Unit Price: $0.00002476
- Market Cap: $3.2 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $700k
Launched in November 2021, DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a Metaverse crypto coin with cross-chain support for BSC and Cronos.
Its native utility token DDL is a BEP-20 Binance Smart Chain token that offers automatic BTC reflections to holders. It will be the native asset on the DeFi Degen Land platform. The best part about DDL is that the reflections are distributed automatically, meaning all users have to do to receive BTC is hold the DDL token.
DeFi Degen Land is looking to develop a Metaverse filled with play-to-earn activities and games. Currently, DDL features two islands: Japan and Red Light Green Light. Japan allows players to manually claim their BTC reflection rewards, while Red Light Green Light is a play-to-earn mini-game similar to the first game played in Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Games.
DDL is still in development, but users can currently check out their Minimum Viable Product and explore the two islands. DDL has incredible community support as a relatively new project, and the high daily trading volume speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this Metaverse crypto coin.
You can purchase the DDL token on PancakeSwap.
1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE)
- Unit Price: $0.0003514
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $54.2 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $1.5 million
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a unique pet-themed Metaverse crypto coin that enables users to immortalize their pets by putting a 3D picture NFT on the blockchain.
ClassicDoge continues to dominate the markets even though it was released a few months ago. XDOGE gained over 53% today alone, showing that the market approves of the project’s vision.
With the rise of Shiba Inu, it’s clear that the crypto community loves their pets. As such, it comes as no surprise that a Metaverse token with a pet utility is the perfect combo to spark the markets and fuel a bull run for the project.
While the project does have great support, unfortunately, we currently couldn’t find a Minimum Viable Product for XDOGE just yet. Moreover, a single address holds over 50% of all the tokens’ supply, which is quite concerning.
In recent news, ClassicDoge announced their NFTs available on OpenSea in new limited editions. The NFTs are exceptionally well designed and feature dogs with a VR headset on to commemorate the project’s pet-themed Metaverse vision.
You can purchase XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
