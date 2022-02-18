Top 5 Metaverse Coins Below $1 (February 2022)

Crypto markets are struggling today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing slight bearish momentum. The recent price slump makes for an excellent opportunity to accumulate underrated Metaverse crypto coins, which are currently on a fire sale. Let’s look at the top five Metaverse coins with a unit price below $1 to watch in February 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
5. Verasity (VRA)
- Unit Price: $0.02793
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $112 million
- Market Cap: $124 million
Launched in April 2019, Verasity describes itself as the future of Esports, Digital Entertainment, and AdTech. The project is looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its proprietary Proof-of-View (PoV) protocol.
Its PoV protocol can differentiate between bot traffic and organic human traffic and eliminate fraudulent activity. This means a higher engagement for publishers and more revenue for advertisers.
Verasity’s blockchain-based patented solution to end video ad fraud empowers the ecosystem of content creators. In addition, Verasity features an all-in-one wallet for Esports, NFTs, and digital currencies, making it easy for users to sign up and start earning VRA tokens for consuming content.
VRA is the native utility token on the platform that users can earn by watching content. Users can head over to Verasity’s content platform, Verasity TV, and start earning tokens right away. By signing up to their cloud wallet, users can instantly receive VRA tokens deposited to their wallet, which they can transfer to a third-party wallet or an exchange.
In recent news, VRA was listed on another major exchange, Poloniex.
We are delighted to share that $VRA is listed on yet another major #crypto exchange, @Poloniex!
Poloniex, established in 2014, is one of the most trusted exchanges & #20 by exchange score on @CoinMarketCap!
Find our listing for $USDT / $VRA below👇https://t.co/Gx4oTYPNpB pic.twitter.com/8qgkRDT6ad
— Verasity (@verasitytech) February 17, 2022
VRA is one of the most underrated projects on the market, and if you’re like me and tired of Ad and traffic fraud on the internet, we highly recommend keeping an eye on VRA in February 2022.
You can purchase VRA on Uniswap, Poloniex, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
4. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Unit Price: $0.1254
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $111 million
- Market Cap: $114 million
Launching in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, boasting over 1 million users over the past month. In my opinion, it’s the best NFT-based game enabling users to earn the most significant amount of rewards with the least amount of investment.
If you’re looking to get your foot in the door with Metaverse gaming, you must check out Alien Worlds. The game revolves around users mining Trillium (TLM), and there are two main ways to do so.
The first way is to purchase NFT mining tools via WAX’s NFT marketplace Atomic Hub. Various options are available, ranging from cheap tools that cost roughly $1 to more expensive tools that go for $100+. Depending on the tool you get, you can earn more TLM rewards.
However, in my opinion, the better way to earn TLM is via staking your Binance Smart Chain Trillium for periods of 2-12 weeks and making a significant reward along with NFTs at the end of each mission. On average, users can earn between 5-20% on their TLM for each mission and up to 5 rare NFTs.
It’s worth noting that the NFTs you get from missions aren’t yet available on the market and can’t be used quite yet. However, now is the time if you’re looking to accumulate NFTs early. Once the mission NFTs go on sale, you can bet that they will be worth quite a bit.
Alien World is our top pick for the best Metaverse crypto game right now, and TLM is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy TLM on PancakeSwap, Binance, KuCoin, and more.
3. Chromia (CHR)
- Unit Price: $0.5094
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $63 million
- Market Cap: $288 million
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a relatively new blockchain built for Metaverse crypto gaming. It’s a relational blockchain built for developers to deploy dApps seven to ten times faster.
Chromia’s product layer features a robust SDK that makes it more intuitive for developers to build dApps than traditional languages like Solidity.
Chromia features two main games that are one of the most anticipated ones on the market: My Neighbor Alice and Mines of Dalarnia.
Chromia can be considered a competitor to the WAX blockchain on which Alien Worlds is built. Its ecosystem is still in its infancy, unlike WAX which features a robust collection of games and dApps.
CHR is the native token to the platform used as the native currency for Chromia. Some use cases include collecting fees, using it as a reserve to peg dApp tokens, and paying hosting fees by various dApps.
Chromia is a highly underrated platform worth keeping an eye on in February 2022. In addition, the fact that two popular games are being built with Chromia signals the high utility of the blockchain and the tremendous long-term potential.
You can purchase CHR on Binance, Bithumb, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
2. Ontology (ONT)
- Unit Price: $0.5468
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $56 million
- Market Cap: $479 million
Launched in March 2018, Ontology (ONT) is a high-speed, low-cost blockchain built with Web3 and Metaverse projects in mind. You can think of Ontology as a layer-2 scaling solution similar to Polygon enabled users to build blockchain-based dApps compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
Ontology’s mission is to create a consistent identity system, similar to Ethereum Name Service, connecting multiple Metaverses. Ontology’s solution will eliminate the need to create separate accounts for each world, uniting the growing ecosystem of Metaverses.
The platform’s decentralized identity framework will use the ONT ID mechanism, a decentralized DNS protocol similar to Ethereum Name Service.
As one of the longer-running projects in crypto, Ontology managed to stay relevant for over four years, speaking to the great long-term potential of the project. Ontology is a must-watch in 2022 as the Metaverse ecosystem continues to grow.
You can buy ONT on Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bittrex, and more.
1. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)
- Unit Price: $0.9402
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $60 million
- Market Cap: $115 million
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia is a 2D action-adventure Metaverse game built on the Chromia blockchain mentioned earlier in this article.
Mines of Dalarnia’s gameplay revolves around users mining for resources and combining in-game assets to improve their characters and rewards.
As a blockchain-based game, all assets in the Mines of Dalarnia Metaverse are tokenized, most as NFTs. This means that users get full ownership of in-game purchases, which is one of the benefits of a blockchain-based project.
Mines of Dalarnia’s ecosystem features a robust economy, enabling users to buy land and become landowners. The main benefit of being a landowner is earning passive income. When users mine resources on your land, you receive a portion of the rewards, enabling you to make a passive income.
DAR is the native token to the MOD universe, used as the primary utility asset on the platform. Some use cases for MOD include buying land, resources, NFTs, and various in-game activities.
You can buy DAR on Binance, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
