Top 5 Metaverse Coins to Watch in 2022

For those looking to invest in the Metaverse, the easiest option is to purchase any of the top crypto Metaverse coins, as they all have multi-billion dollar valuations and have a great long-term outlook. This article looks at the top five Metaverse coins to watch in 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Enjin Coin (ENJ) – $2.1 billion
Founded in 2009, Enjin established itself as a leader in the NFT space with its popular marketplace. ENJ is the ERC20 token powering the Enjin Platform. The goal of the Enjin Platform is to:
“make it easy for individuals, businesses, and brands to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”
Efinity is Enjin’s latest project, a next-generation blockchain for digital assets built on Polkadot. Efinity aims to be a hub for all fungible and non-fungible tokens solving the challenge of facilitating the pricing and exchange of NFTs.
At the time of writing, ENJ is trading at $2.50. Its market cap is $2.1 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $365 million, the fifth most traded Metaverse coin today.
You can purchase ENJ on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Crypto.com, and more.
4. Theta Network (THETA) – $4.2 billion
THETA describes itself as the “next-generation video and entertainment blockchain-powered by the users” It includes an NFT marketplace and a fully open-source code available on Github.
THETA features impressive partners for its enterprise validator nodes, including Google, Sony, Samsung, Binance, Blockchain, and more.
According to THETA’s official website:
“The Theta blockchain is the only end-to-end infrastructure for decentralized video streaming and delivery that provides both technical and economic solutions”
At writing, THETA is trading at $4.26, with a 24-hour volume of $407 million. Its market cap is $4.2 billion, with a circulating supply of 1 billion tokens.
You can purchase THETA on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Bithumb, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $4.4 billion
The Sandbox is the leading crypto Metaverse coin on the market right now. It features the highest quality 3D Metaverse built with Unity. While it may have a relatively low volume to market cap ratio, keep in mind that SAND’s valuation is in the billions.
Because The Sandbox features a downloadable client, it has unbeatable quality compared to other Metaverse projects.
The Sandbox enables users to buy plots of Land and monetize them, offering a gamified experience that includes quests, games, and challenges to earn rewards.
The Sandbox also features the SAND token, which is the native currency on the platform. At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $4.89, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion.
Its market cap is $4.4 billion, and you can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bithumb, Gate.io, FTX, Uniswap, Gemini, Kraken, and more.
2. Axie Infinity (AXS) – $4.7 billion
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain-based games, so popular in fact that the team behind the game built a whole blockchain specifically for the game, Ronin.
Axies are monsters with specific traits and can be upgraded or traded. Players can use their Axies to battle other players in an arena and earn rewards.
At writing, AXS is trading at $77.49, with a 24-hour volume of $520 million. Its market cap is $4.7 billion, with a circulating supply of 60 million tokens.
You can purchase AXS on most major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Gemini, Kraken, and more.
1. Decentraland (MANA) – $5.3 billion
One of my personal favorites and a pioneer in 3D Metaverse projects is Decentraland, a blockchain-based virtual platform enabling a multitude of experiences along with a way for users to purchase Land assets and monetize them.
Decentraland has been open to the public since February 2020 and is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto.
Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask on Chrome. Make sure that your wallet is set on the Ethereum chain, and have fun exploring!
While Decentraland is already one of the highest-valued projects on the market, as more and more platforms are built on Decentraland, MANA can easily double or triple in price next year.
At writing, MANA is trading at $2.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $715 million. Its market cap is $5.3 billion, with a circulating supply of 1.82 billion tokens.
You can purchase MANA on most major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Kraken, FTX, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
