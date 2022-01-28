Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.0001 to Watch in 2022

Crypto markets continue to trade sideways this weekend after a relatively slow week. Today we look at some Metaverse crypto coins with exceptionally low unit prices. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.0001 to watch in 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. Metagalaxy (MEGALAND) – $0.000000002879
- Market Cap: $2.2 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $533k
Launched in November 2021, Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is a space-themed Metaverse play-to-earn game. It features an in-browser real-time strategy MMO allowing users to explore their MEtaverse and expand their empire. Players will be able to enter PVP battles and earn rewards for winning.
The game revolved around two types of players: Cowboys and Space Pirates. Cowboys can own planets, manufacture goods, construct ships, terraform their planets, claim rewards, and hire Space Pirates. Space Pirates are freelancers who can establish their clans and guilds and act as armies for Space Cowboys. While Space Cowboys determine the Galaxy’s future, Space Pirates are the muscle hired by the Cowboys.
Metagalazy Land’s whitepaper promises a full-fledged Metaverse filled with activity. However, currently, the project doesn’t have a Minimum Viable Product for users to check out.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of Metagalaxy Land, you can purchase their native utility token MEGALAND on an exchange like PancakeSwap, OpenOcean, and Bitrue.
4. DeepSpace Token (DXO) – $0.000006213
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $6.2 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $88k
Launched in August 2021, DeepSpace is the first play-to-earn blockchain Metaverse where players can create and rule their civilizations, conquer new lands, and explore unknown universes.
DeepSpace includes several features in its Metaverse, including Solar Systems, where players can travel across its star systems and interact with advanced civilizations created by the community.
Their ecosystem also features a governance system called Emperial Governance, enabling players to direct their course of evolution and navigate their civilization across the Metaverse.
Players will also earn money on the DeepSpace marketplace by renting, trading, and selling their unique digital assets and NFTs.
DeepSpace is currently in development, with users able to sign up to their private beta access to get early access to their Metaverse on the Oculus Quest 2.
DXO is the native token on the platform used for transactions and in-game activities. It’s also worth noting that DeepSpace has partnered with Netvrk, a multichain Metaverse platform.
You can purchase DXO on Uniswap and XT.com.
3. UFO Gaming (UFO) – $0.000009445
- Market Cap: $243 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $9.5 million
Launched in July 2021, UFO Gaming is a MEtaverse gaming platform looking to bridge traditional gaming with the play-to-earn blockchain mode.
UFO Gaming features their Dark Metaverse, which will feature their first NFT-based game called Super Galactic, along with an NFT marketplace for users to trade their in-game assets. Initially, UFO Gaming was developed on Etherem, but the team has since transitioned to Polygon’s MATIC blockchain to reduce fees.
UFO Gaming has some of the most robust community support among Metaverse crypto coins on the market, even though this coin doesn’t have a Minimum Viable Product for users to test out.
UFO Gaming announced their upcoming beta game launch, a second token launch (UAP), an NFT marketplace, and breeding contracts in a recent update. UFO Gaming is a must to watch in 2022, especially as the team gears up for their Beta later this year.
You can purchase UFO on KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
2. Starlink (STARL) – $0.00001919
- Market Cap: $192 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $10.5 million
Launched in June 2021, Starlink is developing their STARL Metaverse, a 3D social universe enabling users to trade and collect NFTs and digital assets in their blockchain-based economy.
The native token to the platform is called STARL, serving as the primary medium of exchange in Starlink, enabling users to modify and trade in-game assets.
Initially, the STARL Metaverse started its development on Unity’s real-time engine. However, recently the team decided to move to Unreal Engine, which provides higher-quality graphics and more immersive experiences.
Starlink has some of the highest community support, and recently the team released their beta version of the NFT Marketplace that users can check out by connecting their MetaMask wallets.
You can purchase STARL on Uniswap, OKEx, and more.
1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE) – $0.00006866
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: $10.9 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $72k
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a Metaverse crypto coin for pet lovers. ClassicDoge enables pet owners to create an ultra-realistic 3D NFT of their pet that can be used across social media, VR platforms, games, and more.
ClassicDoge enables users to immortalize their pets through NFTs and have their pets live forever on the blockchain. The project is still in its early stages, and unfortunately, there was no Minimum Viable Product at this time.
The idea behind ClassicDoge is fantastic and as a dog owner myself, turning my pup into an NFT to live on-chain forever is a great idea! Because the project is still in its infancy, XDOGE has a relatively low, fully diluted market cap of $9 million.
If you’re looking to take a bet on ClassicDoge, you can purchase XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Adrian Grosu/Shutterstock.com