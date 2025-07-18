Top 5 Linea Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

The Linea ecosystem has been gaining significant traction as a high-performance zkEVM Layer 2 solution, drawing attention from developers and investors alike.
With new projects launching regularly, there’s a growing interest in uncovering promising tokens that are still flying under the radar.
In this article, we spotlight five standout tokens within the Linea ecosystem that are currently valued below a $10 million market cap—offering potential upside for those looking to get in early on emerging opportunities.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
KELP DAO WRAPPED rsETH (WRSETH)
wRSETH is the wrapped token of the Kelp DAO restaked ETH token on Kelp DAO’s ecosystem. The token is 1:1 pegged with rsETH and it is a Liquid Restaked Token (LRT) issued by Kelp DAO. On Layer 2 chains like Optimism, ZKsync ERA, Linea, Base and Mode, users can directly mint wrsETH by restaking through Kelp.Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) emerges as a dynamic player in the cryptocurrency landscape, offering a unique approach to staking and restaking rewards.
As a liquid restaking token, WRSETH is deeply integrated within the Kelp DAO ecosystem, leveraging the capabilities of EigenLayer. This protocol allows users to maximize their staking potential by restaking their assets, thereby enhancing their reward opportunities.
- Price:$3,490.13
- Market cap: $9.31M 8.7%
- Volume (24h) : $12.5K 45.14%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :0.1363%
- Total supply :2.66K WRSETH
- Circulating supply :2.66K WRSETH
Exchanges: Koi Finance: WETH/WRSETH, Kim V4: WETH/WRSETH
DMAIL NETWORK (DMAIL)
Dmail Network is the next generation blockchain-based email which builds a comprehensive platform, integrating the functions of message communication, asset management, and data storage.
In the end, Dmail Network will be a basic infrastructure tool for users to come into the Web 3.0 era and a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services. DMAIL Network is revolutionizing digital communication by leveraging blockchain technology to offer a secure, decentralized messaging platform.
- Price :$0.07966
- Market cap : $8.73M. 1.8%
- Volume (24h) :$2.81M 6.79%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :32.11%
- Holders :16.14K
- Total supply :200M DMAIL
- Max. supply: 200M DMAIL
- Circulating supply :109.85M DMAIL
Exchanges: Bitget: DMAIL/USDT, Bybit: DMAIL/USDT
SYMBIOSIS (SIS)
Symbiosis stands out as a platform that utilizes cross-chain swaps without a need to perform numerous transactions. It additionally aggregates liquidity from various Automated Market Makers (AMM) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) across multiple EVM and non-EVM chains.
Symbiosis leverages a decentralized Relayers Network – an off-chain ecosystem of relayer node runners that verify and transfer information across blockchains. Relayers network nodes ensure the smooth and secure data transfer and enhance the platform’s security and resilience against central points of failure.
- Price: $0.06963
- Market cap :$4.3M 3.08%
- Volume (24h) :$450.21K 1.47%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :10.89%
- Total supply :99.48M SIS
- Max. supply :99.48M SIS
- Circulating supply :61.36M SIS
Exchanges: Gate: SIS/USDT, Bybit: SIS/USDT
ZEROLEND (ZERO)
ZeroLend, a decentralized lending platform, redefines the landscape of digital asset lending and borrowing. Built on multiple chains, including zkSync and Manta Network, ZeroLend leverages Layer 2 protocols to enhance scalability and efficiency.
Its native governance and utility token, ZERO, plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem, enabling users to participate in governance and staking. Diving deeper, ZeroLend’s integration of liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) and real-world assets (RWAs) sets it apart. These innovative lending mechanisms not only boost liquidity but also expand access to capital by incorporating diverse asset classes.
- Price: $0.00006266
- Market cap :$3.43M 12.26%
- Volume (24h) :$3.32M 25.13%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :96.36%
- Holders :82.93K
- Market cap/TVL :0.06173
- Total supply :100B ZERO
- Max. supply :100B ZERO
- Circulating supply :54.86B ZERO
Exchanges: KuCoin: ZERO/USDT, MEXC: ZERO/USDT
MAHA.xyz (MAHA)
MAHA (previously known as MahaDAO) is a community-powered decentralized organization. Our mission is to create a stablecoin that is deeply rooted into the Ether-sphere. With integrations towards LRTs, Lending Protocols and DeFi for growth.
MAHA token holders can vote to allocate MAHA towards grants, strategic partnerships, governance initiatives, additional liquidity mining pools, and a host of other programs. The tokenomics are designed to promote self-sustaining community interest, developer engagement, and ecosystem adoption.
- Price: $0.2994
- Market cap :$1.31M. 27.11%
- Volume (24h) :$235.49K 81.79%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :17.72%
- Total supply :9.9M MAHA
- Max. supply :10M MAHA
- Circulating supply :4.39M MAHA
Exchanges: Gate: MAHA/USDT, KuCoin: MAHA/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
