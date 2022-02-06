Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.0002 to Watch in February 2022

Even after Meta’s $200 billion wipeout last week, Metaverse crypto coins continue to dominate crypto markets as some of the most popular and best-performing cryptocurrencies. This article looks at our hand pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.002 to watch in February 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) – $0.00000000359
Launched in November 2021, Metagalaxy Land is a space-themed Metaverse featuring a play-to-earn real-time strategy MMO game. The project features various activities for players looking to explore their Metaverse, including challenges, quests, PVP battles, and more.
The game involves players choosing to either become Cowboys or Space Pirates. Cowboys determine the future of the Metagalaxy Land and can terraform planets, hire Space Pirates, and claim rewards. On the other hand, Space Pirates are freelancers who can establish their clans and guilds and act as the muscle for the Cowboys.
MEGALAND is the native BEP-20 token for the Metagalaxy Land platform used for in-game activities, transactions, and more.
Metagalaxy Land is still in its early stages of development, which is a big reason for MEGALAND’s relatively low market cap of $2.7 million. The good news is MEGALAND has a high daily trading volume signaling a healthy market.
You can purchase MEGALAND on PancakeSwap.
4. UFO Gaming (UFO) – $0.00001528
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming is one of the most anticipated Metaverse crypto coins on the market. UFO Gaming is building a Metaverse platform whose mission is to bridge AAA gaming with the play-to-earn blockchain model, enabling players to earn rewards for participating in their economy.
UFO Gaming calls their Metaverse the “Dark Metaverse,” where each planet will feature its own game. The first game UFO Gaming is working on is called Super Galactic. Users will be able to purchase virtual land to build infrastructure for that planet, such as virtual NFT stores, collection galleries, weapon stores, and much more.
Initially, UFO Gaming launched its platform on the Ethereum blockchain, but the team has since moved to Polygon due to its lower gas fees and higher throughput of transactions.
UFO Gaming is still in development, with many features scheduled to release later this year. These features include a staking app, NFT Marketplace, breeding contracts, UAP launch (2nd token), beta game launch, virtual land, and much more.
You can purchase UFO on Gate.io, KuCoin, Uniswap, MEXC, and more.
3. DeFi Degen Land (DDL) – $0.00002447
Launched in November 2021, DeFi Degen Land is a cross-chain Metaverse crypto coin supporting the Binance Smart Chain and Crypto.com’s Cronos blockchains.
DeFi Degen Land is building a Metaverse filled with play-to-earn games and activities that will enable players to earn considerable rewards for playing their games.
Only two islands are available on DeFi Degen Land, including Japan and Red Light Green Light. Japan is a place where users can visit and claim their BTC reflection rewards for holding DDL tokens. Red Light Green Light is a play-to-earn game similar to Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game, where players attempt to advance to the finish line only when the light is green.
DDL’s native utility token is a BEP-20 asset living on the Binance Smart Chain. Some of its main features, as mentioned above, are the BTC reflections that holders receive for holding DDL tokens. In addition, the auto claim features make it so the BTC rewards are deposited automatically to your wallet.
Like most other Metaverse crypto coins, DDL is still in its early stages, but the good news is that the project has Minimum Viable Product users can test out. Overall the current market cap of $3.7 million is quite underrated, and this project is worth keeping an eye on in February 2022.
You can purchase the DDL on PancakeSwap.
2. Starlink (STARL) – $0.00002743
Launched in June 2021, Starlink is another highly anticipated Metaverse crypto coin featuring some of the most robust community support. Starlink is building an immersive social 3D Metaverse enabling players to collect and trade NFTs.
While Starlink initially started developing its Metaverse with the Unity game engine, the team and community decided to switch to Unreal Engine to increase graphics quality. Moreover, with the upcoming release of Unreal Engine 5, it only makes sense to utilize the latest and most realistic game engine for a more immersive experience.
STARL is the native ERC-20 utility token that will enable players to modify in-game assets, purchase items, and more.
STARL is still in development, but users can check out their NFT marketplace, which is currently in beta. When we checked the marketplace, all of the NFTs were sold out, speaking to this project’s high demand and incredible community support.
You can purchase STARL on Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, and more.
1. Moon Rabbit (AAA) – $0.0001151
Launched in August 2021, Moon Rabbit is a Metaverse crypto coin featuring the Mount Olympus chain. It describes itself as a distributed cryptocurrency conglomerate.
Moon Rabbit’s network features a unique infrastructure composed of Jurisdictions autonomous distributed networks that can produce commodities and digital assets.
Moon Rabbit’s network enables anyone to launch their Jurisdiction with unique capabilities. Users can create Jurisdiction for various use cases such as Web3 dApps, NFTs, DeFi Protocols, DAOs, and more.
Moon Rabbit is also compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This means that any dApps developed on Moon Rabbit can easily be integrated with other chains like BSC, ETH, and more.
The native token to the platform is called AAA and is used to secure Jurisdictions through staking. Moon Rabbit’s network features Temples, where users stake their AAA tokens in altars that enforce a Jurisdictions’ specific protocols.
AAA’s market cap is currently at $1 million, relatively undervalued. The fact that Moon Rabbit features its chain will enable the platform to achieve more customization for various features. While the project is still in its infancy, it’s worth keeping an eye on in 2022.
You can purchase AAA on Gate.io, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
Image Source: somsak nitimongkolchai/Shutterstock.com