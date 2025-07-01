Top 5 Layer2 Blockchain Tokens Below 5M Market Cap To Watch 

As Ethereum scalability becomes a pressing need, Layer 2 solutions are stepping up with faster, cheaper transactions and innovative scaling technologies.
While the major players dominate headlines, several low-cap Layer 2 tokens are quietly building momentum. With market caps under $5 million, these projects offer high-upside potential for early adopters betting on the next wave of blockchain infrastructure. Here are the top 5 you should have on your radar.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order
Moonveil ($MORE)
- Unit Price: $0.02094
- Market Cap: $3.76M
- Volume (24H): $12.6M
Moonveil.gg is a full-stack Web3 gaming ecosystem combining original & third-party games, publishing, and L2 infrastructure. It anchors user identity on its native L2 while supporting multi-chain interoperability. With a product-first, utility-driven approach, Moonveil scales from real mid-core games, using modular infrastructure and liveops to empower a resilient, interoperable network.
The past few days have marked one of the biggest milestones for Moonveil since their founding in 2022.
Despite the current token price performance been disappointing for many in the community, the team have revealed they’re still fully committed to building for the long run.
$MORE Token is now listed on @binance Alpha, @Gate_io, @MEXC_Official, @bitgetglobal, @kucoincom, @BingXOfficial and @LBank_Exchange
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Jun 27, 2025 at a price unit of $0.1842
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 27, 2025 with a price unit of $0.01562
Exchanges: bitget, MexC, Gate, kucoin, Bitmart, bingx
Matchain ($MAT)
- Unit Price: $0.4904
- Market Cap: $3.54M
- Volume (24H): $3.93M
$MAT Token Overview $MAT is the native utility and governance token of Matchain, an AI-integrated, zk-rollup Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built for real-world business adoption, decentralized advertising infrastructure, and intelligent content engagement.
Engineered to align human attention with transparent value exchange, $MAT powers every layer of the Matchain ecosystem—from governance and staking to AI-enhanced marketing tools and decentralized identity systems.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Jun 19, 2025 at a price unit of $6.67
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 26, 2025 with a price unit of $0.4231
Exchanges: Bitget, MexC, Gate, kucoin, Kraken, Bitmart.
Fuse ($FUSE)
- Unit Price: $0.009869
- Market Cap: $2.17M
- Volume (24H): $265.31K
Fuse is an EVM-compatible blockchain designed to provide a scalable, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure for Web3 applications. Since its inception in 2019, Fuse Network has been dedicated to revolutionizing blockchain-based payments, pioneering native account abstractions and a simplified pricing model for seamless blockchain integration.
The Fuse ecosystem encompasses a variety of solutions for Web3 payments, DeFi, and NFTs. It includes a DeFi platform called Fuse.fi, an NFT marketplace, and a smart wallet, all built on its blockchain. The network’s utility token, FUSE, is an ERC-20 token with multiple utilities within the ecosystem.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Jan 19, 2022 at a price unit of $2.14
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 29, 2025 with a price unit of $0.009772
Exchanges: bitget, MexC, Gate, HTX, bingx.
COMBO ($COMBO)
- Unit Price: $0.008861
- Market Cap: $745.03K
- Volume (24H): $507.41K
11 April 2023 at Hong Kong Web3 Festival eve, Cocos-BCX, a scaling solution for web3 game developers, announced that it is rebranding to COMBO in line with their enhanced focus on creating the next generation of decentralized gaming infrastructure. The new name and brand overhaul represents a sense of powerful ‘combos’, a mission to thrive together with ecosystem partners in web3 gaming, and a goal of mutual benefit for all parties involved.
COMBO is a leading provider of Scaling Solutions for Web3 Game Developers. By leveraging the world’s top game engine, COMBO is building an open-source, decentralized, game-oriented Layer-2 that is accessible to everyone. It aims to maximize the potential of Web3 games by connecting game developers with the entire ecosystem in an efficient, affordable, and secure way.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Nov 20, 2021 at a price unit of $6.04
- All-time low was recorded on Mar 13, 2020 with a price unit of $0.0001937
Exchanges: Mexc, Gate, Bitmart.
Mint Blockchain ($MINT)
- Unit Price: $0.004160
- Market Cap: $972.09K
- Volume (24H): $197.45K
Mint Blockchain is an Ethereum Layer2 network initiated by NFTScan Labs and the MintCore developer team, starting its development in October 2023. The mainnet launched in May 2024, marking the beginning of its ecosystem development phase.
Mint Blockchain is built on the OP Stack, positioning it as a native Layer2 solution and a core member of the Optimism Superchain. Its DA layer relies on the Ethereum mainnet, ensuring security through Ethereum’s consensus mechanism. Being fully EVM-compatible, Ethereum developers can seamlessly expand their projects onto Mint Blockchain. As a Layer2 scaling network, Mint Blockchain significantly reduces gas fees, enhancing scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem.
The Mint team is actively developing a comprehensive suite of open-source infrastructure around NFT assets on Mint Blockchain, including NIPs Platform, Mint Studio, IP Layer, Mint Liquid, and NFT-AI Agent.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Mar 15, 2025 at a price unit of $0.02467
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 30, 2025 with a price unit of $0.004112
Exchanges: Bitget, MexC, Gate.io, kucoin, bingx, Bitmart.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
